@react-native-community/cameraroll
$ npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll --save
$ react-native link @react-native-community/cameraroll && npx pod-install
Libraries
Add Files to your project
node_modules
@react-native-community/cameraroll and add
RNCCameraroll.xcodeproj
libRNCCameraroll.a to your project's
Build Phases
Link Binary With Libraries
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.reactnativecommunity.cameraroll.CameraRollPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new CameraRollPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':@react-native-community_cameraroll'
project(':@react-native-community_cameraroll').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-community/cameraroll/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':@react-native-community_cameraroll')
Starting with Android 10, the concept of [scoped storage](https://developer.android.com/training/data-storage#scoped-storage) is introduced. Currently, to make it working with that change, you have to add `android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true"` to `AndroidManifest.xml`:
<manifest ... >
<application android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" ... >
</application>
</manifest>
react-native module
This module was created when the CameraRoll was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:
import { CameraRoll } from "react-native";
to:
import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll";
CameraRoll provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
iOS
The user's permission is required in order to access the Camera Roll on devices running iOS 10 or later. Add the
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription key in your
Info.plist with a string that describes how your app will use this data. This key will appear as
Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description in Xcode.
If you are targeting devices running iOS 11 or later, you will also need to add the
NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription key in your
Info.plist. Use this key to define a string that describes how your app will use this data. By adding this key to your
Info.plist, you will be able to request write-only access permission from the user. If you try to save to the camera roll without this permission, your app will exit.
Android
Permission is required to read and write to the external storage.
On Expo, follow the guide here for requesting the permission.
On react-native-cli or ejected apps, adding the following lines will add the capability for the app to request the permission. Find more info on Android Permissions here.
<manifest>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<application>
Then you have to explicitly ask for the permission
import { PermissionsAndroid, Platform } from "react-native";
import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll";
async function hasAndroidPermission() {
const permission = PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;
const hasPermission = await PermissionsAndroid.check(permission);
if (hasPermission) {
return true;
}
const status = await PermissionsAndroid.request(permission);
return status === 'granted';
}
async function savePicture() {
if (Platform.OS === "android" && !(await hasAndroidPermission())) {
return;
}
CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album })
};
save()
CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album })
Saves the photo or video to the photo library.
On Android, the tag must be a local image or video URI, such as
"file:///sdcard/img.png".
On iOS, the tag can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI (remote or data URIs are not supported for saving video at this time).
If the tag has a file extension of .mov or .mp4, it will be inferred as a video. Otherwise it will be treated as a photo. To override the automatic choice, you can pass an optional
type parameter that must be one of 'photo' or 'video'.
It allows to specify a particular album you want to store the asset to when the param
album is provided.
On Android, if no album is provided, DCIM directory is used, otherwise PICTURE or MOVIES directory is used depending on the
type provided.
Returns a Promise which will resolve with the new URI.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|tag
|string
|Yes
|See above.
|type
|enum('photo', 'video')
|No
|Overrides automatic detection based on the file extension.
|album
|string
|No
|The album to save to
getAlbums()
CameraRoll.getAlbums(params);
Returns a Promise with a list of albums
Parameters:
assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are:
All // default
Videos
Photos
Returns:
Array of
Album object
getPhotos()
CameraRoll.getPhotos(params);
Returns a Promise with photo identifier objects from the local camera roll of the device matching shape defined by
getPhotosReturnChecker.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|params
|object
|Yes
|Expects a params with the shape described below.
first : {number} : The number of photos wanted in reverse order of the photo application (i.e. most recent first for SavedPhotos). Required.
after : {string} : A cursor that matches
page_info { end_cursor } returned from a previous call to
getPhotos. Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS. An alternative is just using the
fromTime and
toTime filters, which have no such impact.
groupTypes : {string} : Specifies which group types to filter the results to. Valid values are:
Album
All // default
Event
Faces
Library
PhotoStream
SavedPhotos
groupName : {string} : Specifies filter on group names, like 'Recent Photos' or custom album titles.
assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are:
All
Videos
Photos // default
mimeTypes : {Array} : Filter by mimetype (e.g. image/jpeg). Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS.
fromTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is exclusive, so we'll select all photos with
timestamp > fromTime.
toTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is inclusive, so we'll select all photos with
timestamp <= toTime.
include : {Array} : Whether to include some fields that are slower to fetch
filename : Ensures
image.filename is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS.
fileSize : Ensures
image.fileSize is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS.
location: Ensures
location is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on Android.
imageSize : Ensures
image.width and
image.height are available in each node. This has a small performance impact on Android.
playableDuration : Ensures
image.playableDuration is available in each node. This has a medium peformance impact on Android.
Returns a Promise which when resolved will be of the following shape:
edges : {Array} An array of node objects
node: {object} An object with the following shape:
type: {string}
group_name: {string}
image: {object} : An object with the following shape:
uri: {string}
filename: {string | null} : Only set if the
include parameter contains
filename
height: {number | null} : Only set if the
include parameter contains
imageSize
width: {number | null} : Only set if the
include parameter contains
imageSize
fileSize: {number | null} : Only set if the
include parameter contains
fileSize
playableDuration: {number | null} : Only set for videos if the
include parameter contains
playableDuration. Will be null for images.
timestamp: {number}
location: {object | null} : Only set if the
include parameter contains
location. An object with the following shape:
latitude: {number}
longitude: {number}
altitude: {number}
heading: {number}
speed: {number}
page_info : {object} : An object with the following shape:
has_next_page: {boolean}
start_cursor: {string}
end_cursor: {string}
limited : {boolean | undefined} : true if the app can only access a subset of the gallery pictures (authorization is
PHAuthorizationStatusLimited), false otherwise (iOS only)
Loading images:
_handleButtonPress = () => {
CameraRoll.getPhotos({
first: 20,
assetType: 'Photos',
})
.then(r => {
this.setState({ photos: r.edges });
})
.catch((err) => {
//Error Loading Images
});
};
render() {
return (
<View>
<Button title="Load Images" onPress={this._handleButtonPress} />
<ScrollView>
{this.state.photos.map((p, i) => {
return (
<Image
key={i}
style={{
width: 300,
height: 100,
}}
source={{ uri: p.node.image.uri }}
/>
);
})}
</ScrollView>
</View>
);
}
deletePhotos()
CameraRoll.deletePhotos([uri]);
Requests deletion of photos in the camera roll.
On Android, the uri must be a local image or video URI, such as
"file:///sdcard/img.png".
On iOS, the uri can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI. The user is presented with a dialog box that shows them the asset(s) and asks them to confirm deletion. This is not able to be bypassed as per Apple Developer guidelines.
Returns a Promise which will resolve when the deletion request is completed, or reject if there is a problem during the deletion. On iOS the user is able to cancel the deletion request, which causes a rejection, while on Android the rejection will be due to a system error.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|uri
|string
|Yes
|See above.
