nodejs client for Intuit's QuickBooks API

Installation

npm install node-quickbooks

Documentation

var QuickBooks = require ( 'node-quickbooks' ) var qbo = new QuickBooks(consumerKey, consumerSecret, oauthToken, false , realmId, false , true , null , '2.0' , refreshToken); qbo.createAttachable({ Note : 'My File' }, function ( err, attachable ) { if (err) console .log(err) else console .log(attachable.Id) }) qbo.getBillPayment( '42' , function ( err, billPayment ) { console .log(billPayment) }) qbo.updateCustomer({ Id : '42' , SyncToken : '1' , sparse : true , PrimaryEmailAddr : { Address : 'customer@example.com' } }, function ( err, customer ) { if (err) console .log(err) else console .log(customer) }) qbo.deleteAttachable( '42' , function ( err, attachable ) { if (err) console .log(err) else console .log(attachable) })) qbo.findAccounts({ AccountType : 'Expense' , desc : 'MetaData.LastUpdatedTime' , limit : 5 , offset : 5 }, function ( err, accounts ) { accounts.QueryResponse.Account.forEach( function ( account ) { console .log(account.Name) }) }) qbo.reportBalanceSheet({ department : '1,4,7' }, function ( err, balanceSheet ) { console .log(balanceSheet) }) qbo.upload( 'contractor.jpg' , 'image/jpeg' , fs.createReadStream( 'contractor.jpg' ), 'Invoice' , 40 , function ( err, data ) { console .log(err) console .log(data) })

Query

Filters

All query functions take an optional first argument object which will be converted to a where clause by means of the keys and values of the object used as column names and parameter values of the where clause. For example, in order to issue a query with a simple where clause such as, select * from attachable where Note = 'My sample note field' , the following code would be needed:

qbo.findAttachables({ Note : 'My sample note field' }, function ( e, attachables ) { console .log(attachables) })

Alternatively, the object can be an array of objects, each specifying a field , value and operator (optional) keys. This allows you to build a more complex query using operators such as = , IN , < , > , <= , >= , or LIKE .

qbo.findTimeActivities([ { field : 'TxnDate' , value : '2014-12-01' , operator : '>' }, { field : 'TxnDate' , value : '2014-12-03' , operator : '<' }, { field : 'limit' , value : 5 } ], function ( e, timeActivities ) { console .log(timeActivities) })

Sorting

Basic ordering is achieved via the optional first argument object as well. Include asc or desc keys in the object whose values are the columns you wish to sort on. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({ desc : 'MetaData.LastUpdatedTime' }, function ( e, attachables ) { console .log(attachables) })

Pagination

Pagination is achieved via the optional first argument object as well. Include limit and/or offset keys in the object whose values are the number of rows you wish to limit the result set to or from respectively. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({ limit : 10 , offset : 10 }, function ( e, attachables ) { console .log(attachables) })

The default (and max) limit is 1000 records returned in a single request. Adding a boolean fetchAll parameter will return all available records, transparently issuing as many requests as necessary to fetch them. So in the first example below, if your Quickbooks business contains 5,000 customers, 5 http requests will be issued behind the scenes and finally your callback will be invoked with an array of those 5,000 customers passed to it.

qbo.findCustomers({ fetchAll : true }, function ( e, customers ) { console .log(customers) }) qbo.findCustomers([ { field : 'fetchAll' , value : true }, { field : 'FamilyName' , value : 'S%' , operator : 'LIKE' } ], function ( e, customers ) { console .log(customers) })

Counts

Row counts rather than full result sets can be obtained by passing the count key in the optional first argument object with a boolean true value. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({ count : true }, function ( e, attachables ) { console .log(attachables) })

Example App

The example directory contains a barebones Express application that demonstrates the OAuth workflow.

Setup

First navigate to the example directory and install the required dependencies from NPM

npm install

You will need to create an Intuit Developer account at https://developer.intuit.com and add your app's OAuth Consumer Key and Secret to app.js . Pay attention to which APIs (Payments, QuickBooks) you select during the application creation process, you will have to update example/views/intuit.ejs if you did not select both.

Running

Start the app

node app .js

Browse to http://localhost:3000/start and you will see a page containing only the Intuit Developer Javascript-rendered button. Clicking on this kicks off the OAuth exchange.

The Intuit Developer Javascript code calls back into the node application, which needs to invoke the OAuth Request Token URL at https://oauth.intuit.com/oauth/v1/get_request_token via a server-side http POST method. Note how the response from the http POST is parsed and the browser is redirected to the App Center URL at https://appcenter.intuit.com/Connect/Begin?oauth_token= with the oauth_token passed as a URL parameter. Note also how the oauth_token_secret needs to somehow be maintained across http requests, as it needs to be passed in the second server-side http POST to the Access Token URL at https://oauth.intuit.com/oauth/v1/get_access_token. This final step is invoked once the user has authenticated on Intuit's site and authorized the application, and then the user is redirected back to the node application at the callback URL specified as a parameter in the Request Token remote call, in the example app's case, http://localhost:3000/callback.

Configuration

The Intuit Developer Javascript code contained in intuit.ejs is configured with the grantUrl option set to "http://localhost:3000/requestToken". You will want to change this to an appropriate URL for your application, but you will need to write similar functionality to that contained in the '/requestToken' route configured in app.js , also taking care to configure your consumerKey and consumerSecret on lines 27-28 in app.js.

Running the tests

First you'll need to fill in the missing values in config.js. The consumerKey and consumerSecret you can get from the Intuit Developer portal, the token, tokenSecret, and realmId are easiest to obtain by running the example app, completing the OAuth workflow, and copying the values that are logged to the console. Once you've filled in the missing credentials in config.js you can simply run:

npm test

Public Api

QuickBooks(consumerKey, consumerSecret, oauth_token, oauth_token_secret, realmId, debug, minorVer, oAuthVer, refresh_token)

Arguments

consumerKey - The application's consumer key

- The application's consumer key consumerSecret - The application's consumer secret

- The application's consumer secret oauth_token - The user's generated token

- The user's generated token oauth_token_secret - The user's generated secret. Set this to false for oAuth 2.

- The user's generated secret. Set this to false for oAuth 2. realmId - The company ID

- The company ID useSandbox - boolean flag to indicate whether to use Sandbox (i.e. for testing)

- boolean flag to indicate whether to use Sandbox (i.e. for testing) debug - boolean flag to log http requests, headers, and response bodies to the console

- boolean flag to log http requests, headers, and response bodies to the console minorVer - Minor version for Intuit's API. Use null if you do not want to specify a version, to use the latest

- Minor version for Intuit's API. Use null if you do not want to specify a version, to use the latest oAuthVer - Use string '2.0' for oAuth 2

- Use string '2.0' for oAuth 2 refresh_token - The user's generated refresh token. This is the code query parameter in the oAuth 2.0 callback

Create

Read

Delete

Query

Reports

SalesReceipt and Invoice PDFs

Purchase Order Email

Miscellaneous

Creates the Account in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved account, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved account, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Account

Creates the Attachable in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved attachable, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved attachable, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Attachable

Creates the Bill in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved bill, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved bill, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Bill

Creates the BillPayment in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved billPayment, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved billPayment, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent BillPayment

Creates the Class in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved class, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved class, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Class

Creates the CreditMemo in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved creditMemo, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved creditMemo, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CreditMemo

Creates the Customer in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved customer, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved customer, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Customer

Creates the Department in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved department, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved department, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Department

Creates the Deposit in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved deposit, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved deposit, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Deposit

Creates the Employee in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved employee, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved employee, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Employee

Creates the Estimate in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved estimate, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved estimate, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Estimate

Creates the Invoice in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved invoice, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved invoice, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Invoice

Creates the Item in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved item, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved item, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Item

Creates the JournalCode in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved journalCode, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved journalCode, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalCode

Creates the JournalEntry in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved journalEntry, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved journalEntry, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalEntry

Creates the Payment in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved payment, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved payment, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Payment

Creates the PaymentMethod in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved paymentMethod, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved paymentMethod, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PaymentMethod

Creates the Purchase in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved purchase, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved purchase, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Purchase

Creates the PurchaseOrder in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved purchaseOrder, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved purchaseOrder, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PurchaseOrder

Creates the RefundReceipt in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved refundReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved refundReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent RefundReceipt

Creates the SalesReceipt in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved salesReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved salesReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt

Creates the TaxAgency in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved taxAgency, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved taxAgency, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxAgency

Creates the TaxService in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved taxService, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved taxService, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxService

Creates the Term in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved term, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved term, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Term

Creates the TimeActivity in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved timeActivity, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved timeActivity, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TimeActivity

Creates the Transfer in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved transfer, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved transfer, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Transfer

Creates the Vendor in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved vendor, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved vendor, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Vendor

Creates the VendorCredit in QuickBooks

Arguments

object - The unsaved vendorCredit, to be persisted in QuickBooks

- The unsaved vendorCredit, to be persisted in QuickBooks callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent VendorCredit

Retrieves the Account from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Account

- The Id of persistent Account callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Account

Retrieves the Attachable from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Attachable

- The Id of persistent Attachable callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Attachable

Retrieves the Bill from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Bill

- The Id of persistent Bill callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Bill

Retrieves the BillPayment from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent BillPayment

- The Id of persistent BillPayment callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent BillPayment

Retrieves the Class from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Class

- The Id of persistent Class callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Class

Retrieves the CompanyInfo from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent CompanyInfo

- The Id of persistent CompanyInfo callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CompanyInfo

Retrieves the CreditMemo from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent CreditMemo

- The Id of persistent CreditMemo callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CreditMemo

Retrieves the Customer from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Customer

- The Id of persistent Customer callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Customer

Retrieves the Department from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Department

- The Id of persistent Department callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Department

Retrieves the Deposit from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Deposit

- The Id of persistent Deposit callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Deposit

Retrieves the Employee from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Employee

- The Id of persistent Employee callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Employee

Retrieves the Estimate from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Estimate

- The Id of persistent Estimate callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Estimate

Retrieves an ExchangeRate from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - An object with options including the required sourcecurrencycode parameter and optional asofdate parameter.

- An object with options including the required parameter and optional parameter. callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ExchangeRate

Retrieves the Invoice from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Invoice

- The Id of persistent Invoice callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Invoice

Retrieves the Item from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Item

- The Id of persistent Item callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Item

Retrieves the JournalCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent JournalCode

- The Id of persistent JournalCode callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalCode

Retrieves the JournalEntry from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent JournalEntry

- The Id of persistent JournalEntry callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalEntry

Retrieves the Payment from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Payment

- The Id of persistent Payment callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Payment

Retrieves the PaymentMethod from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent PaymentMethod

- The Id of persistent PaymentMethod callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PaymentMethod

Retrieves the Preferences from QuickBooks

Arguments

callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Preferences of the authorised realm

Retrieves the Purchase from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Purchase

- The Id of persistent Purchase callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Purchase

Retrieves the PurchaseOrder from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent PurchaseOrder

- The Id of persistent PurchaseOrder callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PurchaseOrder

Retrieves the RefundReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent RefundReceipt

- The Id of persistent RefundReceipt callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent RefundReceipt

Retrieves the Reports from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Reports

- The Id of persistent Reports callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Reports

Retrieves the SalesReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt

- The Id of persistent SalesReceipt callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt

Retrieves the TaxAgency from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent TaxAgency

- The Id of persistent TaxAgency callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxAgency

Retrieves the TaxCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent TaxCode

- The Id of persistent TaxCode callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxCode

Retrieves the TaxRate from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent TaxRate

- The Id of persistent TaxRate callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxRate

Retrieves the Term from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Term

- The Id of persistent Term callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Term

Retrieves the TimeActivity from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent TimeActivity

- The Id of persistent TimeActivity callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TimeActivity

Retrieves the Transfer from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Transfer

- The Id of persistent Transfer callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Transfer

Retrieves the Vendor from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Vendor

- The Id of persistent Vendor callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Vendor

Retrieves the VendorCredit from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent VendorCredit

- The Id of persistent VendorCredit callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent VendorCredit

Updates QuickBooks version of Account

Arguments

object - The persistent Account, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Account, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Account

Updates QuickBooks version of Attachable

Arguments

object - The persistent Attachable, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Attachable, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Attachable

Updates QuickBooks version of Bill

Arguments

object - The persistent Bill, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Bill, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Bill

Updates QuickBooks version of BillPayment

Arguments

object - The persistent BillPayment, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent BillPayment, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated BillPayment

Updates QuickBooks version of Class

Arguments

object - The persistent Class, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Class, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Class

Updates QuickBooks version of CompanyInfo

Arguments

object - The persistent CompanyInfo, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent CompanyInfo, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated CompanyInfo

Updates QuickBooks version of CreditMemo

Arguments

object - The persistent CreditMemo, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent CreditMemo, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated CreditMemo

Updates QuickBooks version of Customer

Arguments

object - The persistent Customer, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Customer, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Customer

Updates QuickBooks version of Department

Arguments

object - The persistent Department, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Department, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Department

Updates QuickBooks version of Deposit

Arguments

object - The persistent Deposit, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Deposit, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Deposit

Updates QuickBooks version of Employee

Arguments

object - The persistent Employee, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Employee, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Employee

Updates QuickBooks version of Estimate

Arguments

object - The persistent Estimate, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Estimate, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Estimate

Updates QuickBooks version of Invoice

Arguments

object - The persistent Invoice, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Invoice, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Invoice

Updates QuickBooks version of Item

Arguments

object - The persistent Item, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Item, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Item

Updates QuickBooks version of JournalCode

Arguments

object - The persistent JournalCode, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent JournalCode, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated JournalCode

Updates QuickBooks version of JournalEntry

Arguments

object - The persistent JournalEntry, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent JournalEntry, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated JournalEntry

Updates QuickBooks version of Payment

Arguments

object - The persistent Payment, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Payment, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Payment

Updates QuickBooks version of PaymentMethod

Arguments

object - The persistent PaymentMethod, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent PaymentMethod, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated PaymentMethod

Updates QuickBooks version of Preferences

Arguments

object - The persistent Preferences, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Preferences, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Preferences

Updates QuickBooks version of Purchase

Arguments

object - The persistent Purchase, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Purchase, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Purchase

Updates QuickBooks version of PurchaseOrder

Arguments

object - The persistent PurchaseOrder, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent PurchaseOrder, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated PurchaseOrder

Updates QuickBooks version of RefundReceipt

Arguments

object - The persistent RefundReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent RefundReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated RefundReceipt

Updates QuickBooks version of SalesReceipt

Arguments

object - The persistent SalesReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent SalesReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated SalesReceipt

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxAgency

Arguments

object - The persistent TaxAgency, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent TaxAgency, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxAgency

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxCode

Arguments

object - The persistent TaxCode, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent TaxCode, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxCode

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxRate

Arguments

object - The persistent TaxRate, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent TaxRate, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxRate

Updates QuickBooks version of Term

Arguments

object - The persistent Term, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Term, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Term

Updates QuickBooks version of TimeActivity

Arguments

object - The persistent TimeActivity, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent TimeActivity, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TimeActivity

Updates QuickBooks version of Transfer

Arguments

object - The persistent Transfer, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Transfer, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Transfer

Updates QuickBooks version of Vendor

Arguments

object - The persistent Vendor, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent Vendor, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Vendor

Updates QuickBooks version of VendorCredit

Arguments

object - The persistent VendorCredit, including Id and SyncToken fields

- The persistent VendorCredit, including Id and SyncToken fields callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated VendorCredit

Updates QuickBooks version of ExchangeRate

Arguments

object - The persistent ExchangeRate

- The persistent ExchangeRate callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated ExchangeRate

Deletes the Attachable from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Attachable to be deleted, or the Id of the Attachable, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Attachable

- The persistent Attachable to be deleted, or the Id of the Attachable, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Attachable callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Attachable

Deletes the Bill from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Bill to be deleted, or the Id of the Bill, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Bill

- The persistent Bill to be deleted, or the Id of the Bill, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Bill callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Bill

Deletes the BillPayment from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent BillPayment to be deleted, or the Id of the BillPayment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the BillPayment

- The persistent BillPayment to be deleted, or the Id of the BillPayment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the BillPayment callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent BillPayment

Deletes the CreditMemo from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent CreditMemo to be deleted, or the Id of the CreditMemo, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the CreditMemo

- The persistent CreditMemo to be deleted, or the Id of the CreditMemo, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the CreditMemo callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent CreditMemo

Deletes the Deposit from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Deposit to be deleted, or the Id of the Deposit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Deposit

- The persistent Deposit to be deleted, or the Id of the Deposit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Deposit callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Deposit

Deletes the Estimate from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Estimate to be deleted, or the Id of the Estimate, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Estimate

- The persistent Estimate to be deleted, or the Id of the Estimate, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Estimate callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Estimate

Deletes the Invoice from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Invoice to be deleted, or the Id of the Invoice, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Invoice

- The persistent Invoice to be deleted, or the Id of the Invoice, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Invoice callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Invoice

Deletes the JournalCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent JournalCode to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalCode, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalCode

- The persistent JournalCode to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalCode, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalCode callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent JournalCode

Deletes the JournalEntry from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent JournalEntry to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalEntry, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalEntry

- The persistent JournalEntry to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalEntry, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalEntry callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent JournalEntry

Deletes the Payment from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Payment to be deleted, or the Id of the Payment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Payment

- The persistent Payment to be deleted, or the Id of the Payment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Payment callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Payment

Deletes the Purchase from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Purchase to be deleted, or the Id of the Purchase, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Purchase

- The persistent Purchase to be deleted, or the Id of the Purchase, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Purchase callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Purchase

Deletes the PurchaseOrder from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent PurchaseOrder to be deleted, or the Id of the PurchaseOrder, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the PurchaseOrder

- The persistent PurchaseOrder to be deleted, or the Id of the PurchaseOrder, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the PurchaseOrder callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent PurchaseOrder

Deletes the RefundReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent RefundReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the RefundReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the RefundReceipt

- The persistent RefundReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the RefundReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the RefundReceipt callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent RefundReceipt

Deletes the SalesReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent SalesReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the SalesReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the SalesReceipt

- The persistent SalesReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the SalesReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the SalesReceipt callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent SalesReceipt

Deletes the TimeActivity from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent TimeActivity to be deleted, or the Id of the TimeActivity, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the TimeActivity

- The persistent TimeActivity to be deleted, or the Id of the TimeActivity, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the TimeActivity callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent TimeActivity

Deletes the Transfer from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent Transfer to be deleted, or the Id of the Transfer, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Transfer

- The persistent Transfer to be deleted, or the Id of the Transfer, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Transfer callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Transfer

Deletes the VendorCredit from QuickBooks

Arguments

idOrEntity - The persistent VendorCredit to be deleted, or the Id of the VendorCredit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the VendorCredit

- The persistent VendorCredit to be deleted, or the Id of the VendorCredit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the VendorCredit callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent VendorCredit

Finds all Accounts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Accounts

Finds all Attachables in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Attachables

Finds all Bills in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Bills

Finds all BillPayments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of BillPayments

Finds all Budgets in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Budgets

Finds all Classs in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Classes

Finds all CompanyInfos in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of CompanyInfos

Finds all CreditMemos in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of CreditMemos

Finds all Customers in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Customers

Finds all Departments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Departments

Finds all Deposits in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Deposits

Finds all Employees in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Employees

Finds all Estimates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Estimates

Finds all Invoices in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Invoices

Finds all Items in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Items

Finds all JournalCodes in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of JournalCodes

Finds all JournalEntrys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of JournalEntries

Finds all Payments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Payments

Finds all PaymentMethods in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of PaymentMethods

Finds all Preferencess in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Preferences

Finds all Purchases in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Purchases

Finds all PurchaseOrders in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of PurchaseOrders

Finds all RefundReceipts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of RefundReceipts

Finds all SalesReceipts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of SalesReceipts

Finds all TaxAgencys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxAgencies

Finds all TaxCodes in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxCodes

Finds all TaxRates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxRates

Finds all Terms in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Terms

Finds all TimeActivitys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TimeActivities

Finds all Vendors in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Vendors

Finds all VendorCredits in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of VendorCredits

Finds all ExchangeRates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"

- (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'" callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of ExchangeRates

Retrieves the BalanceSheet Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the BalanceSheet Report

Retrieves the ProfitAndLoss Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ProfitAndLoss Report

Retrieves the ProfitAndLossDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ProfitAndLossDetail Report

Retrieves the TrialBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the TrialBalance Report

Retrieves the CashFlow Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CashFlow Report

Retrieves the InventoryValuationSummary Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the InventoryValuationSummary Report

Retrieves the CustomerSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerSales Report

Retrieves the ItemSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ItemSales Report

Retrieves the CustomerIncome Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerIncome Report

Retrieves the CustomerBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerBalance Report

Retrieves the CustomerBalanceDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerBalanceDetail Report

Retrieves the AgedReceivables Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedReceivables Report

Retrieves the AgedReceivableDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedReceivableDetail Report

Retrieves the VendorBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorBalance Report

Retrieves the VendorBalanceDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorBalanceDetail Report

Retrieves the AgedPayables Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedPayables Report

Retrieves the AgedPayableDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedPayableDetail Report

Retrieves the VendorExpenses Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorExpenses Report

Retrieves the TransactionList Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the TransactionList Report

Retrieves the GeneralLedgerDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the GeneralLedgerDetail Report

Retrieves the DepartmentSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the DepartmentSales Report

Retrieves the ClassSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report

- (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ClassSales Report

Retrieves the Invoice PDF from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent Invoice

- The Id of persistent Invoice callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Invoice PDF

Retrieves the SalesReceipt PDF from QuickBooks

Arguments

id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt

- The Id of persistent SalesReceipt callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt PDF

Emails the Invoice PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in Invoice.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

Id - The Id of persistent Invoice

- The Id of persistent Invoice sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Invoice.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used

- (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Invoice.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Invoice PDF

Emails the Estimate PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in Estimate.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

Id - The Id of persistent Estimate

- The Id of persistent Estimate sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Estimate.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used

- (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Estimate.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Estimate PDF

Emails the SalesReceipt PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in SalesReceipt.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

Id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt

- The Id of persistent SalesReceipt sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in SalesReceipt.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used

- (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in SalesReceipt.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the SalesReceipt PDF

Emails the Purchase Order from QuickBooks to the address supplied in PurchaseOrder.POEmail.Address or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

Id - The Id of persistent Purchase Order

- The Id of persistent Purchase Order sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the email to. If not provided, address supplied in PurchaseOrder.POEmail.Address will be used

- (Optional) optional email address to send the email to. If not provided, address supplied in PurchaseOrder.POEmail.Address will be used callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the PurchaseOrder PDF

Batch operation to enable an application to perform multiple operations in a single request. The following batch items are supported:

create

update

delete

query

The maximum number of batch items in a single request is 30.

Arguments

items - JavaScript array of batch items

- JavaScript array of batch items callback - Callback function which is called with any error and list of BatchItemResponses

The change data capture (CDC) operation returns a list of entities that have changed since a specified time.

Arguments

entities - Comma separated list or JavaScript array of entities to search for changes

- Comma separated list or JavaScript array of entities to search for changes since - JavaScript Date or string representation of the form '2012-07-20T22:25:51-07:00' to look back for changes until

- JavaScript Date or string representation of the form '2012-07-20T22:25:51-07:00' to look back for changes until callback - Callback function which is called with any error and list of changes

Uploads a file as an Attachable in QBO, optionally linking it to the specified QBO Entity.

Arguments