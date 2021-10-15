React Native component for Keycloak
yarn add @react-keycloak/native
yarn add react-native-inappbrowser-reborn
or
npm install @react-keycloak/native
npm install react-native-inappbrowser-reborn --save
You have to link
react-native-inappbrowser-reborn.
For more information about how to link it go to Official repo on github
To navigate back from webview to you app, you have to configure deep linking.
And in
AppDelegate.m, add these lines:
#import <React/RCTLinkingManager.h>
......
......
// Deep linking
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
openURL:(NSURL *)url
options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options
{
return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options];
}
N.B.: replace
myapp with the name of your app
To configure the external linking in Android, you can create a new intent in the manifest.
The easiest way to do this is with the
uri-scheme package:
npx uri-scheme add myapp --android
If you want to add it manually, open up
YourApp/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, and make the following adjustments:
launchMode of
MainActivity to
singleTask in order to receive intent on existing
MainActivity (this is the default on all new projects, so you may not need to actually change anything!). It is useful if you want to perform navigation using deep link you have been registered - details
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:launchMode="singleTask">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
</intent-filter>
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
<data android:scheme="myapp" />
</intent-filter>
</activity>
N.B.: replace
myapp with the name of your app
Create a
keycloak.ts file in the
src folder of your project (where
App.ts is located) with the following content
import { RNKeycloak } from '@react-keycloak/native';
// Setup Keycloak instance as needed
// Pass initialization options as required
const keycloak = new RNKeycloak({
url: 'http://keycloak-server/auth',
realm: 'kc-realm',
clientId: 'web',
});
export default keycloak;
Wrap your App inside
KeycloakProvider and pass the
keycloak instance as prop
import { ReactNativeKeycloakProvider } from '@react-keycloak/native';
import keycloak from './keycloak';
// Wrap everything inside ReactNativeKeycloakProvider
const App = () => (
<ReactNativeKeycloakProvider
authClient={keycloak}
initOptions={{
redirectUri: 'myapp://Homepage',
// if you need to customize "react-native-inappbrowser-reborn" View you can use the following attribute
inAppBrowserOptions: {
// For iOS check: https://github.com/proyecto26/react-native-inappbrowser#ios-options
// For Android check: https://github.com/proyecto26/react-native-inappbrowser#android-options
},
}}
>
<Login />
</ReactNativeKeycloakProvider>
);
export default App;
N.B. If your using other providers (such as
react-redux) it is recommended to place them inside
ReactNativeKeycloakProvider.
ReactNativeKeycloakProvider automatically invokes
keycloak.init() method when needed and supports the following props:
initConfig, contains the object to be passed to
keycloak.init() method, by default the following is used
{
onLoad: 'check-sso',
}
for more options see Keycloak docs.
LoadingComponent, a component to be displayed while
keycloak is being initialized, if not provided child components will be rendered immediately. Defaults to
null
isLoadingCheck, an optional loading check function to customize LoadingComponent display condition. Return
true to display LoadingComponent,
false to hide it.
Can be implemented as follow
(keycloak) => !keycloak.authenticated;
onEvent, an handler function that receives events launched by
keycloak, defaults to
null.
It can be implemented as follow
(event, error) => {
console.log('onKeycloakEvent', event, error);
};
Published events are:
onReady
onInitError
onAuthSuccess
onAuthError
onAuthRefreshSuccess
onAuthRefreshError
onTokenExpired
onAuthLogout
onTokens, an handler function that receives
keycloak tokens as an object every time they change, defaults to
null.
Keycloak tokens are returned as follow
{
"idToken": string,
"refreshToken": string,
"token": string
}
When a component requires access to
Keycloak, you can use the
useKeycloak Hook.
import { useKeycloak } from '@react-keycloak/native';
export default () => {
// Using array destructuring
const [keycloak, initialized] = useKeycloak();
// or Object destructuring
const { keycloak, initialized } = useKeycloak();
// Here you can access all of keycloak methods and variables.
// See https://www.keycloak.org/docs/latest/securing_apps/index.html#javascript-adapter-reference
return (
<View>
<Text>
{`User is ${!keycloak.authenticated ? 'NOT ' : ''}authenticated`}
</Text>
{!!keycloak.authenticated && (
<Button onPress={() => keycloak.logout()} title="Logout" />
)}
</View>
);
};
If you need to access
keycloak instance from non-
React files (such as
sagas,
utils,
providers ...), you can import the instance directly from the
keycloak.ts file.
The instance will be initialized by
react-keycloak but you'll need to be carefull when using the instance and avoid setting/overriding any props, you can however freely access the exposed methods (such as
refreshToken,
login, etc...).
See inside
example folder for a demo app showcasing the main features.
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT