@react-native-community/image-editor

by callstack
2.3.0 (see all)

React Native Image Editing native modules for iOS & Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

12.5K

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Manipulation

Readme

react-native-image-editor

Image Editor Native module for React Native.

Build Status Version MIT License PRs Welcome Lean Core Badge

Getting started

Install

yarn add @react-native-community/image-editor

or

npm install @react-native-community/image-editor --save

Install Pods

npx pod-install

react-native link @react-native-community/image-editor

Usage

Start by importing the library:

import ImageEditor from "@react-native-community/image-editor";

Crop image

Crop the image specified by the URI param. If URI points to a remote image, it will be downloaded automatically. If the image cannot be loaded/downloaded, the promise will be rejected.

If the cropping process is successful, the resultant cropped image will be stored in the cache path, and the URI returned in the promise will point to the image in the cache path. Remember to delete the cropped image from the cache path when you are done with it.

  ImageEditor.cropImage(uri, cropData).then(url => {
    console.log("Cropped image uri", url);
  })

cropData

PropertyRequiredDescription
offsetYesThe top-left corner of the cropped image, specified in the original image's coordinate space
sizeYesSize (dimensions) of the cropped image
displaySizeNoSize to which you want to scale the cropped image
resizeModeNoResizing mode to use when scaling the image (iOS only, android resize mode is always 'cover') Default value: 'contain'
  cropData = {
    offset: {x: number, y: number},
    size: {width: number, height: number},
    displaySize: {width: number, height: number},
    resizeMode: 'contain' | 'cover' | 'stretch',
  };

For more advanced usage check our example app.

