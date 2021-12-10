Harness the full power of multi-core CPUs.
storm will cluster your application and spawn an instance on each available core. You can expect performance gains of up to 150%.
storm will handle OS signals as expected.
stormis available, by default, with
rayo.js. See rayo/options.storm
$> npm i @rayo/storm
const { storm } = require('@rayo/storm');
const yourAwesomeFunction = (workerId) => {
console.log(`Hello, I am worker ${workerId}`);
};
storm(yourAwesomeFunction, {
monitorPort: 31000
});
Once all worker processes have been spawned,
storm will, by default, launch a monitoring service which will enable you to get basic metrics for each process.
The monitor service resource will be mapped to the
/monitor path. Detailed information on each worker will be mapped to the
/monitor/{workerId} path.
In the above example, the monitor service will be available at
http://localhost:31000/monitor
The monitor service is WIP. However, this does not affect storm's stability.
@param {function} Called when starting a worker process.
@param {object} [options]
@returns {void}
options.workers {number}
Default: Number of available CPU cores.
options.master {function}
master function will be passed one argument; the
cluster.
options.keepAlive {boolean}
Default: true
options.monitor {boolean}
Default: true
options.monitorPort {number}
/monitor connections.
