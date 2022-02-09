@react-hookz/web is a library of general-purpose React hooks built with care and SSR compatibility
in mind.
This one is pretty simple, everyone knows what to do:
npm i @react-hookz/web
# or
yarn add @react-hookz/web
As hooks was introduced to the world in React 16.8,
@react-hookz/web requires - you guessed it -
react and
react-dom 16.8+.
Also, as React does not support IE,
@react-hookz/web does not do so either. You'll have to
transpile your
node-modules in order to run in IE.
This package provides three levels of compilation:
/cjs folder — CommonJS modules, with ES5 lang level.
/esm folder — it is ES modules (browser compatible), with ES5 lang level.
/esnext folder — it is ES modules (browser compatible), with ESNext lang level.
So, if you need the
useMountEffect hook, depending on your needs, you can import in three ways
(there are actually more, but these are the three most common):
// in case you need cjs modules
import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web';
// in case you need esm modules
import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web/esm';
// in case you want all the recent ES features
import { useMountEffect } from '@react-hookz/web/esnext';
Coming from
react-use? Check out our
migration guide.
useDebouncedCallback
— Makes passed function debounced, otherwise acts like
useCallback.
useRafCallback
— Makes passed function to be called within next animation frame.
useThrottledCallback
— Makes passed function throttled, otherwise acts like
useCallback.
useConditionalEffect
— Like
useEffect but callback invoked only if conditions match predicate.
useCustomCompareEffect
— Like
useEffect but uses provided comparator function to validate dependency changes.
useDebouncedEffect
— Like
useEffect, but passed function is debounced.
useDeepCompareEffect
— Like
useEffect but uses
@react-hookz/deep-equal comparator function to validate deep
dependency changes.
useFirstMountState
— Return boolean that is
true only on first render.
useIsMounted
— Returns function that yields current mount state.
useIsomorphicLayoutEffect
—
useLayoutEffect for browser with fallback to
useEffect for SSR.
useMountEffect
— Run effect only when component first-mounted.
useRerender
— Return callback that re-renders component.
useThrottledEffect
— Like
useEffect, but passed function is throttled.
useUnmountEffect
— Run effect only when component unmounted.
useUpdateEffect
— Effect hook that ignores the first render (not invoked on mount).
useDebouncedState
— Like
useSafeState but its state setter is debounced.
useMap — Tracks the
state of a
Map.
useMediatedState
— Like
useState, but every value set is passed through a mediator function.
usePrevious —
Returns the value passed to the hook on previous render.
usePreviousDistinct —
Returns the most recent distinct value passed to the hook on previous render.
useSafeState —
Like
useState, but its state setter is guarded against sets on unmounted component.
useSet — Tracks the
state of a
Set.
useToggle — Like
useState, but can only become
true or
false.
useThrottledState
— Like
useSafeState but its state setter is throttled.
useValidator
— Performs validation when any of provided dependencies has changed.
useNetworkState
— Tracks the state of browser's network connection.
usePermission
— Tracks a permission state.
useSyncedRef
— Like
useRef, but it returns immutable ref that contains actual value.
useAsync —
Executes provided async function and tracks its result and error.
useAsyncAbortable
— Like
useAsync, but also provides
AbortSignal as first function argument to async function.
useCookieValue
— Manages a single cookie.
useLocalStorageValue
— Manages a single LocalStorage key.
useSessionStorageValue
— Manages a single SessionStorage key.
useIntersectionObserver
— Observe changes in the intersection of a target element with an ancestor element or with a
top-level document's viewport.
useMeasure —
Uses ResizeObserver to track element dimensions and re-render component when they change.
useMediaQuery
— Tracks the state of CSS media query.
useResizeObserver
— Invokes a callback whenever ResizeObserver detects a change to target's size.
useClickOutside
— Triggers callback when user clicks outside the target element.
useDocumentTitle
— Sets title of the page.
useEventListener
— Subscribes an event listener to the target, and automatically unsubscribes it on unmount.
useKeyboardEvent
— Executes callback when keyboard event occurred on target.