React Native Network Info API for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows & Web. It allows you to get information on:

Connection type

Connection quality

Getting started

Install the library using either Yarn:

yarn add @ react - native - community / netinfo

or npm:

npm install --save @ react - native - community / netinfo

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS Platform: $ npx pod-install # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

Android Platform with AndroidX: Modify your android/build.gradle configuration: buildscript { ext { buildToolsVersion = "xx.yy.zz" minSdkVersion = xyz compileSdkVersion = xyz targetSdkVersion = xyz androidXCore = "1.7.0" // <-- Add this. Check versions here: https://developer.android.com/jetpack/androidx/releases/core }

macOS Platform: Autolinking is not yet available on macOS. See the Manual linking steps for macOS below.

Manually link the library on macOS Open your project .xcodeproj on xcode. Right click on the Libraries folder and select Add files to "yourProjectName" . Add RNCNetInfo.xcodeproj (located at node_modules/@react-native-community/react-native-netinfo/macos ) to your project Libraries. Go to Build Phases -> Link Binary with Libraries and add: libRNCNetInfo-macOS.a .

Windows Platform: Autolinking works on RNW >= 0.63. If you need to manually link, see the Manual linking steps for Windows below.

Manually link the library on Windows Link to your C++ app (RNW >= 0.62) Open the solution in Visual Studio for your Windows apps

Right click in the Explorer and click Add > Existing Project...

Navigate to ./<app-name>/node_modules/@react-native-community/netinfo/windows/RNCNetInfoCPP/ and add RNCNetInfoCPP.vcxproj

and add This time right click on your React Native Windows app under your solutions directory and click Add > Reference...

Check the RNCNetInfoCPP you just added and press ok

you just added and press ok Open pch.h , add #include "winrt/ReactNativeNetInfo.h"

, add Open App.cpp , add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeNetInfo::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); Link C# to your C# app (RNW >= 0.62) Open the solution in Visual Studio for your Windows apps

Right click in the Explorer and click Add > Existing Project...

Navigate to ./<app-name>/node_modules/@react-native-community/netinfo/windows/RNCNetInfoCPP/ and add RNCNetInfoCPP.vcxproj

and add This time right click on your React Native Windows app under your solutions directory and click Add > Reference...

Check the RNCNetInfoCPP you just added and press ok

you just added and press ok Open up App.xaml.cs for your app and add using ReactNativeNetInfo; to the top.

for your app and add to the top. Open up App.xaml.cs for your app and add PackageProviders.Add(new ReactNativeNetInfo.ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();

React Native Compatibility

To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native. We support react-native 0.60+ with auto-linking.

If you are using a version of React Native that is lower than 0.60 check older versions of this README for details, but no support will be provided.

Browser Compatilibity

The web implementation heavily depends on the Network Information API which is still an is an experimental technology and thus it's not supported in every browser. If this API is not available the library will safely fallback to the old onLine property and return basic connection information.

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the NetInfo was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { NetInfo } from "react-native" ;

to:

import NetInfo from "@react-native-community/netinfo" ;

Note that the API was updated after it was extracted from NetInfo to support some new features, however, the previous API is still available and works with no updates to your code.

Usage

Import the library:

import NetInfo from "@react-native-community/netinfo" ;

Subscribe to network state updates:

const unsubscribe = NetInfo.addEventListener( state => { console .log( "Connection type" , state.type); console .log( "Is connected?" , state.isConnected); }); unsubscribe();

Get the network state once:

NetInfo.fetch().then( state => { console .log( "Connection type" , state.type); console .log( "Is connected?" , state.isConnected); });

API

Types

NetInfoState

Describes the current state of the network. It is an object with these properties:

Property Type Description type NetInfoStateType The type of the current connection. isConnected boolean , null If there is an active network connection. Defaults to null on most platforms for unknown networks. Note: Web browsers report network type unknown for many otherwise valid networks (https://caniuse.com/netinfo), so isConnected may be true or false and represent a real connection status even for unknown network types in certain cases. isInternetReachable boolean , null If the internet is reachable with the currently active network connection. If unknown defaults to null isWifiEnabled boolean (Android only) Whether the device's WiFi is ON or OFF. details The value depends on the type value. See below.

The details value depends on the type value.

type is none or unknown

details is null .

type is wifi

details has these properties:

Property Platform Type Description isConnectionExpensive Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web boolean If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms. ssid Android, iOS (not tvOS), Windows string The SSID of the network. May not be present, null , or an empty string if it cannot be determined. On iOS, your app must meet at least one of the following requirements and you must set the shouldFetchWiFiSSID configuration option or no attempt will be made to fetch the SSID. On Android, you need to have the ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission in your AndroidManifest.xml and accepted by the user. bssid Android, iOS (not tvOS), Windows* string The BSSID of the network. May not be present, null , or an empty string if it cannot be determined. On iOS, make sure your app meets at least one of the following requirements. On Android, you need to have the ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission in your AndroidManifest.xml and accepted by the user. strength Android, Windows number An integer number from 0 to 100 for the signal strength. May not be present if the signal strength cannot be determined. ipAddress Android, iOS, macOS string The external IP address. Can be in IPv4 or IPv6 format. May not be present if it cannot be determined. subnet Android, iOS, macOS string The subnet mask in IPv4 format. May not be present if it cannot be determined. frequency Android, Windows* number Network frequency. Example: For 2.4 GHz networks, the method will return 2457. May not be present if it cannot be determined.

* Requires wiFiControl capability in appxmanifest. Without it, these values will be null.

type is cellular

details has these properties:

Property Platform Type Description isConnectionExpensive Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web boolean If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms. cellularGeneration Android, iOS, Windows NetInfoCellularGeneration The generation of the cell network the user is connected to. This can give an indication of speed, but no guarantees. carrier Android, iOS string The network carrier name. May not be present or may be empty if none can be determined.

type is bluetooth , ethernet , wimax , vpn , or other

details has these properties:

Property Type Description isConnectionExpensive boolean If the network connection is considered "expensive". This could be in either energy or monetary terms.

NetInfoStateType

Describes the current type of network connection. It is an enum with these possible values:

Value Platform Description none Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web No network connection is active unknown Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web The network state could not or has yet to be be determined cellular Android, iOS, Windows, Web Active network over cellular wifi Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web Active network over Wifi bluetooth Android, Web Active network over Bluetooth ethernet Android, macOS, Windows, Web Active network over wired ethernet wimax Android, Web Active network over WiMax vpn Android Active network over VPN other Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Web Active network over another type of network

NetInfoCellularGeneration

Describes the current generation of the cellular connection. It is an enum with these possible values:

Value Description null Either we are not currently connected to a cellular network or type could not be determined 2g Currently connected to a 2G cellular network. Includes CDMA, EDGE, GPRS, and IDEN type connections 3g Currently connected to a 3G cellular network. Includes EHRPD, EVDO, HSPA, HSUPA, HSDPA, and UTMS type connections 4g Currently connected to a 4G cellular network. Includes HSPAP and LTE type connections 5g Currently connected to a 5G cellular network. Includes NRNSA (iOS only) and NR type connections

NetInfoConfiguration

The configuration options for the library.

Property Type Default Description reachabilityUrl string https://clients3.google.com/generate_204 The URL to call to test if the internet is reachable. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively. reachabilityTest (response: Response) => boolean Promise.resolve(response.status === 204) A function which is passed the Response from calling the reachability URL. It should return true if the response indicates that the internet is reachable. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively. reachabilityShortTimeout number 5 seconds The number of milliseconds between internet reachability checks when the internet was not previously detected. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively. reachabilityLongTimeout number 60 seconds The number of milliseconds between internet reachability checks when the internet was previously detected. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively. reachabilityRequestTimeout number 15 seconds The number of milliseconds that a reachability check is allowed to take before failing. Only used on platforms which do not supply internet reachability natively. reachabilityShouldRun () => boolean () => true A function which returns a boolean to determine if checkInternetReachability should be run. shouldFetchWiFiSSID boolean false A flag indicating one of the requirements on iOS has been met to retrieve the network (B)SSID, and the native SSID retrieval APIs should be called. This has no effect on Android.

Methods

Configures the library with the given configuration. You only need to supply the properties which you want to change from the default values.

Note that calling this will stop all previously added listeners from being called again. It is best to call this right when your application is started to avoid issues.

Example:

NetInfo.configure({ reachabilityUrl : 'https://clients3.google.com/generate_204' , reachabilityTest : async (response) => response.status === 204 , reachabilityLongTimeout : 60 * 1000 , reachabilityShortTimeout : 5 * 1000 , reachabilityRequestTimeout : 15 * 1000 , reachabilityShouldRun : () => true , shouldFetchWiFiSSID : true });

Subscribe to connection information. The callback is called with a parameter of type NetInfoState whenever the connection state changes. Your listener will be called with the latest information soon after you subscribe and then with any subsequent changes afterwards. You should not assume that the listener is called in the same way across devices or platforms.

Parameter Type Description listener (state: NetInfoState ) => void The listener which will be called whenever the connection state changes

Example:

const unsubscribe = NetInfo.addEventListener( state => { console .log( "Connection type" , state.type); console .log( "Is connected?" , state.isConnected); }); unsubscribe();

A React Hook which can be used to get access to the latest state. It returns a hook with the NetInfoState type.

Example:

import {useNetInfo} from "@react-native-community/netinfo" ; const YourComponent = () => { const netInfo = useNetInfo(); return ( < View > < Text > Type: {netInfo.type} </ Text > < Text > Is Connected? {netInfo.isConnected.toString()} </ Text > </ View > ); };

You can optionally send configuration when setting up the hook. Note that configuration is global for the library, so you shouldn't send different configuration for different hooks. It is instead recommended that you called NetInfo.configure() once when your project starts. The hook option is only provided as a convinience.

const YourComponent = () => { const netInfo = useNetInfo({ reachabilityUrl : 'https://clients3.google.com/generate_204' , reachabilityTest : async (response) => response.status === 204 , reachabilityLongTimeout : 60 * 1000 , reachabilityShortTimeout : 5 * 1000 , reachabilityRequestTimeout : 15 * 1000 , reachabilityShouldRun : () => true , shouldFetchWiFiSSID : true }); };

Returns a Promise that resolves to a NetInfoState object.

Example:

NetInfo.fetch().then( state => { console .log( "Connection type" , state.type); console .log( "Is connected?" , state.isConnected); });

You can optionally send an interface string so the Promise resolves to a NetInfoState from the NetInfoStateType indicated in interface argument.

NetInfo.fetch( "wifi" ).then( state => { console .log( "SSID" , state.details.ssid); console .log( "BSSID" , state.details.bssid); console .log( "Is connected?" , state.isConnected); });

Troubleshooting

Errors when building on Android

Errors while running Jest tests

If you do not have a Jest Setup file configured, you should add the following to your Jest settings and create the jest.setup.js file in project root:

setupFiles: [ '<rootDir>/jest.setup.js' ]

You should then add the following to your Jest setup file to mock the NetInfo Native Module:

import mockRNCNetInfo from '@react-native-community/netinfo/jest/netinfo-mock.js' ; jest.mock( '@react-native-community/netinfo' , () => mockRNCNetInfo);

Issues with the iOS simulator

There is a known issue with the iOS Simulator which causes it to not receive network change notifications correctly when the host machine disconnects and then connects to Wifi. If you are having issues with iOS then please test on an actual device before reporting any bugs.

Switching between different Wi-Fi does not send events in iOS

The SCNetworkReachability API used in iOS does not send events to the app in the background, so switching from one Wi-Fi network to another when your App was in background will not send an event and your network state will be out of sync with device state. To be sure you have up to date status when your app is in foreground again, you should re-fetch state each time when App comes to foreground, something like this:

useEffect( () => { const subAppState = AppState.addEventListener( "change" , async (nextAppState) => { if (IS_IOS_DEVICE && nextAppState== 'active' ) { let newNetInfo = await NativeModules.RNCNetInfo.getCurrentState( 'wifi' ); } }); const unsubNetState = NetInfo.addEventListener( state => { }); return () => { if (subAppState) { subAppState.remove(); } unsubNetState(); }; },[]);

Maintainers

Maintainers Emeritus

Contributing

Please see the contributing guide.

License