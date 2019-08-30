This project scaffold was built with a modified version of webpack-library-starter
Thanks to Karl Düüna (DeadAlready) and his awesome post on medium
yarn add @rbac/rbac or
npm install @rbac/rbac
RBAC is a curried function thats initially takes an object with configurations, then returns another function that takes an object with roles, finally returns an object that holds "can" property that is a function.
You can use it in many ways, below is one of them:
|Property
|Type
|Params
|Default
|Description
|logger
|Function
|role: String
operation: String
result: Boolean
|defaultLogger
|Function that logs operations to console
|enableLogger
|Boolean
|true
|Enable or disable logger
RBAC expects an object with roles as property names.
|Property
|Type
|Example
|Description
|can
|Array
['products:*']
|Array of strings, list of operations that user can do, since 1.1.0 also support glob
|when
|Function or Promise
(params , done ) => done (null , true )
|Optional Promise that should resolve in Truthy or Falsy or Callback function that receives params and done as properties, should return done passing errors, and result
|inherits
|Array
['user']
|Optional Array of strings, list of roles inherited by this role
const roles = {
supervisor: {
can: [{ name: 'products:find', when: (params, done) => {
// done receives error as first argument and Truthy or Falsy value as second argument
done(error, false);
}}]
},
admin: {
can: [{name: 'products:*', when: new Promise((resolve) => {
resolve(true);
})}]
}
};
|Param
|Type
|Example
|Description
|First
|String
'admin'
|Array of strings, list of operations that user can do
|Second
|String, Glob (Wildcard), Regex
'products:find'
|Operation to validate
|Third
|Any
{registered: true}
|Optional Params that will flow to "when" callback Function
Want more? Check out the examples folder.
yarn install to get RBAC's dependencies
yarn build to produce minified version of RBAC.
yarn dev. This command will generate a non-minified version of your library and will run a watcher so you get the compilation on file change.
yarn test
This project is under MIT License [https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT]