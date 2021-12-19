Progress Bar Component for Android Devices
npm install @react-native-community/progress-bar-android --save
# or
yarn add @react-native-community/progress-bar-android
The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:
npx pod-install
Run the following commands
$ react-native link @react-native-community/progress-bar-android
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
@react-native-community/progress-bar-android and add
RNCProgressBar.xcodeproj
libRNCProgressBar.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.reactnativecommunity.androidprogressbar.RNCProgressBarPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNCProgressBarPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android'
project(':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../../node_modules/@react-native-community/progress-bar-android/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android')
example
yarn install
yarn start
yarn android
import React from 'react';
import {View, StyleSheet, Text} from 'react-native';
import {ProgressBar} from '@react-native-community/progress-bar-android';
export default function App() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.example}>
<Text>Circle Progress Indicator</Text>
<ProgressBar />
</View>
<View style={styles.example}>
<Text>Horizontal Progress Indicator</Text>
<ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" />
</View>
<View style={styles.example}>
<Text>Colored Progress Indicator</Text>
<ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" color="#2196F3" />
</View>
<View style={styles.example}>
<Text>Fixed Progress Value</Text>
<ProgressBar
styleAttr="Horizontal"
indeterminate={false}
progress={0.5}
/>
</View>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
example: {
marginVertical: 24,
},
});
Inherits View Props.
animating
Whether to show the ProgressBar (true, the default) or hide it (false).
|Type
|Required
|bool
|No
color
Color of the progress bar.
|Type
|Required
|color
|No
indeterminate
If the progress bar will show indeterminate progress. Note that this can only be false if styleAttr is Horizontal, and requires a
progress value.
|Type
|Required
|indeterminateType
|No
progress
The progress value (between 0 and 1).
|Type
|Required
|number
|No
styleAttr
Style of the ProgressBar. One of:
|Type
|Required
|enum('Horizontal', 'Normal', 'Small', 'Large', 'Inverse', 'SmallInverse', 'LargeInverse')
|No
testID
Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.
|Type
|Required
|string
|No