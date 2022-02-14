Instructions for building the RDKit can be found in the file Docs/Book/Install.md.

The online version of the documentation is available here: http://www.rdkit.org/docs/index.html

Some information about using the software from Python is in the "Getting Started in Python" document in Docs/Book

If you have questions or suggestions, please subscribe to the rdkit-discuss mailing list: http://lists.sourceforge.net/mailman/listinfo/rdkit-discuss

Please see the file LICENSE for details about the "New BSD" license which covers this software and its associated data and documents.

Copyright (C) 2008-2015 Greg Landrum