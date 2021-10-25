@react-native-community/checkbox
React Native component for Checkbox
|Android Example
|IOS Example
|Windows Example
|RN version
|Checkbox version
|> 0.60 & < 0.62
|>= 0.3 (Support IOS from 0.4)
|< 0.60
|0.2 (only Android)
|>= 0.62 to run on Windows
|0.5
yarn add @react-native-community/checkbox
or
npm install @react-native-community/checkbox --save
On iOS, install cocoapods:
npx pod-install
On Windows with RNW 62 or earlier, you need to
manually link the module (on RNW 63 and later autolinking will work).
From react-native >= 0.60 autolinking will take care of the link (on iOS and Android)
for react-native =< 0.59.X
react-native link @react-native-community/checkbox
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-community-checkbox'
project(':react-native-community-checkbox').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-community/checkbox/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-community-checkbox')
}
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import com.reactnativecommunity.checkbox.ReactCheckBoxPackage;
Add the
checkbox class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactCheckBoxPackage()
);
}
Add a reference to
CheckboxWindows to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check 'CheckboxWindows' from the 'Project > Solution' tab on the left.
Add
#include "winrt/CheckboxWindows.h".
Add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::CheckboxWindows::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
react-native module
This module was created when the CheckBox was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change your imports from:
import { CheckBox } from 'react-native';
to:
import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox';
import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox';
const [toggleCheckBox, setToggleCheckBox] = useState(false)
<CheckBox
disabled={false}
value={toggleCheckBox}
onValueChange={(newValue) => setToggleCheckBox(newValue)}
/>
Check out the example project for more examples.
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|onChange
|function
|Invoked on change with the native event.
|onValueChange
|function
|Invoked with the new boolean value when it changes.
|value
|boolean
|The value of the checkbox. If true the checkbox will be turned on. Default value is false.
|testID
|string
|Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.
|disabled
|boolean
|If true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false.
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|tintColors
|object
|An object with the following shape:
{ true?: ?ColorValue, false?: ?ColorValue }. The color value for
true will be used when the checkbox is checked, and the color value for
false will be used when it is off.
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|lineWidth
|number
|The width of the lines of the check mark and box. Defaults to 2.0.
|hideBox
|boolean
|Control if the box should be hidden or not. Defaults to false
|boxType
|'circle' or 'square'
|The type of box to use. Defaults to 'circle'
|tintColor
|string
|The color of the box when the checkbox is Off. Defaults to '#aaaaaa'
|onCheckColor
|string
|The color of the check mark when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff'
|onFillColor
|string
|The color of the inside of the box when it is On. Defaults to transparent
|onTintColor
|string
|The color of the line around the box when it is On. Defaults to '#007aff'
|animationDuration
|number
|The duration in seconds of the animations. Defaults to 0.5
|onAnimationType
|'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade'
|The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets checked. Default to 'stroke'
|offAnimationType
|'stroke' or 'fill' or 'bounce' or 'flat' or 'one-stroke' or 'fade'
|The type of animation to use when the checkbox gets unchecked. 'stroke'
Implemented most of iOS and Android props. Defaults for color styling can be referenced here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/framework/wpf/controls/checkbox-styles-and-templates
|Prop name
|Type
|Description
|disabled
|boolean
|If true the user won't be able to toggle the checkbox. Default value is false.
|tintColor
|string
|The color of the box when the checkbox is Off.
|onCheckColor
|string
|The color of the check mark when it is On.
|onFillColor
|string
|The color of the inside of the box when it is On.
|onTintColor
|string
|The color of the line around the box when it is On.
This module was extracted from
react-native core.
The implementaion of IOS version refered to BEMCheckBox
The library is released under the MIT licence. For more information see
LICENSE.