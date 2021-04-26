@react-native-community/blur
A component for UIVisualEffectView's blur and vibrancy effect on iOS, and BlurView on Android.
yarn add @react-native-community/blur
or npm:
npm install --save @react-native-community/blur
react-native link @react-native-community/blur
npx pod-install
Or, if you already have installed Cocoapods on your system:
cd ios && pod install
build.gradle, this library will detect the presence of the following properties:
buildscript {...}
allprojects {...}
/**
+ Project-wide Gradle configuration properties
*/
ext {
compileSdkVersion = 27
targetSdkVersion = 27
buildToolsVersion = "27.0.3"
}
import { BlurView, VibrancyView } from "@react-native-community/blur";
Properties:
blurType (String)
xlight - extra light blur type
light - light blur type
dark - dark blur type
extraDark - extra dark blur type (tvOS only)
regular - regular blur type (iOS 10+ and tvOS only)
prominent - prominent blur type (iOS 10+ and tvOS only)
chromeMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome.
material - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness.
thickMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal.
thinMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material.
ultraThinMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material.
chromeMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material and is always dark.
materialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a thin material and is always dark.
thickMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness and is always dark.
thinMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal and is always dark.
ultraThinMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome and is always dark.
chromeMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome.
materialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness.
thickMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal.
thinMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a thin material.
ultraThinMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material.
blurAmount (Default: 10, Number)
0-100 - Adjusts blur intensity
reducedTransparencyFallbackColor (Color) (iOS only)
black, white, #rrggbb, etc - background color to use if accessibility setting ReduceTransparency is enabled
Note: The maximum
blurAmounton Android is 32, so higher values will be clamped to 32.
Complete usage example that works on iOS and Android:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View, Image, Text, StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import { BlurView } from "@react-native-community/blur";
export default class Menu extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Image
key={'blurryImage'}
source={{ uri }}
style={styles.absolute}
/>
<Text style={styles.absolute}>Hi, I am some blurred text</Text>
{/* in terms of positioning and zIndex-ing everything before the BlurView will be blurred */}
<BlurView
style={styles.absolute}
blurType="light"
blurAmount={10}
reducedTransparencyFallbackColor="white"
/>
<Text>I'm the non blurred text because I got rendered on top of the BlurView</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center"
},
absolute: {
position: "absolute",
top: 0,
left: 0,
bottom: 0,
right: 0
}
});
In this example, the
Image component will be blurred, because the
BlurView in positioned on top. But the
Text will stay unblurred.
If the accessibility setting
Reduce Transparency is enabled the
BlurView will use
reducedTransparencyFallbackColor as it's background color rather than blurring. If no
reducedTransparencyFallbackColor is provided, the
BlurViewwill use the default fallback color (white, black, or grey depending on
blurType)
Uses the same properties as
BlurView (
blurType,
blurAmount, and
reducedTransparencyFallbackColor).
The vibrancy effect lets the content underneath a blurred view show through more vibrantly
(Note:
VibrancyViewis only supported on iOS. Also note that the
VibrancyViewmust contain nested views.)
import { VibrancyView } from "@react-native-community/blur";
export default class Menu extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Image source={{ uri }} style={styles.absolute}>
<VibrancyView blurType="light" style={styles.flex}>
<Text>Hi, I am some vibrant text.</Text>
</VibrancyView>
</Image>
);
}
}
Android uses the BlurView.
If you only need to support iOS, then you can safely ignore these limitations.
In addition to
blurType and
blurAmount, Android has some extra props that can be used to override the default behavior (or configure Android-specific behavior):
blurRadius (Number - between 0 and 25) - Manually adjust the blur radius. (Default: matches iOS blurAmount)
downsampleFactor (Number - between 0 and 25) - Scales down the image before blurring (Default: matches iOS blurAmount)
overlayColor (Color) - Set a custom overlay color (Default color based on iOS blurType)
This project includes an example React Native app, which was used to make the GIF in this README. You can run the apps by following these steps:
cd ~
git clone https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-blur.git
example
cd react-native-blur/example
npm install
react-native run-ios
type:
react-native run-ios
react-native link don’t works properly with the tvOS target so we need to add the library manually.
First select your project in Xcode.
After that, select the tvOS target of your application and select « General » tab
Scroll to « Linked Frameworks and Libraries » and tap on the + button
Select RNBlur-tvOS
That’s all, you can use react-native-blur for your tvOS application
react-native run-android
On older instances of react-native, BlurView package does not get added into the MainActivity/MainApplication classes where you would see
Warning: Native component for 'BlurView' does not exist in RN YellowBox or console.
To rectify this, you can add the BlurViewPackage manually in MainActivity/MainApplication classes
...
import com.cmcewen.blurview.BlurViewPackage;
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new BlurViewPackage()
);
}
...
}
Feel free to contact me on twitter or create an issue