api

@react-google-maps/api

by Alexey Lyakhov
2.7.0 (see all)

React Google Maps API

Readme

logo

@react-google-maps organization root

README

For API README please navigate to https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api/tree/master/packages/react-google-maps-api

or https://react-google-maps-api-docs.netlify.app

For Maintainers

Join our Slack channel

For Developers and Contributors

Requirements

  • basic git, JavaScript, React knowledge
  • Google Maps API Key from Google CLoud Conosle
  • git
  • node
  • yarn

To develop localy

Fork original repo at https://github.com/JustFly1984/react-google-maps-api. Clone your fork to local directory of your choice, install dependencies, set up your API Key, and start storybook server. Following commands should do the job:

  • git clone https://github.com/YOUR_USER_NAME/react-google-maps-api.git - clone your fork `
  • cd react-google-maps-api - move to newly created folder
  • cp .storybook/example.maps.config.ts .storybook/maps.config.ts - create file with API Key
  • yarn install - install dependencies
  • yarn storybook - run storybook server

Eny changes you make to src folders of contained packages, should reflect in sotybook server.

To contribute

Create a feature/fix branch on your own fork and make pull request towards develop branch of the original repo.

