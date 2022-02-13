@react-native-async-storage/async-storage

Ryan Wallace ● Canada ● 57 Rating s ● 60 Review s ● 1 year ago Easy to Use A very lightweight and simple api for storing local key-value pairs. I found I had to write a light wrapper over it to make it easier to store JSON data without having to explicitly parse/stringify every time I wanted to read or write. It might be nice if they added some simple functionality like this, since storing JSON data is probably a very common use case. Nonetheless, it seems they aim to keep it as light and simple as possible and leave it to you the developer to wrap / amend as you see fit. And it works :) 0

Ajay Sivan ● India ● 32 Rating s ● 44 Review s ● Engineering Manager @bigbinary 7 months ago Easy to Use When it comes to the web we have localStorage for storing data locally. But in React Native there is no inbuilt way of doing it. But, this is something we use in almost all projects. Async storage is the officially recommended library for storing data locally. It works really well and the best part is we can view and the full async storage state in debuggers like Flipper or React Native debugger. 1

peppy-pepper ● 33 Rating s ● 11 Review s ● 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant It used to be a part of official react native packages, but now has moved to community packages. It has neat and clean documentation with usage examples. If someone is new to RN, they can simply use this library to save and query data from an unsecured app specific database instead of learning how to do the same using redux state container. 0

Deepak Khiwani ● Chandigarh ● 47 Rating s ● 57 Review s ● January 19, 2021 Easy to Use Performant I used this package to save little local information(didn't want to use database) . This is a pretty handy package comes with minimal size and code to write to save data. much like UserDefaults. 0