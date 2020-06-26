Facebook Login plugin for Capacitor. This repository fork from @oxylian/capacitor-facebook-login .

Demo

Demo code is here.

Installation

$ npm i --save @rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login

If you use Capacitor 1.x

$ npm install --save /capacitor-facebook-login@ 1.5 .0

Android configuration

In file android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java , add the plugin to the initialization list:

this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ [...] + add(jp.rdlabo.capacitor.plugin.facebook.FacebookLogin.class); [...] }});

In file android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add the following XML elements under <manifest><application> :

+ <meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId" + android:value="@string/facebook_app_id"/> + + <activity + android:name="com.facebook.FacebookActivity" + android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|screenLayout|screenSize|orientation" + android:label="@string/app_name" /> + + <activity + android:name="com.facebook.CustomTabActivity" + android:exported="true"> + <intent-filter> + <action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" /> + <category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> + <category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> + <data android:scheme="@string/fb_login_protocol_scheme" /> + </intent-filter> + </activity>

In file android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :

+ <string name="facebook_app_id">[APP_ID]</string> + <string name="fb_login_protocol_scheme">fb[APP_ID]</string>

Don't forget to replace [APP_ID] by your Facebook application Id.

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/android

iOS configuration

In file ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift add or replace the following:

+ import FacebookCore + import FBSDKCoreKit [...] func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool { + FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(application, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions) return true } func application(_ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey : Any] = [:]) -> Bool { - return CAPBridge.handleOpenUrl(url, options) + if CAPBridge.handleOpenUrl(url, options) { + return FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(app, open: url, options: options) + } + else{ + return false + } }

Add the following in the ios/App/App/info.plist file:

+ <key>CFBundleURLTypes</key> + <array> + <dict> + <key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key> + <array> + <string>fb[APP_ID]</string> + </array> + </dict> + </array> + <key>FacebookAppID</key> + <string>[APP_ID]</string> + <key>FacebookDisplayName</key> + <string>Wimlov</string> + <key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key> + <array> + <string>fbapi</string> + <string>fbauth2</string> + </array>

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/ios

Web configuration

+ window .fbAsyncInit = function ( ) { + FB.init({ + appId: '[APP_ID]' , + cookie: true , + xfbml: true , + version: 'v5.0' + }); + }; + + ( function ( d, s, id ) { + var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[ 0 ]; + if (d.getElementById(id)) return ; + js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; + js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js" ; + fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); + }( document , 'script' , 'facebook-jssdk' ));

+ import { registerWebPlugin } from '@capacitor/core' ; + import { FacebookLogin } from '@rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login' ; ... + registerWebPlugin(FacebookLogin);

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/web And you must confirm return type at https://github.com/rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login/blob/master/src/web.ts#L55-L57 not same type for default web facebook login!

API

Login

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ; import { FacebookLoginResponse } from '@rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login' ; const { FacebookLogin } = Plugins; const FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS = [ 'email' , 'user_birthday' , 'user_photos' , 'user_gender' ]; const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.login({ permissions: FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS }); if (result.accessToken) { console .log( `Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token} ` ); } else { }

Logout

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ; const { FacebookLogin } = Plugins; await FacebookLogin.logout();

CurrentAccessToken