Welcome to Reach UI Development ♿️

Thanks for getting involved with Reach UI development!

Looking for the documentation?

https://reach.tech/

Getting Started

Reach UI is built and tested with Yarn. Please follow their install instructions to get Yarn installed on your system.

Then, run these commands:

git clone git@github.com:reach/reach-ui.git cd reach-ui yarn install yarn build

Root Repo Scripts:

yarn build yarn start yarn test

Running / Writing Examples

First do the steps in "Getting started", then start the Storybook server:

yarn start

Next, put a file in packages/<component-dir>/examples/<name>.example.js and make it look like this:

import * as React from "react" ; let name = "Basic" ; function Example ( ) { return < div > Cool cool cool </ div > ; } Example.storyName = name; export const Basic = Example; export default { title : "Dialog" };

Now you can edit the files in packages/* and storybook will automatically reload your changes.

Note: If you change an internal dependency you will need to run yarn build again. For example, if working on MenuButton requires a change to Rect (an internal dependency of MenuButton ), you will need to run yarn build for the changes to Rect to show up in your MenuButton example.

Running / Writing Tests

First do the steps in "Getting Started", then:

yarn test

Or if you want to run the tests as you edit files:

yarn test --watch

Often you'll want to just test the component you're working on:

cd packages/<component-path> yarn test --watch

Development Plans

The components to be built come from the the Aria Practices Design Patterns and Widgets, with a few exceptions. Here is a table of the components and their status.

✅ - Released

🛠 - Building



Status Name ✅ Accordion ✅ Alert ✅ Alert Dialog ✅ Checkbox ✅ Combo Box ✅ Dialog (Modal) ✅ Disclosure 🛠 Hover Card ✅ Listbox ✅ Menu Button 🛠 Radio Group ✅ Slider ✅ Tabs 🛠 Toggletip ✅ Tooltip

Releases

This is our current release process. It's not perfect, but it has almost the right balance of manual + automation for me. We might be able to put some of this in a script...

$ yarn build $ yarn test $ git checkout main $ git merge develop $ yarn changes $ yarn ver [version] $ git log -p $ git push origin main --follow-tags

You need to be careful when publishing a new package because the lerna publish on CI will fail for new packages. To get around this, you should publish a 0.0.0 version of the package manually ahead of time. Then the release from CI will be ok. This is really janky but AFAICT the only workaround.

Stuff I'd like to improve:

Automate changelog generation and GitHub release from CI

Document how we're using GitHub PRs to generate the changelog somewhere

Website

The website is a Gatsby app in the website directory. It automatically deploys to https://reach.tech/ when the website branch is updated.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to our contributors and financial backers.