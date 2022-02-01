Authoritative TypeScript typings for all RDF/JS specifications
The types should match the RDF/JS specifications (Data Model, Dataset and Stream). However, because they also take advantage of TypecScript-specific syntax features, some differences are inevitable. If something does not add up, please open an issue.
Installed as usual using your favourite package manager.
yarn add @rdfjs/types
This package does not provide code, only interafces for the RDF/JS specifications. Import them to strong-type your RDF/JS code.
import type { NamedNode, DatasetCore, Stream } from '@rdfjs/types'
Or import separately from type modules corresponding the specifications.
import type { NamedNode } from '@rdfjs/types/data-model'
import type { DatasetCore } from '@rdfjs/types/dataset'
import type { Stream } from '@rdfjs/types/stream'
Everyone is invited to open issues and pull requests. When you create a PR, please add or update the
rdf-js-tests.ts file to reflect your changes.
You may also create a changeset file by running
npx run changeset and following the simple wizard. If you don't do that, such as in the case when editing from your browser, do not worry. A maintainer can also create it for you when you open a PR.
This package replaces typings previously managed in the DefinitelyTyped repository.
The old package wil be deprecated but continue to work for backwards compatibility but library maintainers are encouraged to use
@rdfjs/types instead.