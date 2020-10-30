Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ●

If you really think that hooks are an innovation in React, then you'll like using Reach Router. There's a clear statement in their documentation site (not Readme.md which is frustrating) that it is merging back into as the latest version of React router. They do recommend though to keep using Reach Router until V6 is released because it'll be easier to migrate. Make sure to check whether v6 react-router has been released because then there really is no point of this library