@react-native-community/checkbox

by react-native-community
0.5.9

Checkbox component for React Native

Readme

@react-native-community/checkbox

CircleCI Status Supports Android, iOS and Windows MIT License npm version Lean Core Extracted

React Native component for Checkbox

Android ExampleIOS ExampleWindows Example

Support

RN versionCheckbox version
> 0.60 & < 0.62>= 0.3 (Support IOS from 0.4)
< 0.600.2 (only Android)
>= 0.62 to run on Windows0.5

Getting started

yarn add @react-native-community/checkbox

or

npm install @react-native-community/checkbox --save

On iOS, install cocoapods:

npx pod-install

On Windows with RNW 62 or earlier, you need to manually link the module (on RNW 63 and later autolinking will work).

Mostly automatic installation

From react-native >= 0.60 autolinking will take care of the link (on iOS and Android)

for react-native =< 0.59.X

react-native link @react-native-community/checkbox

Manual installation

Manually link the library on Android

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-community-checkbox'
project(':react-native-community-checkbox').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-community/checkbox/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   implementation project(':react-native-community-checkbox')
}

android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.reactnativecommunity.checkbox.ReactCheckBoxPackage;

Add the checkbox class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new ReactCheckBoxPackage()
    );
}
Manually link the library on Windows

Add the CheckboxWindows project to your solution

  1. Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019.
  2. Right-click solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project. Select 'D:\pathToYourApp\node_modules\@react-native-community\checkbox\windows\CheckboxWindows\CheckboxWindows.vcxproj'.

windows/myapp.sln

Add a reference to CheckboxWindows to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:

Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check 'CheckboxWindows' from the 'Project > Solution' tab on the left.

pch.h

Add #include "winrt/CheckboxWindows.h".

app.cpp

Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::CheckboxWindows::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();.

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the CheckBox was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change your imports from:

import { CheckBox } from 'react-native';

to:

import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox';

Usage

Example

import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox';

  const [toggleCheckBox, setToggleCheckBox] = useState(false)

  <CheckBox
    disabled={false}
    value={toggleCheckBox}
    onValueChange={(newValue) => setToggleCheckBox(newValue)}
  />

Check out the example project for more examples.

Props

Common Props

View props...

Prop nameTypeDescription
onChangefunctionInvoked on change with the native event.
onValueChangefunctionInvoked with the new boolean value when it changes.
valuebooleanThe value of the checkbox. If true the checkbox will be turned on. Default value is false.
testIDstringUsed to locate this view in end-to-end tests.
disabledbooleanIf true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false.

Android Only Props

Prop nameTypeDescription
tintColorsobjectAn object with the following shape: { true?: ?ColorValue, false?: ?ColorValue }. The color value for true will be used when the checkbox is checked, and the color value for false will be used when it is off.

IOS Only Props

Prop nameTypeDescription
lineWidthnumberThe width of the lines of the check mark and box. Defaults to 2.0.
hideBoxbooleanControl if the box should be hidden or not. Defaults to false
boxType'circle' or 'square'The type of box to use. Defaults to 'circle'
tintColorstringThe color of the box when the checkbox is Off. Defaults to '#aaaaaa'
onCheckColorstringThe color of the check mark when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff'
onFillColorstringThe color of the inside of the box when it is On. Defaults to transparent
onTintColorstringThe color of the line around the box when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff'
animationDurationnumberThe duration in seconds of the animations. Defaults to 0.5
onAnimationType'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade'The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets checked. Default to 'stroke'
offAnimationType'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade'The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets unchecked. 'stroke'

Windows Props

Implemented most of iOS and Android props. Defaults for color styling can be referenced here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/framework/wpf/controls/checkbox-styles-and-templates

Prop nameTypeDescription
disabledbooleanIf true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false.
tintColorstringThe color of the box when the checkbox is Off.
onCheckColorstringThe color of the check mark when it is On.
onFillColorstringThe color of the inside of the box when it is On.
onTintColorstringThe color of the line around the box when it is On.

Contributors

This module was extracted from react-native core.

The implementaion of IOS version refered to BEMCheckBox

License

The library is released under the MIT licence. For more information see LICENSE.

