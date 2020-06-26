Facebook Login plugin for Capacitor. This repository fork from
@oxylian/capacitor-facebook-login .
Thanks for considering donate.
If this plugin help you, please share your app income. This help developing this plugin.This also help me easily determine how much time I would spend on the projects each month.
$ npm i --save @rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login
$ npm install --save @rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login@1.5.0
In file
android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java, add the plugin to the initialization list:
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
[...]
+ add(jp.rdlabo.capacitor.plugin.facebook.FacebookLogin.class);
[...]
}});
In file
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, add the following XML elements under
<manifest><application> :
+ <meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId"
+ android:value="@string/facebook_app_id"/>
+
+ <activity
+ android:name="com.facebook.FacebookActivity"
+ android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|screenLayout|screenSize|orientation"
+ android:label="@string/app_name" />
+
+ <activity
+ android:name="com.facebook.CustomTabActivity"
+ android:exported="true">
+ <intent-filter>
+ <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
+ <category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
+ <category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
+ <data android:scheme="@string/fb_login_protocol_scheme" />
+ </intent-filter>
+ </activity>
In file
android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :
+ <string name="facebook_app_id">[APP_ID]</string>
+ <string name="fb_login_protocol_scheme">fb[APP_ID]</string>
Don't forget to replace
[APP_ID] by your Facebook application Id.
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/android
In file
ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift add or replace the following:
+ import FacebookCore
+ import FBSDKCoreKit
[...]
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
+ FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(application, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions)
return true
}
func application(_ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey : Any] = [:]) -> Bool {
- return CAPBridge.handleOpenUrl(url, options)
+ if CAPBridge.handleOpenUrl(url, options) {
+ return FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(app, open: url, options: options)
+ }
+ else{
+ return false
+ }
}
Add the following in the
ios/App/App/info.plist file:
+ <key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
+ <array>
+ <dict>
+ <key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
+ <array>
+ <string>fb[APP_ID]</string>
+ </array>
+ </dict>
+ </array>
+ <key>FacebookAppID</key>
+ <string>[APP_ID]</string>
+ <key>FacebookDisplayName</key>
+ <string>Wimlov</string>
+ <key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
+ <array>
+ <string>fbapi</string>
+ <string>fbauth2</string>
+ </array>
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/ios
+ window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
+ FB.init({
+ appId: '[APP_ID]',
+ cookie: true, // enable cookies to allow the server to access the session
+ xfbml: true, // parse social plugins on this page
+ version: 'v5.0' // use graph api current version
+ });
+ };
+ // Load the SDK asynchronously
+ (function(d, s, id) {
+ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
+ if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
+ js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
+ js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
+ fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
+ }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
// Init Capacitor
+ import { registerWebPlugin } from '@capacitor/core';
+ import { FacebookLogin } from '@rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login';
...
+ registerWebPlugin(FacebookLogin);
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/web And you must confirm return type at https://github.com/rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login/blob/master/src/web.ts#L55-L57 not same type for default web facebook login!
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
import { FacebookLoginResponse } from '@rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login';
const { FacebookLogin } = Plugins;
const FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS = ['email', 'user_birthday', 'user_photos', 'user_gender'];
const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.login({ permissions: FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS });
if (result.accessToken) {
// Login successful.
console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
} else {
// Cancelled by user.
}
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { FacebookLogin } = Plugins;
await FacebookLogin.logout();
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
import { FacebookLoginResponse } from '@rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login';
const { FacebookLogin } = Plugins;
const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.getCurrentAccessToken();
if (result.accessToken) {
console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
} else {
// Not logged in.
}