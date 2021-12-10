openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rayo/storm

by GetRayo
1.2.6 (see all)

Micro framework for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@rayo/storm

Harness the full power of multi-core CPUs.
storm will cluster your application and spawn an instance on each available core. You can expect performance gains of up to 150%.

storm will handle OS signals as expected.

storm is available, by default, with rayo.js. See rayo/options.storm

Install

$> npm i @rayo/storm

Use

const { storm } = require('@rayo/storm');

const yourAwesomeFunction = (workerId) => {
  console.log(`Hello, I am worker ${workerId}`);
};

storm(yourAwesomeFunction, {
  monitorPort: 31000
});

Once all worker processes have been spawned, storm will, by default, launch a monitoring service which will enable you to get basic metrics for each process.

The monitor service resource will be mapped to the /monitor path. Detailed information on each worker will be mapped to the /monitor/{workerId} path.

In the above example, the monitor service will be available at http://localhost:31000/monitor

The monitor service is WIP. However, this does not affect storm's stability.

API

storm(work [, options = {}])

@param   {function} Called when starting a worker process.
@param   {object}   [options]
@returns {void}

  • options.workers {number}

    • Number of workers to spawn.
    • Default: Number of available CPU cores.

  • options.master {function}

    • Called when starting the master process.
    • This will only be called once.
    • The master function will be passed one argument; the cluster.

  • options.keepAlive {boolean}

    • Whether the cluster should be kept alive or not. Fork new processes on process death.
    • Default: true

  • options.monitor {boolean}

    • Whether the cluster should be monitored or not.
    • Default: true

  • options.monitorPort {number}

    • Listen on this port for incoming /monitor connections.
    • If port is omitted or is 0, the operating system will assign an arbitrary, unused port.

Contribute

See our contributing notes.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial