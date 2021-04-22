openbase logo
@react-force/utils

by Naresh Bhatia
2.3.0 (see all)

Foundational components and utilities for React applications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

React Force

Foundational components for React applications

Live demo: https://nareshbhatia.github.io/react-force/

Build Process

Typical commits

Always do commits in conventional commit format. This step can be repeated any number of times during the development process.

git status
git add --all
yarn cz-commit # interactive conventional commit
git push

Release to NPM

# Make sure local build runs successfully
yarn build:local

# Detemine which packages have changed
yarn changed

# Go to each changed package.

# 1. Manually change the version number in package.json. Use semver.

# 2. Commit and push (see above)

# 3. Rebuild the package
yarn build:local

# 4. Release to npm
npm publish

# 5. Tag the release and push the tag to remote

