@rdfjs/types

by rdfjs
1.1.0 (see all)

Authoritative TypeScript typings for all RDFJS specifications

Readme

RDF/JS Types

Authoritative TypeScript typings for all RDF/JS specifications

The types should match the RDF/JS specifications (Data Model, Dataset and Stream). However, because they also take advantage of TypecScript-specific syntax features, some differences are inevitable. If something does not add up, please open an issue.

Usage

Installed as usual using your favourite package manager.

yarn add @rdfjs/types

This package does not provide code, only interafces for the RDF/JS specifications. Import them to strong-type your RDF/JS code.

import type { NamedNode, DatasetCore, Stream } from '@rdfjs/types'

Or import separately from type modules corresponding the specifications.

import type { NamedNode } from '@rdfjs/types/data-model'
import type { DatasetCore } from '@rdfjs/types/dataset'
import type { Stream } from '@rdfjs/types/stream'

Contributing

Everyone is invited to open issues and pull requests. When you create a PR, please add or update the rdf-js-tests.ts file to reflect your changes.

You may also create a changeset file by running npx run changeset and following the simple wizard. If you don't do that, such as in the case when editing from your browser, do not worry. A maintainer can also create it for you when you open a PR.

What about @types/rdf-js?

This package replaces typings previously managed in the DefinitelyTyped repository.

The old package wil be deprecated but continue to work for backwards compatibility but library maintainers are encouraged to use @rdfjs/types instead.

