React Native APIs turned into React Hooks allowing you to access asynchronous APIs directly in your functional components.
Note: You must use React Native >= 0.59.0
npm install @react-native-community/hooks
Installation with yarn
yarn add @react-native-community/hooks
useAccessibilityInfo
import { useAccessibilityInfo } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const {
boldTextEnabled,
screenReaderEnabled,
reduceMotionEnabled, // requires RN60 or newer
grayscaleEnabled, // requires RN60 or newer
invertColorsEnabled, // requires RN60 or newer
reduceTransparencyEnabled // requires RN60 or newer
} = useAccessibilityInfo()
useAppState
AppState will change between one of 'active', 'background', or (iOS) 'inactive' when the app is closed or put into the background.
import { useAppState } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const currentAppState = useAppState()
useBackHandler
import { useBackHandler } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
useBackHandler(() => {
if (shouldBeHandledHere) {
// handle it
return true
}
// let the default thing happen
return false
})
useCameraRoll
import { useCameraRoll } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const [photos, getPhotos, saveToCameraRoll] = useCameraRoll()
{
photos.map((photo, index) => /* render photos */)
}
<Button title='Get Photos' onPress={() => getPhotos()}>Get Photos</Button>
useClipboard
import { useClipboard } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const [data, setString] = useClipboard()
<Text>{data}</Text>
<Button title='Update Clipboard' onPress={() => setString('new clipboard data')}>Set Clipboard</Button>
useDimensions
Gets dimensions and sets up a listener that will change the dimensions if the user changes device orientation.
import { useDimensions } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const dimensions = useDimensions()
// or
const { width, height } = useDimensions().window
// or
const screen = useDimensions().screen
useImageDimensions
import {useImageDimensions} from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const source = require('./assets/yourImage.png')
// or
const source = {uri: 'https://your.image.URI'}
const {dimensions, loading, error} = useImageDimensions(source)
if(loading || error || !dimensions) {
return null
}
const {width, height, aspectRatio} = dimensions
useKeyboard
import { useKeyboard } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const keyboard = useKeyboard()
console.log('keyboard isKeyboardShow: ', keyboard.keyboardShown)
console.log('keyboard keyboardHeight: ', keyboard.keyboardHeight)
useInteractionManager
import { useInteractionManager } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const interactionReady = useInteractionManager()
console.log('interaction ready: ', interactionReady)
useDeviceOrientation
import { useDeviceOrientation } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const orientation = useDeviceOrientation()
console.log('is orientation portrait: ', orientation.portrait)
console.log('is orientation landscape: ', orientation.landscape)
useLayout
import { useLayout } from '@react-native-community/hooks'
const { onLayout, ...layout } = useLayout()
console.log('layout: ', layout)
<View onLayout={onLayout} style={{width: 200, height: 200, marginTop: 30}} />
