🍞 DEMO

🍀 Supported Official Plugin

Paragraph (default)

Paragraph (default) Embed

Embed Table

Table List

List Warning

Warning Code

Code Link

Link Image

Image Raw

Raw Header

Header Quote

Quote Marker

Marker CheckList

CheckList Delimiter

Delimiter InlineCode

InlineCode SimpleImage

🤟🏻 Getting Started

Install via npm (or yarn)

npm install --save react-editor-js @editorjs/editorjs @editorjs/paragraph ...other plugins

import { createReactEditorJS } from 'react-editor-js' const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS() <ReactEditorJS defaultValue={blocks} />

📙 API

Allow all options of editor-js

Name Type Description defaulltValue OutputData Initial data when using editor js as uncontrolled component. highly recommend it value OutputData data when using editor js as controlled component.

⚠️ Don't use it with onChange prop. Infinite loops can occur. onInitialize (editorCore?: EditorCore) => void Call after editor-js is initialized

🧐 FAQ

How can I install plugins?

There is an only Paragraph block already included in Editor.js. Probably you want to use several Block Tools that should be installed and connected.

To add more Block Tools, simply add them to your repo and pass them as tools -property to your editor:

npm install --save-dev @ editorjs / checklist

import { createReactEditorJS } from 'react-editor-js' import CheckList from '@editorjs/checklist' const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS() <ReactEditorJS defaultValue={blocks} tools={{ checkList: CheckList }} />

We recommend to create a tools.js file and export your tools as a constant. Here is an example using all of the default plugins:

import Embed from '@editorjs/embed' import Table from '@editorjs/table' import Paragraph from '@editorjs/paragraph' import List from '@editorjs/list' import Warning from '@editorjs/warning' import Code from '@editorjs/code' import LinkTool from '@editorjs/link' import Image from '@editorjs/image' import Raw from '@editorjs/raw' import Header from '@editorjs/header' import Quote from '@editorjs/quote' import Marker from '@editorjs/marker' import CheckList from '@editorjs/checklist' import Delimiter from '@editorjs/delimiter' import InlineCode from '@editorjs/inline-code' import SimpleImage from '@editorjs/simple-image' export const EDITOR_JS_TOOLS = { embed: Embed, table: Table, list: List, warning: Warning, code: Code, linkTool: LinkTool, image: Image, raw: Raw, header: Header, quote: Quote, marker: Marker, checklist: CheckList, delimiter: Delimiter, inlineCode: InlineCode, simpleImage: SimpleImage, }

import { createReactEditorJS } from 'react-editor-js' import { EDITOR_JS_TOOLS } from './tools' const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS() <ReactEditorJS defaultValue={blocks} tools={EDITOR_JS_TOOLS} />

You can read more about plugins/tools at editor-js: Tools installation

How do I use custom element?

It's simpleeeee

<ReactEditorJS holder="custom"> <div id="custom" /> </ReactEditorJS>

How to access editor-js instance?

The editor-js instance is inaccessible. However, you can access the abstracted editor-js for isomorphic react-editor-js.

interface EditorCore { destroy(): Promise < void > clear(): Promise < void > save(): Promise <OutputData> render(data: OutputData): Promise < void > }

const editorCore = React.useRef(null) const handleInitialize = React.useCallback((instance) => { editorCore.current = instance }, []) const handleSave = React.useCallback(() => { const savedData = await editorCore.current.save(); }, []) <ReactEditorJS onInitialize={handleInitialize} defaultValue={blocks} />

Haven't received data from server (when use Link)

You should set linkTool config. 💪🏻