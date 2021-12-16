English | 简体中文 | 日本語 | Português Brasileiro | 한국어 | Español (España) | Русский
Fast 2kB alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
Day.js is a minimalist JavaScript library that parses, validates, manipulates, and displays dates and times for modern browsers with a largely Moment.js-compatible API. If you use Moment.js, you already know how to use Day.js.
dayjs().startOf('month').add(1, 'day').set('year', 2018).format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss');
You can find for more details, API, and other docs on day.js.org website.
npm install dayjs --save
It's easy to use Day.js APIs to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times.
dayjs('2018-08-08') // parse
dayjs().format('{YYYY} MM-DDTHH:mm:ss SSS [Z] A') // display
dayjs().set('month', 3).month() // get & set
dayjs().add(1, 'year') // manipulate
dayjs().isBefore(dayjs()) // query
Day.js has great support for internationalization.
But none of them will be included in your build unless you use it.
import 'dayjs/locale/es' // load on demand
dayjs.locale('es') // use Spanish locale globally
dayjs('2018-05-05').locale('zh-cn').format() // use Chinese Simplified locale in a specific instance
A plugin is an independent module that can be added to Day.js to extend functionality or add new features.
import advancedFormat from 'dayjs/plugin/advancedFormat' // load on demand
dayjs.extend(advancedFormat) // use plugin
dayjs().format('Q Do k kk X x') // more available formats
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
Please give us a 💖 star 💖 to support us. Thank you.
And thank you to all our backers! 🙏
Day.js is licensed under a MIT License.