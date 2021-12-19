openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-native-community/progress-bar-android

by react-native-community
1.0.4 (see all)

ProgressBar Component for react-native Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.6K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Progress Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@react-native-community/progress-bar-android

Build Status Version Supports Android MIT License Lean Core Badge

Progress Bar Component for Android Devices

Screenshot

Getting started

npm install @react-native-community/progress-bar-android --save

# or

yarn add @react-native-community/progress-bar-android

Linking

  • React Native 0.60+

The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

npx pod-install
  • React Native <= 0.59

Run the following commands

$ react-native link @react-native-community/progress-bar-android

Manual installation

Manually linking the library - iOS
  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modules@react-native-community/progress-bar-android and add RNCProgressBar.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCProgressBar.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)
Manually link the library - android
  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactnativecommunity.androidprogressbar.RNCProgressBarPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNCProgressBarPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android'
project(':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../../node_modules/@react-native-community/progress-bar-android/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android')

Trying out this package in example

Android

  1. Install dependencies
  2. Install dependencies for example folder
  3. Start the metro bundler
  4. Build the application
yarn install
yarn start
yarn android

Example

import React from 'react';
import {View, StyleSheet, Text} from 'react-native';
import {ProgressBar} from '@react-native-community/progress-bar-android';

export default function App() {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <View style={styles.example}>
        <Text>Circle Progress Indicator</Text>
        <ProgressBar />
      </View>
      <View style={styles.example}>
        <Text>Horizontal Progress Indicator</Text>
        <ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" />
      </View>
      <View style={styles.example}>
        <Text>Colored Progress Indicator</Text>
        <ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" color="#2196F3" />
      </View>
      <View style={styles.example}>
        <Text>Fixed Progress Value</Text>
        <ProgressBar
          styleAttr="Horizontal"
          indeterminate={false}
          progress={0.5}
        />
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
  },
  example: {
    marginVertical: 24,
  },
});

Reference

Props

Inherits View Props.

animating

Whether to show the ProgressBar (true, the default) or hide it (false).

TypeRequired
boolNo

color

Color of the progress bar.

TypeRequired
colorNo

indeterminate

If the progress bar will show indeterminate progress. Note that this can only be false if styleAttr is Horizontal, and requires a progress value.

TypeRequired
indeterminateTypeNo

progress

The progress value (between 0 and 1).

TypeRequired
numberNo

styleAttr

Style of the ProgressBar. One of:

  • Horizontal
  • Normal (default)
  • Small
  • Large
  • Inverse
  • SmallInverse
  • LargeInverse
TypeRequired
enum('Horizontal', 'Normal', 'Small', 'Large', 'Inverse', 'SmallInverse', 'LargeInverse')No

testID

Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.

TypeRequired
stringNo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnc
react-native-circular-progressReact Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
rni
react-native-image-progressProgress indicator for networked images in React Native
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
rna
react-native-animated-progressA easy-to-use and customizable animated Progress Bar!
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
590
rnp
react-native-progress-bar-animated📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnr
react-native-reanimated-progress-barReact Native animated progress bar, using react-native-reanimated
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial