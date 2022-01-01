React wrapper around Popper.js.
important note: popper.js is not a tooltip library, it's a positioning engine to be used to build features such as (but not restricted to) tooltips.
Via package managers:
npm install react-popper --save
# or
yarn add react-popper
Via
script tag (UMD library exposed as
ReactPopper):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
Using
react-popper@0.x? You can find its documentation clicking here
Example:
import { Manager, Reference, Popper } from 'react-popper';
const Example = () => (
<Manager>
<Reference>
{({ ref }) => (
<button type="button" ref={ref}>
Reference element
</button>
)}
</Reference>
<Popper placement="right">
{({ ref, style, placement, arrowProps }) => (
<div ref={ref} style={style} data-placement={placement}>
Popper element
<div ref={arrowProps.ref} style={arrowProps.style} />
</div>
)}
</Popper>
</Manager>
);
react-popper makes use of a React pattern called "render prop", if you are not
familiar with it, please read more on the official React documentation.
Using React <=15 or Preact? The components created with them don't support to return fragments, this means that you will need to wrap
<Reference />and
<Popper />into a single, common,
<div />to make
react-popperwork.
The
Manager component is a simple wrapper that needs to surround all the other
react-popper components in order
to make them communicate with each others.
The
Popper component accepts the properties
children,
placement,
modifiers,
eventsEnabled and
positionFixed.
<Popper
innerRef={(node) => this.popperNode = node}
placement="right"
modifiers={{ preventOverflow: { enabled: false } }}
eventsEnabled={true}
positionFixed={false}
>
{ props => [...] }
</Popper>
children
children: ({|
ref: (?HTMLElement) => void,
style: { [string]: string | number },
placement: ?Placement,
outOfBoundaries: ?boolean,
scheduleUpdate: () => void,
arrowProps: {
ref: (?HTMLElement) => void,
style: { [string]: string | number },
},
|}) => Node
A function (render prop) that takes as argument an object containing the properties
ref,
style,
placement, and
arrowProps.
The first 3 properties are the
ref property that is going to be used to retrieve the React refs of the popper element, the
style property,
which contains the CSS styles (React CSS properties) computed by Popper.js and needed to style
the popper element so that it gets positioned in the desired way.
These styles should be applied to your React component using the
style prop or with any CSS-in-JS
library of your choice.
The
placement property describes the placement of your popper after Popper.js has applied all the modifiers
that may have flipped or altered the originally provided
placement property. You can use this to alter the
style of the popper and or of the arrow according to the definitive placement. For instance, you can use this
property to orient the arrow to the right direction.
scheduleUpdate is a function you can call to schedule a Popper.js position update. It will directly call the Popper#scheduleUpdate method.
The
arrowProps argument is an object, containing a
style and
ref properties that are identical to the
ones provided as first and second argument of
children, but are relative to the arrow element rather than
the popper. Use them to, accordingly, retrieve the ref of the arrow element and style it.
innerRef
innerRef?: (?HTMLElement) => void
Function that can be used to obtain popper reference
placement
placement?: PopperJS$Placement;
One of the accepted placement values listed in the Popper.js documentation.
Your popper is going to be placed according to the value of this property.
Defaults to
bottom.
outOfBoundaries: ?boolean;
A boolean that can be used to hide the popper element in case it's overflowing from its boundaries. Read more.
eventsEnabled
eventsEnabled?: boolean;
Tells
react-popper to enable or disable the Popper.js event listeners.
true by default.
positionFixed
Set this property to
true to tell Popper.js to use the
position: fixed strategy
to position the popper element. By default it's false, meaning that it will use the
position: absolute strategy.
modifiers
modifiers?: PopperJS$Modifiers;
An object containing custom settings for the Popper.js modifiers.
You can use this property to override their settings or to inject your custom ones.
ReactDOM.createPortal
Popper.js is smart enough to work even if the popper and reference elements aren't
in the same DOM context.
This means that you can use
ReactDOM.createPortal
(or any pre React 16 alternative) to move the popper component somewhere else in the DOM.
This can be useful if you want to position a tooltip inside an
overflow: hidden container
that you want to make overflow. Please note that you can also try the
positionFixed strategy
to obtain a similar effect with less hassle.
import { Manager, Reference, Popper } from 'react-popper';
const Example = () => (
<Manager>
<Reference>
{({ ref }) => (
<button type="button" ref={ref}>
Reference
</button>
)}
</Reference>
{ReactDOM.createPortal(
<Popper>
{({ placement, ref, style }) => (
<div ref={ref} style={style} data-placement={placement}>
Popper
</div>
)}
</Popper>,
document.querySelector('#destination')
)}
</Manager>
);
HTMLElement
Whenever you need to position a popper based on some arbitrary coordinates, you can provide
Popper with a
referenceElement property that is going to be used in place of the
referenceProps.getRef React ref.
The
referenceElement property must be an object with an interface compatible with an
HTMLElement as described in the Popper.js referenceObject documentation, this implies that you may also provide a real HTMLElement if needed.
If
referenceElement is defined, it will take precedence over any
referenceProps.ref provided refs.
import { Popper } from 'react-popper';
class VirtualReference {
getBoundingClientRect() {
return {
top: 10,
left: 10,
bottom: 20,
right: 100,
width: 90,
height: 10,
};
}
get clientWidth() {
return this.getBoundingClientRect().width;
}
get clientHeight() {
return this.getBoundingClientRect().height;
}
}
// This is going to create a virtual reference element
// positioned 10px from top and left of the document
// 90px wide and 10px high
const virtualReferenceElement = new VirtualReference();
// This popper will be positioned relatively to the
// virtual reference element defined above
const Example = () => (
<Popper referenceElement={virtualReferenceElement}>
{({ ref, style, placement, arrowProps }) => (
<div ref={ref} style={style} data-placement={placement}>
Popper element
<div ref={arrowProps.ref} style={arrowProps.style} />
</div>
)}
</Popper>
);
This library is built with Flow but it supports TypeScript as well.
You can find the exported Flow types in
src/index.js, and the
TypeScript definitions in
typings/react-popper.d.ts.
git clone git@github.com:FezVrasta/react-popper.git
cd ~/react-popper
npm install or
yarn
npm run demo:dev or
yarn demo:dev
http://localhost:1234/