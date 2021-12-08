React Native Hooks

React Native APIs turned into React Hooks allowing you to access asynchronous APIs directly in your functional components.

Note: You must use React Native >= 0.59.0

Installation with npm

npm install @react-native-community/hooks

Installation with yarn

yarn add @react-native-community/hooks

API

useAccessibilityInfo

import { useAccessibilityInfo } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const { boldTextEnabled, screenReaderEnabled, reduceMotionEnabled, grayscaleEnabled, invertColorsEnabled, reduceTransparencyEnabled } = useAccessibilityInfo()

useAppState

AppState will change between one of 'active', 'background', or (iOS) 'inactive' when the app is closed or put into the background.

import { useAppState } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const currentAppState = useAppState()

useBackHandler

import { useBackHandler } from '@react-native-community/hooks' useBackHandler( () => { if (shouldBeHandledHere) { return true } return false })

useCameraRoll

import { useCameraRoll } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const [photos, getPhotos, saveToCameraRoll] = useCameraRoll() { photos.map( ( photo, index ) => ) } <Button title= 'Get Photos' onPress={() => getPhotos()}>Get Photos< /Button>

useClipboard

import { useClipboard } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const [data, setString] = useClipboard() <Text>{data}< /Text> <Button title='Update Clipboard' onPress={() => setString('new clipboard data')}>Set Clipboard</ Button>

useDimensions

Gets dimensions and sets up a listener that will change the dimensions if the user changes device orientation.

import { useDimensions } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const dimensions = useDimensions() const { width, height } = useDimensions().window const screen = useDimensions().screen

useImageDimensions

import {useImageDimensions} from '@react-native-community/hooks' const source = require ( './assets/yourImage.png' ) const source = { uri : 'https://your.image.URI' } const {dimensions, loading, error} = useImageDimensions(source) if (loading || error || !dimensions) { return null } const {width, height, aspectRatio} = dimensions

useKeyboard

import { useKeyboard } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const keyboard = useKeyboard() console .log( 'keyboard isKeyboardShow: ' , keyboard.keyboardShown) console .log( 'keyboard keyboardHeight: ' , keyboard.keyboardHeight)

useInteractionManager

import { useInteractionManager } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const interactionReady = useInteractionManager() console .log( 'interaction ready: ' , interactionReady)

useDeviceOrientation

import { useDeviceOrientation } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const orientation = useDeviceOrientation() console .log( 'is orientation portrait: ' , orientation.portrait) console .log( 'is orientation landscape: ' , orientation.landscape)

useLayout

import { useLayout } from '@react-native-community/hooks' const { onLayout, ...layout } = useLayout() console .log( 'layout: ' , layout) <View onLayout={onLayout} style={{ width : 200 , height : 200 , marginTop : 30 }} />

Thanks

We use auto for automatic releases, an awesome tool by an awesome dude!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!