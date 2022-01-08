Android iOS PickerIOS Windows MacOS

Supported Versions

@react-native-picker/picker react-native react-native-windows >= 2.0.0 0.61+ 0.64+ >= 1.16.0 0.61+ 0.61+ >= 1.2.0 0.60+ or 0.59+ with Jetifier N/A >= 1.0.0 0.57 N/A

For Managed Workflow users using Expo 37

This component is not supported in the managed workflow for expo sdk 37. Please import the Picker from react-native . See more info here

Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-picker/picker --save

or

$ yarn add @react-native-picker/picker

For React Native v0.60 and above (Autolinking)

As react-native@0.60 and above supports autolinking there is no need to run the linking process. Read more about autolinking here. This is supported by react-native-windows@0.64 and above.

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:

npx pod-install

Android

No additional step is required.

Windows (expand for details) Windows Usage in Windows without autolinking requires the following extra steps: Add the ReactNativePicker project to your solution. Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019 Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project Select D:\dev\RNTest

ode_modules\@react-native-picker\picker\windows\ReactNativePicker\ReactNativePicker.vcxproj windows/myapp.sln Add a reference to ReactNativePicker to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019: Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check ReactNativePicker from Solution Projects. app.cpp Add #include "winrt/ReactNativePicker.h" to the headers included at the top of the file. Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativePicker::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); .

MacOS

CocoaPods on MacOS needs this extra step (called from the MacOS directory)

pod install

React Native below 0.60 (Link and Manual Installation) The following steps are only necessary if you are working with a version of React Native lower than 0.60 Mostly automatic installation $ react-native link @react-native-picker/picker Manual installation iOS In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @react-native-picker/picker and add RNCPicker.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCPicker.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )< Android Open application file ( android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java ) Add import com.reactnativecommunity.picker.RNCPickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNCPickerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':@react-native-picker_picker' project ( ':@react-native-picker_picker' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@react-native-picker/picker/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( path : ':@react-native-picker_picker' ) MacOS In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @react-native-picker/picker and add RNCPicker.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCPicker.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Usage

Import Picker from @react-native-picker/picker :

import {Picker} from '@react-native-picker/picker' ;

Create state which will be used by the Picker :

const [selectedLanguage, setSelectedLanguage] = useState();

Add Picker like this:

<Picker selectedValue={selectedLanguage} onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) => setSelectedLanguage(itemValue) }> < Picker.Item label = "Java" value = "java" /> < Picker.Item label = "JavaScript" value = "js" /> </ Picker >

If you want to open/close picker programmatically on android (available from version 1.16.0+), pass ref to Picker :

const pickerRef = useRef(); function open ( ) { pickerRef.current.focus(); } function close ( ) { pickerRef.current.blur(); } return <Picker ref={pickerRef} selectedValue={selectedLanguage} onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) => setSelectedLanguage(itemValue) }> <Picker.Item label="Java" value="java" /> <Picker.Item label="JavaScript" value="js" /> </Picker>

Props

Reference

onValueChange

Callback for when an item is selected. This is called with the following parameters:

itemValue : the value prop of the item that was selected

: the prop of the item that was selected itemPosition : the index of the selected item in this picker

Type Required function No

selectedValue

Value matching value of one of the items. Can be a string or an integer.

Type Required any No

style

Type Required pickerStyleType No

testID

Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.

Type Required string No

enabled

If set to false, the picker will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection.

Type Required Platform bool No Android, Web, Windows

mode

On Android, specifies how to display the selection items when the user taps on the picker:

'dialog': Show a modal dialog. This is the default.

'dropdown': Shows a dropdown anchored to the picker view

Type Required Platform enum('dialog', 'dropdown') No Android

dropdownIconColor

On Android, specifies color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native processColor function.

Type Required Platform ColorValue No Android

dropdownIconRippleColor

On Android, specifies ripple color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native processColor function.

Type Required Platform ColorValue No Android

prompt

Prompt string for this picker, used on Android in dialog mode as the title of the dialog.

Type Required Platform string No Android

itemStyle

Style to apply to each of the item labels.

Type Required Platform text styles No iOS, Windows

numberOfLines

On Android & iOS, used to truncate the text with an ellipsis after computing the text layout, including line wrapping, such that the total number of lines does not exceed this number. Default is '1'

Type Required Platform number No Android, iOS

onBlur

Type Required Platform function no Android

onFocus

Type Required Platform function no Android

Methods

blur (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)

Programmatically closes picker

focus (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)

Programmatically opens picker

PickerItemProps

Props that can be applied to individual Picker.Item

label

Displayed value on the Picker Item

Type Required string yes

value

Actual value on the Picker Item

Type Required number,string yes

color

Displayed color on the Picker Item

Type Required ColorValue no

fontFamily

Displayed fontFamily on the Picker Item

Type Required string no

style

Style to apply to individual item labels.

Type Required Platform ViewStyleProp no Android

enabled

If set to false, the specific item will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection

@default: true

Type Required Platform boolean no Android

PickerIOS

Props

Reference

itemStyle

Type Required text styles No

onValueChange

Type Required function No

selectedValue