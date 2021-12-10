Harness the full power of multi-core CPUs.

storm will cluster your application and spawn an instance on each available core. You can expect performance gains of up to 150%.

storm will handle OS signals as expected.

storm is available, by default, with rayo.js . See rayo/options.storm

Install

$> npm i /storm

Use

const { storm } = require ( '@rayo/storm' ); const yourAwesomeFunction = ( workerId ) => { console .log( `Hello, I am worker ${workerId} ` ); }; storm(yourAwesomeFunction, { monitorPort : 31000 });

Once all worker processes have been spawned, storm will, by default, launch a monitoring service which will enable you to get basic metrics for each process.

The monitor service resource will be mapped to the /monitor path. Detailed information on each worker will be mapped to the /monitor/{workerId} path.

In the above example, the monitor service will be available at http://localhost:31000/monitor

The monitor service is WIP. However, this does not affect storm's stability.

API

storm(work [, options = {}])

@param { function } Called when starting a worker process. @param { object } [options] @ returns { void }

options.workers {number} Number of workers to spawn. Default: Number of available CPU cores.

options.master {function} Called when starting the master process. This will only be called once. The master function will be passed one argument; the cluster .

options.keepAlive {boolean} Whether the cluster should be kept alive or not. Fork new processes on process death. Default: true

options.monitor {boolean} Whether the cluster should be monitored or not. Default: true

options.monitorPort {number} Listen on this port for incoming /monitor connections. If port is omitted or is 0, the operating system will assign an arbitrary, unused port.



Contribute

See our contributing notes.

License

MIT