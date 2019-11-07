rxx is Model-View-Intent based minimal framework with Reactjs and RxJS.
@rxx/cli
Inspired by
cyclejs
redux
react-combinators
react-reactive-toolkit
import React from 'react';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { connect, reducer } from '@rxx/core';
function stream(source, initialState) {
return {
view: reducer(
source,
(states, payload) => {
switch (payload.type) {
case 'COUNTER::PLUS':
return { ...states, count: states.count + 1 };
case 'COUNTER::MINUS':
return { ...states, count: states.count - 1 };
default:
return states;
}
},
initialState
)
}
}
/**
* Root component must decorated by connect like redux.
*/
@connect({
mapIntentToProps(intent) {
return {
onPlus: intent.callback('COUNTER::PLUS'),
onMinus: intent.callback('COUNTER::MINUS'),
}
},
mapStateToProps(state) {
return {
value: state.counter.count
}
}
})
class View extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.props.onPlus}>Plus</button>
<button onClick={this.props.onMinus}>Minus</button>
<div>conter value is {this.props.value}</div>
</div>
);
}
}
const view = makeView(<View/>);
const app = makeApp({counter: stream});
const Component = app(view({counter: {count: 0}}));
render(
<Component />
document.querySelector('#app')
);
npm install @rxx/core