React Keycloak

React bindings for Keycloak

Integrations

React

React Keycloak for Web requires:

React 16.0 or later

or later keycloak-js 9.0.2 or later

yarn add @react-keycloak/web

or

npm install --save @react-keycloak/web

or as a UMD package through unpkg

one for development: https://unpkg.com/@react-keycloak/web@latest/dist/umd/react-keycloak-web.js

one for production: https://unpkg.com/@react-keycloak/web@latest/dist/umd/react-keycloak-web.min.js

See @react-keycloak/web package README for complete documentation.

SSR

React Keycloak for SSR frameworks requires:

React 16.0 or later

or later SSR Framework: NextJS 9 or later Razzle 3 or later

keycloak-js 9.0.2 or later

yarn add @react-keycloak/ssr

or

npm install --save @react-keycloak/ssr

See @react-keycloak/ssr package README for complete documentation.

React Native

React Keycloak for React Native requires React Native 61.0 or later

To install run

yarn add @react-keycloak/native

or

npm install --save @react-keycloak/native

See @react-keycloak/native package README for complete documentation.

Support

version keycloak-js version v2.0.0+ 9.0.2+ v1.x >=8.0.2 <9.0.2

Examples

See @react-keycloak/react-keycloak-examples repository for various demo implementing this library main features.

Alternatives

If you need to connect using a more generic OIDC client instead of keycloak.js , consider using one of the following libraries:

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

