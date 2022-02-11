Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with
React
Alex Reardon has created a free course on
egghead.io 🥚 (using react-beautiful-dnd) to help you get started with
@react-forked/dnd as quickly as possible.
<table> reordering - table pattern
<Draggable />
@atlaskit/tree package
<Droppable /> list can be a scroll container (without a scrollable parent) or be the child of a scroll container (that also does not have a scrollable parent)
@react-forked/dnd exists to create beautiful drag and drop for lists that anyone can use - even people who cannot see. For a good overview of the history and motivations of the project you can take a look at these external resources:
There are a lot of libraries out there that allow for drag and drop interactions within React. Most notable of these is the amazing
react-dnd. It does an incredible job at providing a great set of drag and drop primitives which work especially well with the wildly inconsistent html5 drag and drop feature.
@react-forked/dnd is a higher level abstraction specifically built for lists (vertical, horizontal, movement between lists, nested lists and so on). Within that subset of functionality
@react-forked/dnd offers a powerful, natural and beautiful drag and drop experience. However, it does not provide the breadth of functionality offered by
react-dnd. So
@react-forked/dnd might not be for you depending on what your use case is.
The ways in which somebody can start and control a drag
<DragDropContext /> - Wraps the part of your application you want to have drag and drop enabled for
<Droppable /> - An area that can be dropped into. Contains
<Draggable />s
<Draggable /> - What can be dragged around
resetServerContext() - Utility for server side rendering (SSR)
<DragDropContext /> responders -
onDragStart,
onDragUpdate,
onDragEnd and
onBeforeDragStart
<Draggable />s
innerRef
draggableId and
droppableIds
doctype
TypeScript: type information
<svg>s
@react-forked/dnd
<Draggable />s during a drag (11.x behaviour) - ⚠️ Advanced
<Draggable /> - Using our cloning API or your own portal
⚠️ These following translations are based on react-beautiful-dnd.
Alex Reardon @alexandereardon
Alex is no longer personally maintaning this project. The other wonderful maintainers are carrying this project forward.