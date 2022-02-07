openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
inf

@react-google-maps/infobox

by Alexey Lyakhov
2.6.0 (see all)

React Google Maps API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

163K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

@react-google-maps organization root

npm package npm downloads npm bundle size Join the community on Spectrum

README

For API README please navigate to https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api/tree/master/packages/react-google-maps-api

or https://react-google-maps-api-docs.netlify.app

For Maintainers

Join our Slack channel

For Developers and Contributors

Requirements

  • basic git, JavaScript, React knowledge
  • Google Maps API Key from Google CLoud Conosle
  • git
  • node
  • yarn

To develop localy

Fork original repo at https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api. Clone your fork to local directory of your choice, install dependencies, set up your API Key, and start storybook server. Following commands should do the job:

  • git clone https://github.com/YOUR_USER_NAME/react-google-maps-api.git - clone your fork `
  • cd react-google-maps-api - move to newly created folder
  • cp .storybook/example.maps.config.ts .storybook/maps.config.ts - create file with API Key
  • yarn install - install dependencies
  • yarn storybook - run storybook server

Eny changes you make to src folders of contained packages, should reflect in sotybook server.

To contribute

Create a feature/fix branch on your own fork and make pull request towards develop branch of the original repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial