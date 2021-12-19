Progress Bar Component for Android Devices

Getting started

npm install @ react - native - community / progress - bar - android --save # or yarn add @react-native-community/progress-bar-android

Linking

React Native 0.60+

The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

npx pod-install

React Native <= 0.59

Run the following commands

$ react- native link - native -community/progress-bar-android

Manual installation

Manually linking the library - iOS In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @react-native-community/progress-bar-android and add RNCProgressBar.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCProgressBar.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Manually link the library - android Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java Add import com.reactnativecommunity.androidprogressbar.RNCProgressBarPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNCProgressBarPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android' project ( ':@react-native-community_progress-bar-android' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../../node_modules/@react-native-community/progress-bar-android/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project( ': @react -native-community_progress-bar-android' )

Trying out this package in example

Android

Install dependencies Install dependencies for example folder Start the metro bundler Build the application

yarn install yarn start yarn android

Example

import React from 'react' ; import {View, StyleSheet, Text} from 'react-native' ; import {ProgressBar} from '@react-native-community/progress-bar-android' ; export default function App ( ) { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View style={styles.example}> <Text>Circle Progress Indicator</Text> <ProgressBar /> </View> <View style={styles.example}> <Text>Horizontal Progress Indicator</Text> <ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" /> </View> <View style={styles.example}> <Text>Colored Progress Indicator</Text> <ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" color="#2196F3" /> </View> <View style={styles.example}> <Text>Fixed Progress Value</Text> <ProgressBar styleAttr="Horizontal" indeterminate={false} progress={0.5} /> </View> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, example: { marginVertical: 24, }, });

Reference

Props

Inherits View Props.

animating

Whether to show the ProgressBar (true, the default) or hide it (false).

Type Required bool No

color

Color of the progress bar.

Type Required color No

indeterminate

If the progress bar will show indeterminate progress. Note that this can only be false if styleAttr is Horizontal, and requires a progress value.

Type Required indeterminateType No

progress

The progress value (between 0 and 1).

Type Required number No

styleAttr

Style of the ProgressBar. One of:

Horizontal

Normal (default)

Small

Large

Inverse

SmallInverse

LargeInverse

Type Required enum('Horizontal', 'Normal', 'Small', 'Large', 'Inverse', 'SmallInverse', 'LargeInverse') No

testID

Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.