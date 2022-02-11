Core characteristics

Beautiful and natural movement of items 💐

Accessible: powerful keyboard and screen reader support ♿️

Extremely performant 🚀

Clean and powerful api which is simple to get started with

Plays extremely well with standard browser interactions

Unopinionated styling

No creation of additional wrapper dom nodes - flexbox and focus management friendly!

Get started 👩‍🏫

Alex Reardon has created a free course on egghead.io 🥚 (using react-beautiful-dnd) to help you get started with @react-forked/dnd as quickly as possible.

Currently supported feature set ✅

Motivation 🤔

@react-forked/dnd exists to create beautiful drag and drop for lists that anyone can use - even people who cannot see. For a good overview of the history and motivations of the project you can take a look at these external resources:

Not for everyone ✌️

There are a lot of libraries out there that allow for drag and drop interactions within React. Most notable of these is the amazing react-dnd . It does an incredible job at providing a great set of drag and drop primitives which work especially well with the wildly inconsistent html5 drag and drop feature. @react-forked/dnd is a higher level abstraction specifically built for lists (vertical, horizontal, movement between lists, nested lists and so on). Within that subset of functionality @react-forked/dnd offers a powerful, natural and beautiful drag and drop experience. However, it does not provide the breadth of functionality offered by react-dnd . So @react-forked/dnd might not be for you depending on what your use case is.

Documentation 📖

About 👋

Sensors 🔉

The ways in which somebody can start and control a drag

API 🏋️‍

<DragDropContext /> - Wraps the part of your application you want to have drag and drop enabled for

- Wraps the part of your application you want to have drag and drop enabled for <Droppable /> - An area that can be dropped into. Contains <Draggable /> s

- An area that can be dropped into. Contains s <Draggable /> - What can be dragged around

- What can be dragged around resetServerContext() - Utility for server side rendering (SSR)

Guides 🗺

Patterns 👷‍

Support 👩‍⚕️

Read this in other languages 🌎

⚠️ These following translations are based on react-beautiful-dnd.

Creator ✍️

Alex Reardon @alexandereardon

Alex is no longer personally maintaning this project. The other wonderful maintainers are carrying this project forward.

Maintainer 🛠️

Gabriel Santerre @100terres

Many other @Atlassian's!

Collaborators 🤝