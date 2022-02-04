Validate XML, Parse XML to JS Object, or Build XML from JS Object without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.
To use as package dependency
$ npm install fast-xml-parser
or
$ yarn add fast-xml-parser
To use as system command
$ npm install fast-xml-parser -g
To use it on a webpage include it from a CDN
Example
As CLI command
$ fxparser some.xml
In a node js project
const { XMLParser, XMLBuilder, XMLValidator} = require("../src/fxp");
const parser = new XMLParser();
let jObj = parser.parse(XMLdata);
const builder = new XMLBuilder();
const xmlContent = builder.build(jObj);
In a HTML page
<script src="path/to/fxp.min.js"></script>
:
<script>
const parser = new fxparser.XMLParser();
parser.parse(xmlContent);
</script>
Check lib folder for different browser bundles
|Bundle Name
|Size
|fxbuilder.min.js
|5.2K
|fxparser.js
|50K
|fxparser.min.js
|17K
|fxp.min.js
|22K
|fxvalidator.min.js
|5.7K
v3
v4
Large files
negative means error
