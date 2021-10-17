openbase logo
Readme

React Financial Charts

Note: this repo is a fork of react-stockcharts, renamed, converted to typescript and bug fixes applied due to the original project being unmaintained.

Note: v1 is a fully breaking change with large parts, if not all, rewritten. Do not expect the same API! although the same features should exist.

ci codecov GitHub license npm version

Charts dedicated to finance.

The aim with this project is create financial charts that work out of the box.

Features

  • integrates multiple chart types
  • technical indicators and overlays
  • drawing objects

Chart types

  • Scatter
  • Area
  • Line
  • Candlestick
  • OHLC
  • HeikenAshi
  • Renko
  • Kagi
  • Point & Figure

Indicators

  • EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA
  • Bollinger band
  • SAR
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • ATR
  • Stochastic (fast, slow, full)
  • ForceIndex
  • ElderRay
  • Elder Impulse

Interactive Indicators

  • Trendline
  • Fibonacci Retracements
  • Gann Fan
  • Channel
  • Linear regression channel

Installation

npm install react-financial-charts

Documentation

Stories

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md

This project is a mono-repo that uses Lerna to manage dependencies between packages.

To get started run:

git clone https://github.com/react-financial/react-financial-charts.git
cd react-financial-charts
npm ci
npm run build

To start up a development server run:

npm start

Roadmap

  • Convert to typescript
  • Bump dependencies to latest
  • Remove React 16 warnings
  • Add CI
  • Fix passive scrolling issues
  • Implement PRs from react-stockcharts
  • Add all typings
  • Move examples to storybook
  • Add all series' to storybook
  • Split project into multiple packages
  • Fix issues with empty datasets
  • Correct all class props
  • Migrate to new React Context API
  • Remove all UNSAFE methods
  • Add documentation to storybook
  • Add full test suite

LICENSE

FOSSA Status

