React Native Keycloak

React Native component for Keycloak

Table of Contents

Install

yarn add @react-keycloak/native yarn add react-native-inappbrowser-reborn

or

npm install @react-keycloak/native npm install react-native-inappbrowser-reborn --save

You have to link react-native-inappbrowser-reborn . For more information about how to link it go to Official repo on github

To navigate back from webview to you app, you have to configure deep linking.

And in AppDelegate.m , add these lines:

# import <React/RCTLinkingManager.h> ...... ...... - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary < UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey ,id> *)options { return [ RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options]; }

N.B.: replace myapp with the name of your app

To configure the external linking in Android, you can create a new intent in the manifest.

The easiest way to do this is with the uri-scheme package: npx uri-scheme add myapp --android

If you want to add it manually, open up YourApp/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , and make the following adjustments:

Set launchMode of MainActivity to singleTask in order to receive intent on existing MainActivity (this is the default on all new projects, so you may not need to actually change anything!). It is useful if you want to perform navigation using deep link you have been registered - details Add the new intent-filter inside the MainActivity entry with a VIEW type action:

< activity android:name = ".MainActivity" android:launchMode = "singleTask" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "myapp" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

N.B.: replace myapp with the name of your app

Getting Started

Setup RNKeycloak instance

Create a keycloak.ts file in the src folder of your project (where App.ts is located) with the following content

import { RNKeycloak } from '@react-keycloak/native' ; const keycloak = new RNKeycloak({ url: 'http://keycloak-server/auth' , realm: 'kc-realm' , clientId: 'web' , }); export default keycloak;

Setup ReactNativeKeycloakProvider

Wrap your App inside KeycloakProvider and pass the keycloak instance as prop

import { ReactNativeKeycloakProvider } from '@react-keycloak/native'; import keycloak from './keycloak'; // Wrap everything inside ReactNativeKeycloakProvider const App = () => ( <ReactNativeKeycloakProvider authClient={keycloak} initOptions={{ redirectUri: 'myapp://Homepage', // if you need to customize "react-native-inappbrowser-reborn" View you can use the following attribute inAppBrowserOptions: { // For iOS check: https://github.com/proyecto26/react-native-inappbrowser#ios-options // For Android check: https://github.com/proyecto26/react-native-inappbrowser#android-options }, }} > <Login /> </ReactNativeKeycloakProvider> ); export default App;

N.B. If your using other providers (such as react-redux ) it is recommended to place them inside ReactNativeKeycloakProvider .

ReactNativeKeycloakProvider automatically invokes keycloak.init() method when needed and supports the following props:

initConfig , contains the object to be passed to keycloak.init() method, by default the following is used { onLoad : 'check-sso' , } for more options see Keycloak docs.

LoadingComponent , a component to be displayed while keycloak is being initialized, if not provided child components will be rendered immediately. Defaults to null

isLoadingCheck , an optional loading check function to customize LoadingComponent display condition. Return true to display LoadingComponent, false to hide it. Can be implemented as follow (keycloak) => !keycloak.authenticated;

onEvent , an handler function that receives events launched by keycloak , defaults to null . It can be implemented as follow (event, error) => { console .log( 'onKeycloakEvent' , event, error); }; Published events are: onReady onInitError onAuthSuccess onAuthError onAuthRefreshSuccess onAuthRefreshError onTokenExpired onAuthLogout

onTokens , an handler function that receives keycloak tokens as an object every time they change, defaults to null . Keycloak tokens are returned as follow { "idToken" : string, "refreshToken" : string, "token" : string }

Hook Usage

When a component requires access to Keycloak , you can use the useKeycloak Hook.

import { useKeycloak } from '@react-keycloak/native'; export default () => { // Using array destructuring const [keycloak, initialized] = useKeycloak(); // or Object destructuring const { keycloak, initialized } = useKeycloak(); // Here you can access all of keycloak methods and variables. // See https://www.keycloak.org/docs/latest/securing_apps/index.html#javascript-adapter-reference return ( <View> <Text> {`User is ${!keycloak.authenticated ? 'NOT ' : ''}authenticated`} </Text> {!!keycloak.authenticated && ( <Button onPress={() => keycloak.logout()} title="Logout" /> )} </View> ); };

External Usage (Advanced)

If you need to access keycloak instance from non- React files (such as sagas , utils , providers ...), you can import the instance directly from the keycloak.ts file.

The instance will be initialized by react-keycloak but you'll need to be carefull when using the instance and avoid setting/overriding any props, you can however freely access the exposed methods (such as refreshToken , login , etc...).

Examples

See inside example folder for a demo app showcasing the main features.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT