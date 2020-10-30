openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@reach/router

by reach
1.3.4 (see all)

Next generation Routing for React.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

6.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Routing

Reviews

Average Rating

3.8/56
Read All Reviews
VasilyShelkov
bvego
Lrazerz

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Reach Router

Next Generation Routing for React

Documentation

Documentation Site

You can also find the docs in the website directory.

Community

Join us on Spectrum

MIT License Copyright (c) 2018-present, Ryan Florence

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

If you really think that hooks are an innovation in React, then you'll like using Reach Router. There's a clear statement in their documentation site (not Readme.md which is frustrating) that it is merging back into as the latest version of React router. They do recommend though to keep using Reach Router until V6 is released because it'll be easier to migrate. Make sure to check whether v6 react-router has been released because then there really is no point of this library

2
Smiter15
davymacca
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021

I see no point in using this package versus using react-router-dom to be honest. I've used it in the past, and it works - but I recommend switching over to react-router-dom for navigation purposes.

0
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Easy to Use

Library is very similar to react-router-dom. I've used this library several times for small projects. But for large projects with nested navigation I prefer to use react-router-dom.

0
Alexey MasalovRussia, Moscow61 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Ron RatzlaffColorado Springs, CO7 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, .NET, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, SPA
December 14, 2020

Alternatives

react-router-domDeclarative routing for React
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant
react-routerDeclarative routing for React
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
react-navigationRouting and navigation for your React Native apps
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
101
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Performant
10Easy to Use
wou
wouter🥢 A minimalist-friendly ~1.5KB routing for React and Preact. Nothing else but HOOKS.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nr
next-routesUniversal dynamic routes for Next.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 59 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial