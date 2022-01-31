Create an accessible React application with the material design specifications and Scss.

Matches the accessibility guidelines from www.w3.org

Low level customizable components

Easily themeable on a global and component level

Uses css variables for dynamic themes with fallbacks for older browsers

Out of the box dark theme mode support

Out of the box left-to-right and right-to-left language support

UMD Bundles and pre-compiled css available on https://unpkg.com (see more information here)

Written and maintained in Typescript

Creating a new project

Check out the examples folder to see completed examples with different build tools such as Next.js, Gatsby, and create-react-app.

First use create-react-app to create your project:

npx create-react-app my-app cd my-app npm start

npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, if you have an older version you will need to install create-react-app globally instead

Or with yarn :

yarn create react-app my-app cd my-app

NOTE: You can also add the --typescript flag to bootstrap a react-app with typescript support

Next, install react-md and sass :

npm install --save react-md sass

Next, create a src/App.scss file to include all the react-md styles and import the App.scss file in the src/App.js :

@use "react-md" as *; @ include react-md-utils;

+import './App.scss'; import logo from './logo.svg'; import './App.css';

Finally, update the public/index.html to include the Roboto font and the Material Icons font icons stylesheets from Google fonts:

<meta charset="utf-8" /> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="%PUBLIC_URL%/favicon.ico" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> <meta name="theme-color" content="#000000" /> <!-- manifest.json provides metadata used when your web app is installed on a user's mobile device or desktop. See https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/web-app-manifest/ --> <link rel="manifest" href="%PUBLIC_URL%/manifest.json" /> + <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500,700|Material+Icons"> <!-- Notice the use of %PUBLIC_URL% in the tags above. It will be replaced with the URL of the `public` folder during the build. Only files inside the `public` folder can be referenced from the HTML. Unlike "/favicon.ico" or "favicon.ico", "%PUBLIC_URL%/favicon.ico" will work correctly both with client-side routing and a non-root public URL. Learn how to configure a non-root public URL by running `npm run build`. --> <title>React App</title> </head> - <body> + <body class="rmd-typography">

Once you have the styles, fonts, and font icons setup, you can start creating components from react-md. It is generally recommended to update your base src/App.js to include some default configuration components:

import './App.scss'; -import logo from './logo.svg'; -import './App.css'; - -function App() { - return ( - <div className="App"> - <header className="App-header"> - <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> - <p> - Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload. - </p> - <a - className="App-link" - href="https://reactjs.org" - target="_blank" - rel="noopener noreferrer"> - Learn React - </a> - </header> - </div> - ); -} +import { + Configuration, + Layout, + useLayoutNavigation, + Typography, + Button, +} from 'react-md'; + +// see @react-md/layout package for info on the main navigation +const routes = {}; +function App() { + return ( + <Configuration> + <Layout + title="My Title" + navHeaderTitle="My Nav Title" + treeProps={...useLayoutNavigation(routes, pathname)} + > + <Typography type="headline-4">Hello, world!</Typography> + <Button theme="primary">Example button</Button> + </Layout> + </Configuration> + ); +} export default App;

More information can be found on the documentation site's page about creating projects

Library Size

The base react-md package (non-scoped) is the only package that also provides pre-built css themes and a UMD bundle. If you are interested in seeing what an estimated size for this library, check out the results below:

yarn dev-utils libsize The gzipped UMD bundle sizes are: - dist/umd/react-md.production.min.js 91.51 kB - dist/umd/react-md-with-font-icons.production.min.js 116.36 kB - dist/umd/react-md-with-svg-icons.production.min.js 183.5 kB The min and max gzipped CSS bundle sizes are: - themes/react-md.grey-red-700-light.min.css 18.05 kB - themes/react-md.lime-teal-200-dark.min.css 18.12 kB

Contributing

Please read the contributing guidelines if you would like to contribute.