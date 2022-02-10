For the desktop: @rdkmaster/jigsaw

Why Jigsaw?

Jigsaw is a complete and powerful Web components set. The current version contains 54 components, 6 containers, 7 services, and 9 directives, basically covering all aspects of Web applications. Simply put, Jigsaw has almost all the functions of other component sets, and Jigsaw is more powerful and has better performance. Therefore, there is no need to worry about the lack of functionality with Jigsaw.

Jigsaw has an ability that other component sets do not have: Jigsaw’s application can support multiple Ux specifications at the same time in one development. Click here to learn more about it.

List of Availables

Components

# Name Description Link 1 Alert A simple dialog that usually used to tell the users something important, and it can also collect choice of the users. Demo 2 Auto Input A full-featured Input component with a drop-down list of suggested optional values. Demo 3 Breadcrumb A lightweight navigator which can automaticly trace while the users are browsing. Demo 4 Button A button with multiple states. Demo 5 Button Bar A button bar which supports selection status, single or multiple selection, it can be used as a form control or a navigator. Demo 6 Cascade A form control for collecting or presenting data with subordinate relationships. Demo 7 ChartIcon A componnet for rendering a small area into charts, supporting pie, line, and bar charts. Demo 8 Checkbox A form control for collecting multi choices. Demo 9 Color Select A form control that provides multiple ways to pick colors. Demo 10 Date Picker A form control used to collect dates. Demo 11 Date Time (Single) A form control for collecting date and time. Demo 12 Date Time (Select) A form control used to collect date and time, it provides choices in a drop-down manner. Demo 13 Date Time (Range) A form control used to collect the start and end value, including date and time. Demo 14 Date Time (Select) A form control used to collect the start and end value, including date and time, it provides choices in a drop-down manner. Demo 15 Fish Bone A Fishbone graph are often used to present some data with subordinate relationships in the form of fish bones. Demo 16 Graph Render any data graphically, including any graphics such as bar charts, line charts, pie charts, gauge, and more, powered by echarts. Demo 17 Header A simple component used to prompt the topic of a certain area on the UI. Demo 18 Icon A font icon, which can be used as a link button, supports Font-aweasome and Jigsaw's internal icon libraries. Demo 19 Input (Normal) A form control used to collect a single line of text. Demo 20 Input (Search) A search box for fuzzy matching according to text. Demo 21 List Lite A control for presenting a group of data in a text list, supports single selection and multiple selection, supports main title and subtitle, and supports icons. Demo 22 List An enhanced version of the List Lite control that supports the presentation of a set of data in any form. Demo 23 Loading Displays an animation to ease the user's anxiety during waiting for certain operations. Demo 24 Menu A multi-level menu control, which is often used for navigation. Demo 25 Notification Informs some unimportant message in the corner of the UI, or to collect some unimportant choice of the users. Demo 26 Numeric Input A form control for collecting numbers without typing, supports floats and integers. Demo 27 Pagination A control used to divide a large amount of data into multiple pages for display, not only can cooperate with the table component, but also can realize the paging operation of any data. Demo 28 Progress Bar A horizontal progress bar. Demo 29 Progress Circle A circular progress bar. Demo 30 Progress Status A process status component which can be used to display various states in the process. Demo 31 Radio A form control for collecting single choices. Demo 32 Rate A form control for the users to give his/her score of something. Demo 33 Scrollbar A custom scrollbar to any container, powered by perfect scrollbar. Demo 34 Select (Normal) A form control for collecting the choice(s) by dropping down a list. Demo 35 Select (Group) A form control used to collect options through a drop-down list, supports option grouping, and is often used in situations where options are more complex. Demo 36 Select (Collapse) A form control used to collect options through a drop-down list. It supports folding to group options. It is often used in situations where options are more complicated. Demo 37 Signaling Chart A signaling flow chart. Demo 38 Slider A form control for collecting numerical info by sliding. Demo 39 Steps Displays a series of custom steps which have some predefined states. Demo 40 Switch A form control for collection yes/no or on/off choices. Demo 41 Tab Bar A tab switcher for the Tabs container. Demo 42 Table A very very powerful data grid. Demo 43 Tag A tag control. Demo 44 Textarea A form control for collecting multi lines of text. Demo 45 Tile Lite A list that displays data by horizontal tiling, and the List component tiling data vertically. Demo 46 Tile An enhanced version of the Tile control. Demo 47 Time A time selector for selecting hours, minutes and seconds. Demo 48 Time Section A time rule selector, you can set the rule for matching time. Demo 49 Toast A component used to prompt timely messages without intrusion. Demo 50 Transfer A complex selector, used to select a large number of entries, supports paging. Demo 51 Tree Renders some data with subordinate relationships as a tree, powered by ztree. Demo 52 Upload Opens a file explorer to select one or more files and upload to the sever. Demo 53 Upload Result Opens a file explorer to select one or more files and upload to the sever. Demo 54 Viewport Represents part of an abstract view. Demo

Containers

# Name Description Link 1 Box A powerful view layout based on flex, which abstracts the view into horizontal and vertical boxes, and uses their mutual combination to quickly make the layout of complex views. Demo 2 Collapse A container which can fold or open the given view. Demo 3 Combo Select A container that can hide any given view, which the user can pull down to display this view. Demo 4 Dialog A dialog box component which is often used in conjunction with PopupService. Demo 5 Drawer A drawer, which is often used to show/hide complex views. Demo 6 Tabs A multi-view folding container with tabs, which can overlay multiple views together. Demo

Services

# Name Description Link 1 Theme System Jigsaw provides a very powerful theme system, which can support a variety of Ux specification theme, support online hot switching of dark and light skins, support the use of opposite color theme in local areas, and also provide a set of CSS Variables are used to help users create pages that support each of the above features. Demo 2 Data Jigsaw encapsulates many kinds of data objects to help applications more easily to feed data to all the controls. Demo 3 LoadingService Popups up and manages Loading component. Demo 4 PopupService Popups any given view to the top of the UI, very powerful. Demo 5 TimeService Translate time macros like now-1d to real values. -- 6 Translation Used to create a view that supports multiple languages. Demo 7 ChartIcon Render simple data to tiny charts. --

Directives

# Name Description Link 1 Badge Add a badge to any view to grab the user's attention, and support multiple forms of badge. Demo 2 Menu Add multi-level menu function to any view, or popup a context menu. Demo 3 Download Graphs Add a function of downloading screenshots of all the graphics in the host container. Demo 4 Drag and Drop Makes the host draggable and droppable. Demo 5 Float Drop down any given view near the host, many positions supported. Demo 6 Movable The ability to add to any view so that the view can be dragged by the mouse and follow the movement of the mouse. Demo 7 Tooltip Add a context prompt to any view, support rich text, and support interaction. Demo 8 Trusted HTML Similar to Angular's innerHtml directive, without sanitizing the given trusted html, support interaction. Demo 9 Upload Adding the file upload function to any view, needs to be used in conjunction with the upload result control. Demo

Meaning Of Name

We name this suite of components from a puzzle game. The process of this game, during which the player combine the messy pieces into a picture in accordance with the established blueprint, is similar to the development process of modern web page. We use Jigsaw as this component set’s name, hoping to make web page developers to combine the messy pieces of functions into your web page, just like playing jigsaw puzzle.

The soul of Jigsaw is combination, and we are committed to develop combination to the extreme level.

When several components are sorted and arranged in a certain order, you can get an application page. This is a normal combination, which we definee as Level I combination. In this level, all the components are like atoms, which means they can only act what they were made.

But Jigsaw's components are no longer atoms, we made a secondary abstraction of the functionality of the components, while allowing parts of the components highly customizable, some component even fully customizable. Small to basic components like jigsaw-button , large to giant components such as jigsaw-table , almost every UI element you see can be combined with other components to change its default behavior, and therefor to enhance the capability of components. Atomic components are limited, but the combination can produce infinite possibilities. The customization mentioned here, in other words, is another form of combination, and we call this level of combination as Level II.

With Jigsaw, unleash your imagination!

Get Started

A brand new start with Jigsaw

We strongly recommend to use Jigsaw Seed as the seed of all new projects. The specific steps are:

Install or update nodejs, node 6.x.x and npm 3.x.x or later is required; Download or clone the source of Jigsaw Seed, assumed being saved to d:\jigsaw-seed ; Install all dependencies by excuting the following script:

cd d:\jigsaw-seed npm config set registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org/ npm config set sass_binary_site https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass npm install -g @angular /cli npm install npm start

Attensions to the Chinese developers , do NOT use cnpm to install the dependencies because of this issue.

, do use to install the dependencies because of this issue. Attensions to all ZTErs, you can use the npm mirror inside of ZTE for faster speed of installing, check this link for more details.

Open http://localhost:4200 in your browser, your development environment is completed set up if you can see the welcome page; Afterwards you can directly run npm start in the d:\jigsaw-seed directory to start the development environment; Jigsaw has specifically done code optimization for the modern IDE, so that IDE can accurately prompt more information, saving your time of reading api document. We recommend using WebStorm as IDE.

Use Jigsaw with your developing project

See the specific process here

A bible for the beginners

Jigsaw Tourist is a tutorial dedication to the beginners, which shows how to use Jigsaw from scratch to build a simple application page. Click here, bravely take your first step in Jigsaw.

If there is any difficulty in getting started, please add Jigsaw's official WeChat, where you can join the SOS group and have a dialogue with our developers directly.

A advanced guide

Any Badge is a best practice of using Jigsaw and RDK to create a full featured web application. It is a very good choice to read the source code of Any Badge, which helps your to learn more about Jigsaw and RDK, after you finish reading the Tour of Heroes and the Jigsaw Tourist.

One More Star Please!

This is the best encouragement for us.

Contribution

