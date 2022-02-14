openbase logo
@rdkit/rdkit

by rdkit
2021.9.3 (see all)

The official sources for the RDKit library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

604

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

180

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

