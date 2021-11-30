React Native MaskedView for iOS and Android.
yarn add @react-native-masked-view/masked-view
or
npm install --save @react-native-masked-view/masked-view
Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS Platform:
npx pod-install
You then need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using. The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:
react-native link @react-native-masked-view/masked-view
Import the
MaskedView component from
@react-native-masked-view/masked-view and use it like so:
import React from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import MaskedView from '@react-native-masked-view/masked-view';
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<MaskedView
style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'row', height: '100%' }}
maskElement={
<View
style={{
// Transparent background because mask is based off alpha channel.
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
}}
>
<Text
style={{
fontSize: 60,
color: 'black',
fontWeight: 'bold',
}}
>
Basic Mask
</Text>
</View>
}
>
{/* Shows behind the mask, you can put anything here, such as an image */}
<View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#324376' }} />
<View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#F5DD90' }} />
<View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#F76C5E' }} />
<View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#e1e1e1' }} />
</MaskedView>
);
}
}
The following image demonstrates that you can put almost anything behind the mask. The three examples shown are masked
<View>,
<Text>, and
<Image>.
maskElement
|Type
|Required
|element
|Yes
androidRenderingMode
By default
hardware rendering mode will be used for best performance, however if you need to animate your
maskElement then you’ll need to switch to
software to get your mask to update. This prop only affects Android.
|Type
|Required
|Default
software,
hardware
|No
hardware