@react-native-community/cli-plugin-metro

Command line tools that ship with
react-native in form of the
@react-native-community/cli package.
It exposes
react-nativebinary, so you can call
yarn react-nativeor
npx react-nativedirectly from your project.
Note: CLI has been extracted from core
react-native as a part of "Lean Core" effort. Please read this blog post for more details.
Our release cycle is independent of
react-native. We follow semver and here is the compatibility table:
@react-native-community/cli
react-native
|^6.1.0 (
master)
|^0.66.0
|^6.0.0
|^0.65.0
|^5.0.0
|^0.64.0
|^4.0.0
|^0.62.0
|^3.0.0
|^0.61.0
|^2.0.0
|^0.60.0
|^1.0.0
|^0.59.0
This repository contains tools and helpers for React Native projects in form of a command line tool. There's been quite some confusion around that since the extraction from React Native core. Let's clear them up:
@react-native-community/cli – the one used directly by
react-native. That makes it a transitive dependency of your project.
react-native-cli – an optional global convenience package, which is a proxy to
@react-native-community/cli and global installation helper. Please consider it legacy, because it's not necessary anymore.
@react-native-community/cli.
We're actively working to make any indirections gone.
There are two ways to start a React Native project.
npx (recommended)
Available since
react-native@0.60
This method is preferred if you don't want to install global packages.
npx react-native init MyApp
Once you're inside an existing project, a local
react-native binary will be available for you to use. Feel free to use Yarn to call it directly.
Example running
start command in terminal:
yarn react-native start
# or:
npx react-native start
# or
node ./node_modules/.bin/react-native start
You can also add npm scripts to call it with whichever package manager you use:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "react-native start"
}
}
React Native CLI is a dependency of
react-native, which makes it a transitive dependency of your project. It happens that you may be locked on a version without fixes for bugs that may affect you. Here's how to get it sorted:
If you use lock files (
yarn.lock or
package-lock.json) - find all the
@react-native-community/cli prefixed entries, remove them, run
yarn install /
npm install once again.
Here's an example using
yarn.lock. Notice how whole
@react-native-community/cli entries are removed. Make sure to delete all of them:
diff --git a/yarn.lock b/yarn.lock
index 073309f..0bb8c4b 100644
--- a/yarn.lock
+++ b/yarn.lock
@@ -843,26 +843,6 @@
"@types/istanbul-reports" "^1.1.1"
"@types/yargs" "^13.0.0"
-"@react-native-community/cli-debugger-ui@^3.0.0":
- version "3.0.0"
- resolved "https://registry.yarnpkg.com/@react-native-community/cli-debugger-ui/-/cli-debugger-ui-3.0.0.tgz#d01d08d1e5ddc1633d82c7d84d48fff07bd39416"
- integrity sha512-m3X+iWLsK/H7/b7PpbNO33eQayR/+M26la4ZbYe1KRke5Umg4PIWsvg21O8Tw4uJcY8LA5hsP+rBi/syBkBf0g==
- dependencies:
- serve-static "^1.13.1"
-
-"@react-native-community/cli-platform-android@^3.0.0":
- version "3.1.2"
- resolved "https://registry.yarnpkg.com/@react-native-community/cli-platform-android/-/cli-platform-android-3.1.2.tgz#313644fba81b5d673cc803009e1eddc930b9618c"
- integrity sha512-H30a00LLigsTh4eO0kc2YtaIkOJKrValWOU6n2VES3ZGS31qDx9GhZIwMCMcdzcSnypAyMAfauVatEmBSQZU7Q==
- dependencies:
- "@react-native-community/cli-tools" "^3.0.0"
- chalk "^2.4.2"
If you don't use lock files – remove
node_modules and run
yarn install /
npm install again.
Run
yarn list --pattern @react-native-community/cli or
npm list @react-native-community/cli and verify you're on the latest version.
After performing these steps you should be on the latest CLI version. Feel free to do it once in a while, because we release often.
Everything inside this repository is MIT licensed.