Foundational components for React applications
Live demo: https://nareshbhatia.github.io/react-force/
Always do commits in conventional commit format. This step can be repeated any number of times during the development process.
git status
git add --all
yarn cz-commit # interactive conventional commit
git push
# Make sure local build runs successfully
yarn build:local
# Detemine which packages have changed
yarn changed
# Go to each changed package.
# 1. Manually change the version number in package.json. Use semver.
# 2. Commit and push (see above)
# 3. Rebuild the package
yarn build:local
# 4. Release to npm
npm publish
# 5. Tag the release and push the tag to remote