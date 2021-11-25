openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-native-community/audio-toolkit

by react-native-community
2.0.3 (see all)

Cross-platform audio library for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

955

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

banner

npm version

This is a cross-platform (Android and iOS) audio library for React Native. Both audio playback and recording is supported. In addition to basic functionality, many useful features are implemented such as seeking, looping and streaming audio files over the network.

An example how to use this library is included in the ExampleApp directory. The demo showcases most of the functionality that is available, with documentation under docs. In the simplest case, playing media is as easy as:

new Player('filename.mp4').play();

and recording media to filename.mp4 similarly

new Recorder(‘filename.mp4’).record();

How to get this stuff running?

Documentation

License

All JavaScript, Android and iOS code licensed under MIT license, see LICENSE file. Some of the files are from React Native templates and are licensed accordingly.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Bram WhillockSquamish, BC4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 5, 2020
Abandoned

Alternatives

react-native-track-playerA fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
rna
react-native-audio-recorder-playerreact-native native module for audio recorder and player.
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-avAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns
react-native-soundReact Native module for playing sound clips
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
rns
react-native-sound-playerPlay sound file in ReactNative
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
3K
rnj
react-native-jw-media-playerReact-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial