aut

@react-md/autocomplete

by Mikkel Laursen
4.0.2 (see all)

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Autocomplete

Readme

react-md license codecov Actions Status

npm downloads Join the Chat at Slack Donate

Create an accessible React application with the material design specifications and Scss.

Highlights/Features

  • Matches the accessibility guidelines from www.w3.org
  • Low level customizable components
  • Easily themeable on a global and component level
  • Uses css variables for dynamic themes with fallbacks for older browsers
  • Out of the box dark theme mode support
  • Out of the box left-to-right and right-to-left language support
  • UMD Bundles and pre-compiled css available on https://unpkg.com (see more information here)
  • Written and maintained in Typescript

Creating a new project

Check out the examples folder to see completed examples with different build tools such as Next.js, Gatsby, and create-react-app.

First use create-react-app to create your project:

npx create-react-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start

npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, if you have an older version you will need to install create-react-app globally instead

Or with yarn:

yarn create react-app my-app
cd my-app

NOTE: You can also add the --typescript flag to bootstrap a react-app with typescript support

Next, install react-md and sass:

npm install --save react-md sass

Next, create a src/App.scss file to include all the react-md styles and import the App.scss file in the src/App.js:

@use "react-md" as *;

// this will include all the styles from react-md
@include react-md-utils;

+import './App.scss';
 import logo from './logo.svg';
 import './App.css';

Finally, update the public/index.html to include the Roboto font and the Material Icons font icons stylesheets from Google fonts:

     <meta charset="utf-8" />
     <link rel="shortcut icon" href="%PUBLIC_URL%/favicon.ico" />
     <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
     <meta name="theme-color" content="#000000" />
     <!--
       manifest.json provides metadata used when your web app is installed on a
       user's mobile device or desktop. See https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/web-app-manifest/
     -->
     <link rel="manifest" href="%PUBLIC_URL%/manifest.json" />
+    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500,700|Material+Icons">
     <!--
       Notice the use of %PUBLIC_URL% in the tags above.
       It will be replaced with the URL of the `public` folder during the build.
       Only files inside the `public` folder can be referenced from the HTML.

       Unlike "/favicon.ico" or "favicon.ico", "%PUBLIC_URL%/favicon.ico" will
       work correctly both with client-side routing and a non-root public URL.
       Learn how to configure a non-root public URL by running `npm run build`.
     -->
     <title>React App</title>
   </head>
-  <body>
+  <body class="rmd-typography">

Once you have the styles, fonts, and font icons setup, you can start creating components from react-md. It is generally recommended to update your base src/App.js to include some default configuration components:

 import './App.scss';
-import logo from './logo.svg';
-import './App.css';
-
-function App() {
-  return (
-    <div className="App">
-      <header className="App-header">
-        <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
-        <p>
-          Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
-        </p>
-        <a
-          className="App-link"
-          href="https://reactjs.org"
-          target="_blank"
-          rel="noopener noreferrer">
-          Learn React
-        </a>
-      </header>
-    </div>
-  );
-}
+import {
+  Configuration,
+  Layout,
+  useLayoutNavigation,
+  Typography,
+  Button,
+} from 'react-md';
+
+// see @react-md/layout package for info on the main navigation
+const routes = {};
+function App() {
+  return (
+    <Configuration>
+      <Layout
+        title="My Title"
+        navHeaderTitle="My Nav Title"
+        treeProps={...useLayoutNavigation(routes, pathname)}
+      >
+        <Typography type="headline-4">Hello, world!</Typography>
+        <Button theme="primary">Example button</Button>
+      </Layout>
+    </Configuration>
+  );
+}

export default App;

More information can be found on the documentation site's page about creating projects

Library Size

The base react-md package (non-scoped) is the only package that also provides pre-built css themes and a UMD bundle. If you are interested in seeing what an estimated size for this library, check out the results below:

yarn dev-utils libsize

The gzipped UMD bundle sizes are:
 - dist/umd/react-md.production.min.js 91.51 kB
 - dist/umd/react-md-with-font-icons.production.min.js 116.36 kB
 - dist/umd/react-md-with-svg-icons.production.min.js 183.5 kB

The min and max gzipped CSS bundle sizes are:
 - themes/react-md.grey-red-700-light.min.css 18.05 kB
 - themes/react-md.lime-teal-200-dark.min.css 18.12 kB

Contributing

Please read the contributing guidelines if you would like to contribute.

