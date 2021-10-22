openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-native-community/cameraroll

by react-native-community
4.1.2 (see all)

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.5K

GitHub Stars

532

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

121

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Picker, React Native Camera, React Native File Selector

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45
Emad-salah
hsource

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CircleCI Status Supports Android and iOS MIT License Lean Core Badge

Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link @react-native-community/cameraroll && npx pod-install

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modules@react-native-community/cameraroll and add RNCCameraroll.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCCameraroll.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.reactnativecommunity.cameraroll.CameraRollPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new CameraRollPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':@react-native-community_cameraroll'
project(':@react-native-community_cameraroll').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/@react-native-community/cameraroll/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
       compile project(':@react-native-community_cameraroll')
    ```
Starting with Android 10, the concept of [scoped storage](https://developer.android.com/training/data-storage#scoped-storage) is introduced. Currently, to make it working with that change, you have to add `android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true"` to `AndroidManifest.xml`:

<manifest ... >
  <application android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" ... >
    ...
  </application>
</manifest>

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the CameraRoll was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { CameraRoll } from "react-native";

to:

import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll";

Usage

CameraRoll provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

Permissions

iOS

The user's permission is required in order to access the Camera Roll on devices running iOS 10 or later. Add the NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription key in your Info.plist with a string that describes how your app will use this data. This key will appear as Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description in Xcode.

If you are targeting devices running iOS 11 or later, you will also need to add the NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription key in your Info.plist. Use this key to define a string that describes how your app will use this data. By adding this key to your Info.plist, you will be able to request write-only access permission from the user. If you try to save to the camera roll without this permission, your app will exit.

Android

Permission is required to read and write to the external storage.

On Expo, follow the guide here for requesting the permission.

On react-native-cli or ejected apps, adding the following lines will add the capability for the app to request the permission. Find more info on Android Permissions here.

<manifest>
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
...
<application>

Then you have to explicitly ask for the permission

import { PermissionsAndroid, Platform } from "react-native";
import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll";

async function hasAndroidPermission() {
  const permission = PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE;

  const hasPermission = await PermissionsAndroid.check(permission);
  if (hasPermission) {
    return true;
  }

  const status = await PermissionsAndroid.request(permission);
  return status === 'granted';
}

async function savePicture() {
  if (Platform.OS === "android" && !(await hasAndroidPermission())) {
    return;
  }

  CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album })
};

Methods

Reference

Methods

save()

CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album })

Saves the photo or video to the photo library.

On Android, the tag must be a local image or video URI, such as "file:///sdcard/img.png".

On iOS, the tag can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI (remote or data URIs are not supported for saving video at this time).

If the tag has a file extension of .mov or .mp4, it will be inferred as a video. Otherwise it will be treated as a photo. To override the automatic choice, you can pass an optional type parameter that must be one of 'photo' or 'video'.

It allows to specify a particular album you want to store the asset to when the param album is provided. On Android, if no album is provided, DCIM directory is used, otherwise PICTURE or MOVIES directory is used depending on the type provided.

Returns a Promise which will resolve with the new URI.

Parameters:

NameTypeRequiredDescription
tagstringYesSee above.
typeenum('photo', 'video')NoOverrides automatic detection based on the file extension.
albumstringNoThe album to save to

getAlbums()

CameraRoll.getAlbums(params);

Returns a Promise with a list of albums

Parameters:

  • assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are:
    • All // default
    • Videos
    • Photos

Returns:

Array of Album object

  • title: {string}
  • count: {number}

getPhotos()

CameraRoll.getPhotos(params);

Returns a Promise with photo identifier objects from the local camera roll of the device matching shape defined by getPhotosReturnChecker.

Parameters:

NameTypeRequiredDescription
paramsobjectYesExpects a params with the shape described below.
  • first : {number} : The number of photos wanted in reverse order of the photo application (i.e. most recent first for SavedPhotos). Required.
  • after : {string} : A cursor that matches page_info { end_cursor } returned from a previous call to getPhotos. Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS. An alternative is just using the fromTime and toTime filters, which have no such impact.
  • groupTypes : {string} : Specifies which group types to filter the results to. Valid values are:
    • Album
    • All // default
    • Event
    • Faces
    • Library
    • PhotoStream
    • SavedPhotos
  • groupName : {string} : Specifies filter on group names, like 'Recent Photos' or custom album titles.
  • assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are:
    • All
    • Videos
    • Photos // default
  • mimeTypes : {Array} : Filter by mimetype (e.g. image/jpeg). Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS.
  • fromTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is exclusive, so we'll select all photos with timestamp > fromTime.
  • toTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is inclusive, so we'll select all photos with timestamp <= toTime.
  • include : {Array} : Whether to include some fields that are slower to fetch
    • filename : Ensures image.filename is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS.
    • fileSize : Ensures image.fileSize is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS.
    • location: Ensures location is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on Android.
    • imageSize : Ensures image.width and image.height are available in each node. This has a small performance impact on Android.
    • playableDuration : Ensures image.playableDuration is available in each node. This has a medium peformance impact on Android.

Returns a Promise which when resolved will be of the following shape:

  • edges : {Array} An array of node objects
    • node: {object} An object with the following shape:
      • type: {string}
      • group_name: {string}
      • image: {object} : An object with the following shape:
        • uri: {string}
        • filename: {string | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains filename
        • height: {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains imageSize
        • width: {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains imageSize
        • fileSize: {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains fileSize
        • playableDuration: {number | null} : Only set for videos if the include parameter contains playableDuration. Will be null for images.
      • timestamp: {number}
      • location: {object | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains location. An object with the following shape:
        • latitude: {number}
        • longitude: {number}
        • altitude: {number}
        • heading: {number}
        • speed: {number}
  • page_info : {object} : An object with the following shape:
    • has_next_page: {boolean}
    • start_cursor: {string}
    • end_cursor: {string}
  • limited : {boolean | undefined} : true if the app can only access a subset of the gallery pictures (authorization is PHAuthorizationStatusLimited), false otherwise (iOS only)

Example

Loading images:

_handleButtonPress = () => {
   CameraRoll.getPhotos({
       first: 20,
       assetType: 'Photos',
     })
     .then(r => {
       this.setState({ photos: r.edges });
     })
     .catch((err) => {
        //Error Loading Images
     });
   };
render() {
 return (
   <View>
     <Button title="Load Images" onPress={this._handleButtonPress} />
     <ScrollView>
       {this.state.photos.map((p, i) => {
       return (
         <Image
           key={i}
           style={{
             width: 300,
             height: 100,
           }}
           source={{ uri: p.node.image.uri }}
         />
       );
     })}
     </ScrollView>
   </View>
 );
}

deletePhotos()

CameraRoll.deletePhotos([uri]);

Requests deletion of photos in the camera roll.

On Android, the uri must be a local image or video URI, such as "file:///sdcard/img.png".

On iOS, the uri can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI. The user is presented with a dialog box that shows them the asset(s) and asks them to confirm deletion. This is not able to be bypassed as per Apple Developer guidelines.

Returns a Promise which will resolve when the deletion request is completed, or reject if there is a problem during the deletion. On iOS the user is able to cancel the deletion request, which causes a rejection, while on Android the rejection will be due to a system error.

Parameters:

NameTypeRequiredDescription
uristringYesSee above.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Unwelcoming Community

Excellent library for adding camera roll and for access to local camera photos. I'm using this library for my react-native app. Using this library I saved a lot of development time and increased my development speed. By just writing a few lines of code I've added this feature in my react-native app. So powerful and useful library.and perfectly fit to my react-native project. Easy to use and perfect documentation. With great community support

1
DevenRathod2
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

I recommend using this plugin if you need to have the user choose a photo from their camera roll. I've used it on multiple projects and it's extremely fast and easy to integrate with existing projects! There are also a lot of customization options that make handling any use case possible

0
Harry YuSan Francisco8 Ratings7 Reviews
Cofounder of Wanderlog - YC W19. We're hiring! Former PM for the Google Assistant (Actions on Google) and Google Chrome
June 27, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

This package gives you all of the low-level tools you need to access camera roll photos. The maintainer is very receptive to good pull requests - I've submitted 2 personally!

0

Alternatives

react-native-image-picker:sunrise_over_mountains: A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
113K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
expo-image-pickerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rni
react-native-image-crop-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-customized-image-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io5 months agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
How to Show Photos of your Device as a Gallery in React Native
reactnativeforyou.com1 year agoHow to Show Photos of your Device as a Gallery in React NativeApps such as image editing apps or social apps allow users to use their own photos. In this react native tutorial, I am going to show you a camera roll example where the images of your device are l…
StudySection Blog - CameraRoll in React Native Framework
studysection.com1 year agoStudySection Blog - CameraRoll in React Native FrameworkCurrently, I am working on a react native project. React Native is a cross-platform framework to build apps for android, IOS, and desktop.
@react-native-community/cameraroll examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@react-native-community/cameraroll examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @react-native-community/cameraroll by viewing and forking @react-native-community/cameraroll example apps on CodeSandbox
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.