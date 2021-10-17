React Financial Charts

Note: this repo is a fork of react-stockcharts, renamed, converted to typescript and bug fixes applied due to the original project being unmaintained.

Note: v1 is a fully breaking change with large parts, if not all, rewritten. Do not expect the same API! although the same features should exist.

Charts dedicated to finance.

The aim with this project is create financial charts that work out of the box.

Features

integrates multiple chart types

technical indicators and overlays

drawing objects

Chart types

Scatter

Area

Line

Candlestick

OHLC

HeikenAshi

Renko

Kagi

Point & Figure

Indicators

EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA

Bollinger band

SAR

MACD

RSI

ATR

Stochastic (fast, slow, full)

ForceIndex

ElderRay

Elder Impulse

Interactive Indicators

Trendline

Fibonacci Retracements

Gann Fan

Channel

Linear regression channel

Installation

npm install react-financial-charts

Documentation

Stories

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md

This project is a mono-repo that uses Lerna to manage dependencies between packages.

To get started run:

git clone https://github.com/react-financial/react-financial-charts.git cd react-financial-charts npm ci npm run build

To start up a development server run:

npm start

Roadmap

Convert to typescript

Convert to typescript Bump dependencies to latest

Bump dependencies to latest Remove React 16 warnings

Remove React 16 warnings Add CI

Add CI Fix passive scrolling issues

Fix passive scrolling issues Implement PRs from react-stockcharts

Implement PRs from react-stockcharts Add all typings

Add all typings Move examples to storybook

Move examples to storybook Add all series' to storybook

Add all series' to storybook Split project into multiple packages

Split project into multiple packages Fix issues with empty datasets

Fix issues with empty datasets Correct all class props

Correct all class props Migrate to new React Context API

Migrate to new React Context API Remove all UNSAFE methods

Remove all UNSAFE methods Add documentation to storybook

Add documentation to storybook Add full test suite

LICENSE