Next Generation Routing for React
You can also find the docs in the website directory.
MIT License Copyright (c) 2018-present, Ryan Florence
If you really think that hooks are an innovation in React, then you'll like using Reach Router. There's a clear statement in their documentation site (not Readme.md which is frustrating) that it is merging back into as the latest version of React router. They do recommend though to keep using Reach Router until V6 is released because it'll be easier to migrate. Make sure to check whether v6 react-router has been released because then there really is no point of this library
I see no point in using this package versus using react-router-dom to be honest. I've used it in the past, and it works - but I recommend switching over to react-router-dom for navigation purposes.
Library is very similar to react-router-dom. I've used this library several times for small projects. But for large projects with nested navigation I prefer to use react-router-dom.