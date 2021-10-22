Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link @react-native-community/cameraroll && npx pod-install

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @react-native-community/cameraroll and add RNCCameraroll.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCCameraroll.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.reactnativecommunity.cameraroll.CameraRollPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new CameraRollPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':@react-native-community_cameraroll' project ( ':@react-native-community_cameraroll' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@react-native-community/cameraroll/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project( ':@react-native-community_cameraroll' ) ``` Starting with Android 10 , the concept of [scoped storage ](https://developer.android.com/training/data- storage #scoped- storage ) is introduced. Currently, to make it working with that change, you have to add `android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true"` to `AndroidManifest.xml`:

< manifest ... > < application android:requestLegacyExternalStorage = "true" ... > ... </ application > </ manifest >

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the CameraRoll was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { CameraRoll } from "react-native" ;

to:

import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll" ;

Usage

CameraRoll provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

Permissions

iOS

The user's permission is required in order to access the Camera Roll on devices running iOS 10 or later. Add the NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription key in your Info.plist with a string that describes how your app will use this data. This key will appear as Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description in Xcode.

If you are targeting devices running iOS 11 or later, you will also need to add the NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription key in your Info.plist . Use this key to define a string that describes how your app will use this data. By adding this key to your Info.plist , you will be able to request write-only access permission from the user. If you try to save to the camera roll without this permission, your app will exit.

Android

Permission is required to read and write to the external storage.

On Expo, follow the guide here for requesting the permission.

On react-native-cli or ejected apps, adding the following lines will add the capability for the app to request the permission. Find more info on Android Permissions here.

< manifest > ... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> ... < application >

Then you have to explicitly ask for the permission

import { PermissionsAndroid, Platform } from "react-native" ; import CameraRoll from "@react-native-community/cameraroll" ; async function hasAndroidPermission ( ) { const permission = PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE; const hasPermission = await PermissionsAndroid.check(permission); if (hasPermission) { return true ; } const status = await PermissionsAndroid.request(permission); return status === 'granted' ; } async function savePicture ( ) { if (Platform.OS === "android" && !( await hasAndroidPermission())) { return ; } CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album }) };

Methods

Reference

Methods

CameraRoll.save(tag, { type, album })

Saves the photo or video to the photo library.

On Android, the tag must be a local image or video URI, such as "file:///sdcard/img.png" .

On iOS, the tag can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI (remote or data URIs are not supported for saving video at this time).

If the tag has a file extension of .mov or .mp4, it will be inferred as a video. Otherwise it will be treated as a photo. To override the automatic choice, you can pass an optional type parameter that must be one of 'photo' or 'video'.

It allows to specify a particular album you want to store the asset to when the param album is provided. On Android, if no album is provided, DCIM directory is used, otherwise PICTURE or MOVIES directory is used depending on the type provided.

Returns a Promise which will resolve with the new URI.

Parameters:

Name Type Required Description tag string Yes See above. type enum('photo', 'video') No Overrides automatic detection based on the file extension. album string No The album to save to

CameraRoll.getAlbums(params);

Returns a Promise with a list of albums

Parameters:

assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are: All // default Videos Photos

: {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are:

Returns:

Array of Album object

title: {string}

count: {number}

CameraRoll.getPhotos(params);

Returns a Promise with photo identifier objects from the local camera roll of the device matching shape defined by getPhotosReturnChecker .

Parameters:

Name Type Required Description params object Yes Expects a params with the shape described below.

first : {number} : The number of photos wanted in reverse order of the photo application (i.e. most recent first for SavedPhotos). Required.

: {number} : The number of photos wanted in reverse order of the photo application (i.e. most recent first for SavedPhotos). Required. after : {string} : A cursor that matches page_info { end_cursor } returned from a previous call to getPhotos . Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS. An alternative is just using the fromTime and toTime filters, which have no such impact.

: {string} : A cursor that matches returned from a previous call to . Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS. An alternative is just using the and filters, which have no such impact. groupTypes : {string} : Specifies which group types to filter the results to. Valid values are: Album All // default Event Faces Library PhotoStream SavedPhotos

: {string} : Specifies which group types to filter the results to. Valid values are: groupName : {string} : Specifies filter on group names, like 'Recent Photos' or custom album titles.

: {string} : Specifies filter on group names, like 'Recent Photos' or custom album titles. assetType : {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are: All Videos Photos // default

: {string} : Specifies filter on asset type. Valid values are: mimeTypes : {Array} : Filter by mimetype (e.g. image/jpeg). Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS.

: {Array} : Filter by mimetype (e.g. image/jpeg). Note that using this will reduce performance slightly on iOS. fromTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is exclusive, so we'll select all photos with timestamp > fromTime .

: {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is exclusive, so we'll select all photos with . toTime : {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is inclusive, so we'll select all photos with timestamp <= toTime .

: {number} : Filter by creation time with a timestamp in milliseconds. This time is inclusive, so we'll select all photos with . include : {Array} : Whether to include some fields that are slower to fetch filename : Ensures image.filename is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS. fileSize : Ensures image.fileSize is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on iOS. location : Ensures location is available in each node. This has a large performance impact on Android. imageSize : Ensures image.width and image.height are available in each node. This has a small performance impact on Android. playableDuration : Ensures image.playableDuration is available in each node. This has a medium peformance impact on Android.

: {Array} : Whether to include some fields that are slower to fetch

Returns a Promise which when resolved will be of the following shape:

edges : {Array} An array of node objects node : {object} An object with the following shape: type : {string} group_name : {string} image : {object} : An object with the following shape: uri : {string} filename : {string | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains filename height : {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains imageSize width : {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains imageSize fileSize : {number | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains fileSize playableDuration : {number | null} : Only set for videos if the include parameter contains playableDuration . Will be null for images. timestamp : {number} location : {object | null} : Only set if the include parameter contains location . An object with the following shape: latitude : {number} longitude : {number} altitude : {number} heading : {number} speed : {number}

: {Array} An array of node objects page_info : {object} : An object with the following shape: has_next_page : {boolean} start_cursor : {string} end_cursor : {string}

: {object} : An object with the following shape: limited : {boolean | undefined} : true if the app can only access a subset of the gallery pictures (authorization is PHAuthorizationStatusLimited ), false otherwise (iOS only)

Example

Loading images:

_handleButtonPress = () => { CameraRoll.getPhotos({ first : 20 , assetType : 'Photos' , }) .then( r => { this .setState({ photos : r.edges }); }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); }; render() { return ( <View> <Button title="Load Images" onPress={this._handleButtonPress} /> <ScrollView> {this.state.photos.map((p, i) => { return ( <Image key={i} style={{ width: 300, height: 100, }} source={{ uri: p.node.image.uri }} /> ); })} </ScrollView> </View> ); }

CameraRoll.deletePhotos([uri]);

Requests deletion of photos in the camera roll.

On Android, the uri must be a local image or video URI, such as "file:///sdcard/img.png" .

On iOS, the uri can be any image URI (including local, remote asset-library and base64 data URIs) or a local video file URI. The user is presented with a dialog box that shows them the asset(s) and asks them to confirm deletion. This is not able to be bypassed as per Apple Developer guidelines.

Returns a Promise which will resolve when the deletion request is completed, or reject if there is a problem during the deletion. On iOS the user is able to cancel the deletion request, which causes a rejection, while on Android the rejection will be due to a system error.

Parameters: