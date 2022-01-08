@react-native-picker/picker
|Android
|iOS
|PickerIOS
|Windows
|MacOS
|@react-native-picker/picker
|react-native
|react-native-windows
|>= 2.0.0
|0.61+
|0.64+
|>= 1.16.0
|0.61+
|0.61+
|>= 1.2.0
|0.60+ or 0.59+ with Jetifier
|N/A
|>= 1.0.0
|0.57
|N/A
This component is not supported in the managed workflow for expo sdk 37. Please import the
Picker from
react-native.
See more info here
$ npm install @react-native-picker/picker --save
or
$ yarn add @react-native-picker/picker
As react-native@0.60 and above supports autolinking there is no need to run the linking process.
Read more about autolinking here. This is supported by
react-native-windows@0.64 and above.
CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:
npx pod-install
No additional step is required.
Usage in Windows without autolinking requires the following extra steps:
ReactNativePicker project to your solution.
D:\dev\RNTest\node_modules\@react-native-picker\picker\windows\ReactNativePicker\ReactNativePicker.vcxproj
Add a reference to
ReactNativePicker to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...
Check
ReactNativePicker from Solution Projects.
Add
#include "winrt/ReactNativePicker.h" to the headers included at the top of the file.
Add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativePicker::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
CocoaPods on MacOS needs this extra step (called from the MacOS directory)
pod install
The following steps are only necessary if you are working with a version of React Native lower than 0.60
$ react-native link @react-native-picker/picker
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
@react-native-picker/picker and add
RNCPicker.xcodeproj
libRNCPicker.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java)
import com.reactnativecommunity.picker.RNCPickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNCPickerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':@react-native-picker_picker'
project(':@react-native-picker_picker').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-picker/picker/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(path: ':@react-native-picker_picker')
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
@react-native-picker/picker and add
RNCPicker.xcodeproj
libRNCPicker.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
Import Picker from
@react-native-picker/picker:
import {Picker} from '@react-native-picker/picker';
Create state which will be used by the
Picker:
const [selectedLanguage, setSelectedLanguage] = useState();
Add
Picker like this:
<Picker
selectedValue={selectedLanguage}
onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) =>
setSelectedLanguage(itemValue)
}>
<Picker.Item label="Java" value="java" />
<Picker.Item label="JavaScript" value="js" />
</Picker>
If you want to open/close picker programmatically on android (available from version 1.16.0+), pass ref to
Picker:
const pickerRef = useRef();
function open() {
pickerRef.current.focus();
}
function close() {
pickerRef.current.blur();
}
return <Picker
ref={pickerRef}
selectedValue={selectedLanguage}
onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) =>
setSelectedLanguage(itemValue)
}>
<Picker.Item label="Java" value="java" />
<Picker.Item label="JavaScript" value="js" />
</Picker>
onValueChange
Callback for when an item is selected. This is called with the following parameters:
itemValue: the
value prop of the item that was selected
itemPosition: the index of the selected item in this picker
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
selectedValue
Value matching value of one of the items. Can be a string or an integer.
|Type
|Required
|any
|No
style
|Type
|Required
|pickerStyleType
|No
testID
Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
enabled
If set to false, the picker will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|bool
|No
|Android, Web, Windows
mode
On Android, specifies how to display the selection items when the user taps on the picker:
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|enum('dialog', 'dropdown')
|No
|Android
dropdownIconColor
On Android, specifies color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native
processColor function.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|ColorValue
|No
|Android
dropdownIconRippleColor
On Android, specifies ripple color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native
processColor function.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|ColorValue
|No
|Android
prompt
Prompt string for this picker, used on Android in dialog mode as the title of the dialog.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|string
|No
|Android
itemStyle
Style to apply to each of the item labels.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|text styles
|No
|iOS, Windows
numberOfLines
On Android & iOS, used to truncate the text with an ellipsis after computing the text layout, including line wrapping, such that the total number of lines does not exceed this number. Default is '1'
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|number
|No
|Android, iOS
onBlur
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|function
|no
|Android
onFocus
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|function
|no
|Android
blur (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)
Programmatically closes picker
focus (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)
Programmatically opens picker
Props that can be applied to individual
Picker.Item
label
Displayed value on the Picker Item
|Type
|Required
|string
|yes
value
Actual value on the Picker Item
|Type
|Required
|number,string
|yes
color
Displayed color on the Picker Item
|Type
|Required
|ColorValue
|no
fontFamily
Displayed fontFamily on the Picker Item
|Type
|Required
|string
|no
style
Style to apply to individual item labels.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|ViewStyleProp
|no
|Android
enabled
If set to false, the specific item will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection
@default: true
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|boolean
|no
|Android
itemStyle
|Type
|Required
|text styles
|No
onValueChange
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
selectedValue
|Type
|Required
|any
|No