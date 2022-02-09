@react-hookz/web is a library of general-purpose React hooks built with care and SSR compatibility in mind.

Install

This one is pretty simple, everyone knows what to do:

npm i @react-hookz/web or yarn add @react-hookz/web

As hooks was introduced to the world in React 16.8, @react-hookz/web requires - you guessed it - react and react-dom 16.8+.

Also, as React does not support IE, @react-hookz/web does not do so either. You'll have to transpile your node-modules in order to run in IE.

Usage

This package provides three levels of compilation:

Main, the /cjs folder — CommonJS modules, with ES5 lang level. ESM, the /esm folder — it is ES modules (browser compatible), with ES5 lang level. ESNext, the /esnext folder — it is ES modules (browser compatible), with ESNext lang level.

So, if you need the useMountEffect hook, depending on your needs, you can import in three ways (there are actually more, but these are the three most common):

import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web' ; import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web/esm' ; import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web/esnext' ;

Migrating from react-use

Coming from react-use ? Check out our migration guide.

Hooks list