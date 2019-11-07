rxx

rxx is Model-View-Intent based minimal framework with Reactjs and RxJS.

We built more redux user friendly Model-View-Intent framework than cyclejs.

Asynchronous process is no more problem, StateHandler make it easy and clean.

Command line tool has been prepared! as @rxx/cli

Inspired by

cyclejs

redux

react-combinators

react-reactive-toolkit

First look !

import React from 'react' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { connect, reducer } from '@rxx/core' ; function stream ( source, initialState ) { return { view : reducer( source, (states, payload) => { switch (payload.type) { case 'COUNTER::PLUS' : return { ...states, count : states.count + 1 }; case 'COUNTER::MINUS' : return { ...states, count : states.count - 1 }; default : return states; } }, initialState ) } } @connect({ mapIntentToProps(intent) { return { onPlus : intent.callback( 'COUNTER::PLUS' ), onMinus : intent.callback( 'COUNTER::MINUS' ), } }, mapStateToProps(state) { return { value : state.counter.count } } }) class View extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.props.onPlus} > Plus </ button > < button onClick = {this.props.onMinus} > Minus </ button > < div > conter value is {this.props.value} </ div > </ div > ); } } const view = makeView( < View /> ); const app = makeApp({ counter : stream}); const Component = app(view({ counter : { count : 0 }})); render( < Component /> document.querySelector('#app') );

Installation and setup

npm install @ rxx / core

Guide

Architecture

Requirements

react >= 16.6.0

react-dom >= 16.6.0

rxjs >= 6.0.0 <= 6.3.3

Modules