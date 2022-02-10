@react-native-community/netinfo
React Native Network Info API for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows & Web. It allows you to get information on:
Install the library using either Yarn:
yarn add @react-native-community/netinfo
or npm:
npm install --save @react-native-community/netinfo
Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS Platform:
$ npx pod-install # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
Android Platform with AndroidX:
Modify your android/build.gradle configuration:
buildscript {
ext {
buildToolsVersion = "xx.yy.zz"
minSdkVersion = xyz
compileSdkVersion = xyz
targetSdkVersion = xyz
androidXCore = "1.7.0" // <-- Add this. Check versions here: https://developer.android.com/jetpack/androidx/releases/core
}
macOS Platform:
Autolinking is not yet available on macOS. See the Manual linking steps for macOS below.
Open your project
.xcodeproj on xcode.
Right click on the Libraries folder and select
Add files to "yourProjectName".
Add
RNCNetInfo.xcodeproj (located at
node_modules/@react-native-community/react-native-netinfo/macos) to your project Libraries.
Go to
Build Phases -> Link Binary with Libraries and add:
libRNCNetInfo-macOS.a.
Windows Platform:
Autolinking works on RNW >= 0.63. If you need to manually link, see the Manual linking steps for Windows below.
./<app-name>/node_modules/@react-native-community/netinfo/windows/RNCNetInfoCPP/ and add
RNCNetInfoCPP.vcxproj
RNCNetInfoCPP you just added and press ok
pch.h, add
#include "winrt/ReactNativeNetInfo.h"
App.cpp, add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeNetInfo::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();
./<app-name>/node_modules/@react-native-community/netinfo/windows/RNCNetInfoCPP/ and add
RNCNetInfoCPP.vcxproj
RNCNetInfoCPP you just added and press ok
App.xaml.cs for your app and add
using ReactNativeNetInfo; to the top.
App.xaml.cs for your app and add
PackageProviders.Add(new ReactNativeNetInfo.ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();
To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native. We support react-native 0.60+ with auto-linking.
If you are using a version of React Native that is lower than 0.60 check older versions of this README for details, but no support will be provided.
The web implementation heavily depends on the Network Information API which is still an is an experimental technology and thus it's not supported in every browser. If this API is not available the library will safely fallback to the old onLine property and return basic connection information.
react-native module
This module was created when the NetInfo was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:
import { NetInfo } from "react-native";
to:
import NetInfo from "@react-native-community/netinfo";
Note that the API was updated after it was extracted from NetInfo to support some new features, however, the previous API is still available and works with no updates to your code.
Import the library:
import NetInfo from "@react-native-community/netinfo";
Subscribe to network state updates:
// Subscribe
const unsubscribe = NetInfo.addEventListener(state => {
console.log("Connection type", state.type);
console.log("Is connected?", state.isConnected);
});
// Unsubscribe
unsubscribe();
Get the network state once:
NetInfo.fetch().then(state => {
console.log("Connection type", state.type);
console.log("Is connected?", state.isConnected);
});
NetInfoState
Describes the current state of the network. It is an object with these properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
type
NetInfoStateType
|The type of the current connection.
isConnected
boolean,
null
|If there is an active network connection. Defaults to
null on most platforms for
unknown networks. Note: Web browsers report network type
unknown for many otherwise valid networks (https://caniuse.com/netinfo), so
isConnected may be
true or
false and represent a real connection status even for unknown network types in certain cases.
isInternetReachable
boolean,
null
|If the internet is reachable with the currently active network connection. If unknown defaults to
null
isWifiEnabled
boolean
|(Android only) Whether the device's WiFi is ON or OFF.
details
|The value depends on the
type value. See below.
The
details value depends on the
type value.
type is
none or
unknown
details is
null.
type is
wifi
details has these properties:
|Property
|Platform
|Type
|Description
isConnectionExpensive
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
boolean
|If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms.
ssid
|Android, iOS (not tvOS), Windows
string
|The SSID of the network. May not be present,
null, or an empty string if it cannot be determined. On iOS, your app must meet at least one of the following requirements and you must set the
shouldFetchWiFiSSID configuration option or no attempt will be made to fetch the SSID. On Android, you need to have the
ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission in your
AndroidManifest.xml and accepted by the user.
bssid
|Android, iOS (not tvOS), Windows*
string
|The BSSID of the network. May not be present,
null, or an empty string if it cannot be determined. On iOS, make sure your app meets at least one of the following requirements. On Android, you need to have the
ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission in your
AndroidManifest.xml and accepted by the user.
strength
|Android, Windows
number
|An integer number from
0 to
100 for the signal strength. May not be present if the signal strength cannot be determined.
ipAddress
|Android, iOS, macOS
string
|The external IP address. Can be in IPv4 or IPv6 format. May not be present if it cannot be determined.
subnet
|Android, iOS, macOS
string
|The subnet mask in IPv4 format. May not be present if it cannot be determined.
frequency
|Android, Windows*
number
|Network frequency. Example: For 2.4 GHz networks, the method will return 2457. May not be present if it cannot be determined.
* Requires
wiFiControl capability in appxmanifest. Without it, these values will be null.
type is
cellular
details has these properties:
|Property
|Platform
|Type
|Description
isConnectionExpensive
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
boolean
|If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms.
cellularGeneration
|Android, iOS, Windows
NetInfoCellularGeneration
|The generation of the cell network the user is connected to. This can give an indication of speed, but no guarantees.
carrier
|Android, iOS
string
|The network carrier name. May not be present or may be empty if none can be determined.
type is
bluetooth,
ethernet,
wimax,
vpn, or
other
details has these properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
isConnectionExpensive
boolean
|If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms.
NetInfoStateType
Describes the current type of network connection. It is an enum with these possible values:
|Value
|Platform
|Description
none
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
|No network connection is active
unknown
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
|The network state could not or has yet to be be determined
cellular
|Android, iOS, Windows, Web
|Active network over cellular
wifi
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
|Active network over Wifi
bluetooth
|Android, Web
|Active network over Bluetooth
ethernet
|Android, macOS, Windows, Web
|Active network over wired ethernet
wimax
|Android, Web
|Active network over WiMax
vpn
|Android
|Active network over VPN
other
|Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web
|Active network over another type of network
NetInfoCellularGeneration
Describes the current generation of the
cellular connection. It is an enum with these possible values:
|Value
|Description
null
|Either we are not currently connected to a cellular network or type could not be determined
2g
|Currently connected to a 2G cellular network. Includes CDMA, EDGE, GPRS, and IDEN type connections
3g
|Currently connected to a 3G cellular network. Includes EHRPD, EVDO, HSPA, HSUPA, HSDPA, and UTMS type connections
4g
|Currently connected to a 4G cellular network. Includes HSPAP and LTE type connections
5g
|Currently connected to a 5G cellular network. Includes NRNSA (iOS only) and NR type connections
NetInfoConfiguration
The configuration options for the library.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
reachabilityUrl
string
https://clients3.google.com/generate_204
|The URL to call to test if the internet is reachable. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively.
reachabilityTest
(response: Response) => boolean
Promise.resolve(response.status === 204)
|A function which is passed the
Response from calling the reachability URL. It should return
true if the response indicates that the internet is reachable. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively.
reachabilityShortTimeout
number
|5 seconds
|The number of milliseconds between internet reachability checks when the internet was not previously detected. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively.
reachabilityLongTimeout
number
|60 seconds
|The number of milliseconds between internet reachability checks when the internet was previously detected. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively.
reachabilityRequestTimeout
number
|15 seconds
|The number of milliseconds that a reachability check is allowed to take before failing. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively.
reachabilityShouldRun
() => boolean
() => true
|A function which returns a boolean to determine if checkInternetReachability should be run.
shouldFetchWiFiSSID
boolean
false
|A flag indicating one of the requirements on iOS has been met to retrieve the network (B)SSID, and the native SSID retrieval APIs should be called. This has no effect on Android.
configure()
Configures the library with the given configuration. You only need to supply the properties which you want to change from the default values.
Note that calling this will stop all previously added listeners from being called again. It is best to call this right when your application is started to avoid issues.
Example:
NetInfo.configure({
reachabilityUrl: 'https://clients3.google.com/generate_204',
reachabilityTest: async (response) => response.status === 204,
reachabilityLongTimeout: 60 * 1000, // 60s
reachabilityShortTimeout: 5 * 1000, // 5s
reachabilityRequestTimeout: 15 * 1000, // 15s
reachabilityShouldRun: () => true,
shouldFetchWiFiSSID: true // met iOS requirements to get SSID. Will leak memory if set to true without meeting requirements.
});
addEventListener()
Subscribe to connection information. The callback is called with a parameter of type
NetInfoState whenever the connection state changes. Your listener will be called with the latest information soon after you subscribe and then with any subsequent changes afterwards. You should not assume that the listener is called in the same way across devices or platforms.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
listener
(state:
NetInfoState)
=> void
|The listener which will be called whenever the connection state changes
Example:
// Subscribe
const unsubscribe = NetInfo.addEventListener(state => {
console.log("Connection type", state.type);
console.log("Is connected?", state.isConnected);
});
// Unsubscribe
unsubscribe();
useNetInfo()
A React Hook which can be used to get access to the latest state. It returns a hook with the
NetInfoState type.
Example:
import {useNetInfo} from "@react-native-community/netinfo";
const YourComponent = () => {
const netInfo = useNetInfo();
return (
<View>
<Text>Type: {netInfo.type}</Text>
<Text>Is Connected? {netInfo.isConnected.toString()}</Text>
</View>
);
};
You can optionally send configuration when setting up the hook. Note that configuration is global for the library, so you shouldn't send different configuration for different hooks. It is instead recommended that you called
NetInfo.configure() once when your project starts. The hook option is only provided as a convinience.
const YourComponent = () => {
const netInfo = useNetInfo({
reachabilityUrl: 'https://clients3.google.com/generate_204',
reachabilityTest: async (response) => response.status === 204,
reachabilityLongTimeout: 60 * 1000, // 60s
reachabilityShortTimeout: 5 * 1000, // 5s
reachabilityRequestTimeout: 15 * 1000, // 15s
reachabilityShouldRun: () => true,
shouldFetchWiFiSSID: true // met iOS requirements to get SSID
});
// ...
};
fetch()
Returns a
Promise that resolves to a
NetInfoState object.
Example:
NetInfo.fetch().then(state => {
console.log("Connection type", state.type);
console.log("Is connected?", state.isConnected);
});
You can optionally send an
interface string so the
Promise resolves to a
NetInfoState from the
NetInfoStateType indicated in
interface argument.
NetInfo.fetch("wifi").then(state => {
console.log("SSID", state.details.ssid);
console.log("BSSID", state.details.bssid);
console.log("Is connected?", state.isConnected);
});
If you do not have a Jest Setup file configured, you should add the following to your Jest settings and create the
jest.setup.js file in project root:
setupFiles: ['<rootDir>/jest.setup.js']
You should then add the following to your Jest setup file to mock the NetInfo Native Module:
import mockRNCNetInfo from '@react-native-community/netinfo/jest/netinfo-mock.js';
jest.mock('@react-native-community/netinfo', () => mockRNCNetInfo);
There is a known issue with the iOS Simulator which causes it to not receive network change notifications correctly when the host machine disconnects and then connects to Wifi. If you are having issues with iOS then please test on an actual device before reporting any bugs.
The SCNetworkReachability API used in iOS does not send events to the app in the background, so switching from one Wi-Fi network to another when your App was in background will not send an event and your network state will be out of sync with device state. To be sure you have up to date status when your app is in foreground again, you should re-fetch state each time when App comes to foreground, something like this:
useEffect(() => {
const subAppState = AppState.addEventListener("change", async (nextAppState) => {
if (IS_IOS_DEVICE && nextAppState=='active') {
let newNetInfo = await NativeModules.RNCNetInfo.getCurrentState('wifi');
//your code here
}
});
const unsubNetState = NetInfo.addEventListener(state => {
//your code here
});
return () => {
if (subAppState) {
subAppState.remove();
}
unsubNetState();
};
},[]);
Please see the contributing guide.
The library is released under the MIT license. For more information see
LICENSE.
This library helps solve a really basic need, which is checking the network state. In react native we manually have to take care of network states and this is the best library to handle this situation. This is a library that I include in all of my RN projects.
Awesome Library for react-native. I've used this library for my personal project for getting network stats from device and by writing just few line of code I successfully added network status feature to my app. works amazing with no issue. read documentation before using this library so you didn't get any problems.