React Native component for Checkbox

Support

RN version Checkbox version > 0.60 & < 0.62 >= 0.3 (Support IOS from 0.4) < 0.60 0.2 (only Android) >= 0.62 to run on Windows 0.5

Getting started

yarn add @react-native-community/checkbox

or

npm install @react-native-community/checkbox --save

On iOS, install cocoapods:

npx pod-install

On Windows with RNW 62 or earlier, you need to manually link the module (on RNW 63 and later autolinking will work).

Mostly automatic installation

From react-native >= 0.60 autolinking will take care of the link (on iOS and Android)

for react-native =< 0.59.X

react-native link @react-native-community/checkbox

Manual installation

Manually link the library on Android android/settings.gradle include ':react-native-community-checkbox' project( ':react-native-community-checkbox' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-community/checkbox/android' ) android/app/build.gradle dependencies { ... implementation project( ':react-native-community-checkbox' ) } android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java On top, where imports are: import com.reactnativecommunity.checkbox.ReactCheckBoxPackage; Add the checkbox class to your list of exported packages. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactCheckBoxPackage() ); }

Manually link the library on Windows Add the CheckboxWindows project to your solution Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019. Right-click solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project. Select 'D:\pathToYourApp

ode_modules\@react-native-community\checkbox\windows\CheckboxWindows\CheckboxWindows.vcxproj'. windows/myapp.sln Add a reference to CheckboxWindows to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019: Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check 'CheckboxWindows' from the 'Project > Solution' tab on the left. pch.h Add #include "winrt/CheckboxWindows.h" . app.cpp Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::CheckboxWindows::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); .

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the CheckBox was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change your imports from:

import { CheckBox } from 'react-native' ;

to:

import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox' ;

Usage

Example

import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox' ;

const [toggleCheckBox, setToggleCheckBox] = useState( false ) <CheckBox disabled={ false } value={toggleCheckBox} onValueChange={(newValue) => setToggleCheckBox(newValue)} />

Check out the example project for more examples.

Props

Common Props

View props...

Prop name Type Description onChange function Invoked on change with the native event. onValueChange function Invoked with the new boolean value when it changes. value boolean The value of the checkbox. If true the checkbox will be turned on. Default value is false. testID string Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests. disabled boolean If true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false.

Android Only Props

Prop name Type Description tintColors object An object with the following shape: { true?: ?ColorValue, false?: ?ColorValue } . The color value for true will be used when the checkbox is checked, and the color value for false will be used when it is off.

IOS Only Props

Prop name Type Description lineWidth number The width of the lines of the check mark and box. Defaults to 2.0. hideBox boolean Control if the box should be hidden or not. Defaults to false boxType 'circle' or 'square' The type of box to use. Defaults to 'circle' tintColor string The color of the box when the checkbox is Off. Defaults to '#aaaaaa' onCheckColor string The color of the check mark when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff' onFillColor string The color of the inside of the box when it is On. Defaults to transparent onTintColor string The color of the line around the box when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff' animationDuration number The duration in seconds of the animations. Defaults to 0.5 onAnimationType 'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade' The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets checked. Default to 'stroke' offAnimationType 'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade' The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets unchecked. 'stroke'

Windows Props

Implemented most of iOS and Android props. Defaults for color styling can be referenced here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/framework/wpf/controls/checkbox-styles-and-templates

Prop name Type Description disabled boolean If true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false. tintColor string The color of the box when the checkbox is Off. onCheckColor string The color of the check mark when it is On. onFillColor string The color of the inside of the box when it is On. onTintColor string The color of the line around the box when it is On.

Contributors

This module was extracted from react-native core.

The implementaion of IOS version refered to BEMCheckBox

License