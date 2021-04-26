A component for UIVisualEffectView's blur and vibrancy effect on iOS, and BlurView on Android.



Installation

Install the library using either Yarn:

yarn add @ react - native - community / blur

or npm:

npm install --save @ react - native - community / blur

React-Native 0.59 and below only: Link your native dependencies:

react-native link @ react - native - community / blur

(iOS only) Install to Xcode:

npx pod-install

Or, if you already have installed Cocoapods on your system:

cd ios && pod install

(Android only, optional) If you've defined project-wide properties (recommended) in your root build.gradle , this library will detect the presence of the following properties:

buildscript {...} allprojects {...} ext { compileSdkVersion = 27 targetSdkVersion = 27 buildToolsVersion = "27.0.3" }

Include the library in your code:

import { BlurView, VibrancyView } from "@react-native-community/blur" ;

Compile and have fun!

BlurView

Properties:

blurType (String) xlight - extra light blur type light - light blur type dark - dark blur type extraDark - extra dark blur type (tvOS only) regular - regular blur type (iOS 10+ and tvOS only) prominent - prominent blur type (iOS 10+ and tvOS only) iOS 13 only Blur types: chromeMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome. material - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness. thickMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal. thinMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material. ultraThinMaterial - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material. chromeMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material and is always dark. materialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a thin material and is always dark. thickMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness and is always dark. thinMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal and is always dark. ultraThinMaterialDark - A blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome and is always dark. chromeMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of the system chrome. materialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material with normal thickness. thickMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a material that is thicker than normal. thinMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of a thin material. ultraThinMaterialLight - An adaptable blur effect that creates the appearance of an ultra-thin material.

(String) blurAmount (Default: 10, Number) 0-100 - Adjusts blur intensity

(Default: 10, Number) reducedTransparencyFallbackColor (Color) (iOS only) black, white, #rrggbb, etc - background color to use if accessibility setting ReduceTransparency is enabled

(Color) (iOS only)

Note: The maximum blurAmount on Android is 32, so higher values will be clamped to 32.

Complete usage example that works on iOS and Android:

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { View, Image, Text, StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import { BlurView } from "@react-native-community/blur" ; export default class Menu extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Image key={'blurryImage'} source={{ uri }} style={styles.absolute} /> <Text style={styles.absolute}>Hi, I am some blurred text</Text> {/* in terms of positioning and zIndex-ing everything before the BlurView will be blurred */} <BlurView style={styles.absolute} blurType="light" blurAmount={10} reducedTransparencyFallbackColor="white" /> <Text>I'm the non blurred text because I got rendered on top of the BlurView</Text> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }, absolute: { position: "absolute", top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0 } });

In this example, the Image component will be blurred, because the BlurView in positioned on top. But the Text will stay unblurred.

If the accessibility setting Reduce Transparency is enabled the BlurView will use reducedTransparencyFallbackColor as it's background color rather than blurring. If no reducedTransparencyFallbackColor is provided, the BlurView will use the default fallback color (white, black, or grey depending on blurType )

VibrancyView

Uses the same properties as BlurView ( blurType , blurAmount , and reducedTransparencyFallbackColor ).

The vibrancy effect lets the content underneath a blurred view show through more vibrantly

(Note: VibrancyView is only supported on iOS. Also note that the VibrancyView must contain nested views.)

import { VibrancyView } from "@react-native-community/blur" ; export default class Menu extends Component { render() { return ( < Image source = {{ uri }} style = {styles.absolute} > < VibrancyView blurType = "light" style = {styles.flex} > < Text > Hi, I am some vibrant text. </ Text > </ VibrancyView > </ Image > ); } }

Android

Android uses the BlurView.

If you only need to support iOS, then you can safely ignore these limitations.

In addition to blurType and blurAmount , Android has some extra props that can be used to override the default behavior (or configure Android-specific behavior):

blurRadius (Number - between 0 and 25) - Manually adjust the blur radius. (Default: matches iOS blurAmount)

(Number - between 0 and 25) - Manually adjust the blur radius. (Default: matches iOS blurAmount) downsampleFactor (Number - between 0 and 25) - Scales down the image before blurring (Default: matches iOS blurAmount)

(Number - between 0 and 25) - Scales down the image before blurring (Default: matches iOS blurAmount) overlayColor (Color) - Set a custom overlay color (Default color based on iOS blurType)

Example React Native App

This project includes an example React Native app, which was used to make the GIF in this README. You can run the apps by following these steps:

Clone the repository

cd ~ git clone https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-blur.git

cd to example

cd react-native-blur/example

Install dependencies

npm install

Run the apps:

Run the iOS app

react- native run-ios

Run the tvOS app

type:

react- native run-ios

react-native link don’t works properly with the tvOS target so we need to add the library manually.

First select your project in Xcode.

After that, select the tvOS target of your application and select « General » tab

Scroll to « Linked Frameworks and Libraries » and tap on the + button

Select RNBlur-tvOS

That’s all, you can use react-native-blur for your tvOS application

Run the Android app

react- native run-android

Troubleshooting

On older instances of react-native, BlurView package does not get added into the MainActivity/MainApplication classes where you would see Warning: Native component for 'BlurView' does not exist in RN YellowBox or console.

To rectify this, you can add the BlurViewPackage manually in MainActivity/MainApplication classes

... import com.cmcewen.blurview.BlurViewPackage; ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new BlurViewPackage() ); } ... }

Feel free to contact me on twitter or create an issue