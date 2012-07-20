openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nq

@raydeck/node-quickbooks

by Michael Cohen
2.0.34 (see all)

nodejs client for Intuit's Quickbooks API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-quickbooks

nodejs client for Intuit's QuickBooks API

Installation

npm install node-quickbooks

Documentation


var QuickBooks = require('node-quickbooks')

var qbo = new QuickBooks(consumerKey,
                         consumerSecret,
                         oauthToken,
                         false, // no token secret for oAuth 2.0
                         realmId,
                         false, // use the sandbox?
                         true, // enable debugging?
                         null, // set minorversion, or null for the latest version
                         '2.0', //oAuth version
                         refreshToken);

qbo.createAttachable({Note: 'My File'}, function(err, attachable) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
  else console.log(attachable.Id)
})

qbo.getBillPayment('42', function(err, billPayment) {
  console.log(billPayment)
})

qbo.updateCustomer({
  Id: '42',
  SyncToken: '1',
  sparse: true,
  PrimaryEmailAddr: {Address: 'customer@example.com'}
}, function(err, customer) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
  else console.log(customer)
})

qbo.deleteAttachable('42', function(err, attachable) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
  else console.log(attachable)
}))

qbo.findAccounts({
  AccountType: 'Expense',
  desc: 'MetaData.LastUpdatedTime',
  limit: 5,
  offset: 5
  }, function(err, accounts) {
  accounts.QueryResponse.Account.forEach(function(account) {
    console.log(account.Name)
  })
})

qbo.reportBalanceSheet({department: '1,4,7'}, function(err, balanceSheet) {
  console.log(balanceSheet)
})

qbo.upload(
  'contractor.jpg',
  'image/jpeg',
  fs.createReadStream('contractor.jpg'),
  'Invoice',
  40,
  function(err, data) {
    console.log(err)
    console.log(data)
  })

Query

Filters

All query functions take an optional first argument object which will be converted to a where clause by means of the keys and values of the object used as column names and parameter values of the where clause. For example, in order to issue a query with a simple where clause such as, select * from attachable where Note = 'My sample note field', the following code would be needed:

qbo.findAttachables({
  Note: 'My sample note field'
}, function(e, attachables) {
  console.log(attachables)
})

Alternatively, the object can be an array of objects, each specifying a field, value and operator (optional) keys. This allows you to build a more complex query using operators such as =, IN, <, >, <=, >=, or LIKE.

qbo.findTimeActivities([
  {field: 'TxnDate', value: '2014-12-01', operator: '>'},
  {field: 'TxnDate', value: '2014-12-03', operator: '<'},
  {field: 'limit', value: 5}
], function (e, timeActivities) {
  console.log(timeActivities)
})
Sorting

Basic ordering is achieved via the optional first argument object as well. Include asc or desc keys in the object whose values are the columns you wish to sort on. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({
  desc: 'MetaData.LastUpdatedTime'
}, function(e, attachables) {
  console.log(attachables)
})
Pagination

Pagination is achieved via the optional first argument object as well. Include limit and/or offset keys in the object whose values are the number of rows you wish to limit the result set to or from respectively. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({
  limit: 10,
  offset: 10
}, function(e, attachables) {
  console.log(attachables)
})

The default (and max) limit is 1000 records returned in a single request. Adding a boolean fetchAll parameter will return all available records, transparently issuing as many requests as necessary to fetch them. So in the first example below, if your Quickbooks business contains 5,000 customers, 5 http requests will be issued behind the scenes and finally your callback will be invoked with an array of those 5,000 customers passed to it.

qbo.findCustomers({
  fetchAll: true
}, function(e, customers) {
  console.log(customers)
})

qbo.findCustomers([
  {field: 'fetchAll', value: true},
  {field: 'FamilyName', value: 'S%', operator: 'LIKE'}
], function(e, customers) {
  console.log(customers)
})
Counts

Row counts rather than full result sets can be obtained by passing the count key in the optional first argument object with a boolean true value. For example:

qbo.findAttachables({
  count: true
}, function(e, attachables) {
  console.log(attachables)
})

Example App

The example directory contains a barebones Express application that demonstrates the OAuth workflow.

Setup

First navigate to the example directory and install the required dependencies from NPM

npm install

You will need to create an Intuit Developer account at https://developer.intuit.com and add your app's OAuth Consumer Key and Secret to app.js. Pay attention to which APIs (Payments, QuickBooks) you select during the application creation process, you will have to update example/views/intuit.ejs if you did not select both.

Running

Start the app

node app.js

Browse to http://localhost:3000/start and you will see a page containing only the Intuit Developer Javascript-rendered button. Clicking on this kicks off the OAuth exchange.

The Intuit Developer Javascript code calls back into the node application, which needs to invoke the OAuth Request Token URL at https://oauth.intuit.com/oauth/v1/get_request_token via a server-side http POST method. Note how the response from the http POST is parsed and the browser is redirected to the App Center URL at https://appcenter.intuit.com/Connect/Begin?oauth_token= with the oauth_token passed as a URL parameter. Note also how the oauth_token_secret needs to somehow be maintained across http requests, as it needs to be passed in the second server-side http POST to the Access Token URL at https://oauth.intuit.com/oauth/v1/get_access_token. This final step is invoked once the user has authenticated on Intuit's site and authorized the application, and then the user is redirected back to the node application at the callback URL specified as a parameter in the Request Token remote call, in the example app's case, http://localhost:3000/callback.

Configuration

The Intuit Developer Javascript code contained in intuit.ejs is configured with the grantUrl option set to "http://localhost:3000/requestToken". You will want to change this to an appropriate URL for your application, but you will need to write similar functionality to that contained in the '/requestToken' route configured in app.js, also taking care to configure your consumerKey and consumerSecret on lines 27-28 in app.js.

Running the tests

First you'll need to fill in the missing values in config.js. The consumerKey and consumerSecret you can get from the Intuit Developer portal, the token, tokenSecret, and realmId are easiest to obtain by running the example app, completing the OAuth workflow, and copying the values that are logged to the console. Once you've filled in the missing credentials in config.js you can simply run:

npm test

Public Api

QuickBooks(consumerKey, consumerSecret, oauth_token, oauth_token_secret, realmId, debug, minorVer, oAuthVer, refresh_token)

Arguments

  • consumerKey - The application's consumer key
  • consumerSecret - The application's consumer secret
  • oauth_token - The user's generated token
  • oauth_token_secret - The user's generated secret. Set this to false for oAuth 2.
  • realmId - The company ID
  • useSandbox - boolean flag to indicate whether to use Sandbox (i.e. for testing)
  • debug - boolean flag to log http requests, headers, and response bodies to the console
  • minorVer - Minor version for Intuit's API. Use null if you do not want to specify a version, to use the latest
  • oAuthVer - Use string '2.0' for oAuth 2
  • refresh_token - The user's generated refresh token. This is the code query parameter in the oAuth 2.0 callback

Create

Read

Update

Delete

Query

Reports

SalesReceipt and Invoice PDFs

Purchase Order Email

Miscellaneous

createAccount(object, callback)

Creates the Account in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved account, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Account

createAttachable(object, callback)

Creates the Attachable in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved attachable, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Attachable

createBill(object, callback)

Creates the Bill in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved bill, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Bill

createBillPayment(object, callback)

Creates the BillPayment in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved billPayment, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent BillPayment

createClass(object, callback)

Creates the Class in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved class, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Class

createCreditMemo(object, callback)

Creates the CreditMemo in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved creditMemo, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CreditMemo

createCustomer(object, callback)

Creates the Customer in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved customer, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Customer

createDepartment(object, callback)

Creates the Department in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved department, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Department

createDeposit(object, callback)

Creates the Deposit in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved deposit, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Deposit

createEmployee(object, callback)

Creates the Employee in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved employee, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Employee

createEstimate(object, callback)

Creates the Estimate in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved estimate, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Estimate

createInvoice(object, callback)

Creates the Invoice in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved invoice, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Invoice

createItem(object, callback)

Creates the Item in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved item, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Item

createJournalCode(object, callback)

Creates the JournalCode in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved journalCode, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalCode

createJournalEntry(object, callback)

Creates the JournalEntry in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved journalEntry, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalEntry

createPayment(object, callback)

Creates the Payment in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved payment, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Payment

createPaymentMethod(object, callback)

Creates the PaymentMethod in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved paymentMethod, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PaymentMethod

createPurchase(object, callback)

Creates the Purchase in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved purchase, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Purchase

createPurchaseOrder(object, callback)

Creates the PurchaseOrder in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved purchaseOrder, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PurchaseOrder

createRefundReceipt(object, callback)

Creates the RefundReceipt in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved refundReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent RefundReceipt

createSalesReceipt(object, callback)

Creates the SalesReceipt in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved salesReceipt, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt

createTaxAgency(object, callback)

Creates the TaxAgency in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved taxAgency, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxAgency

createTaxService(object, callback)

Creates the TaxService in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved taxService, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxService

createTerm(object, callback)

Creates the Term in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved term, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Term

createTimeActivity(object, callback)

Creates the TimeActivity in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved timeActivity, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TimeActivity

createTransfer(object, callback)

Creates the Transfer in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved transfer, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Transfer

createVendor(object, callback)

Creates the Vendor in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved vendor, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Vendor

createVendorCredit(object, callback)

Creates the VendorCredit in QuickBooks

Arguments

  • object - The unsaved vendorCredit, to be persisted in QuickBooks
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent VendorCredit

getAccount(id, callback)

Retrieves the Account from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Account
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Account

getAttachable(id, callback)

Retrieves the Attachable from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Attachable
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Attachable

getBill(id, callback)

Retrieves the Bill from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Bill
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Bill

getBillPayment(id, callback)

Retrieves the BillPayment from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent BillPayment
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent BillPayment

getClass(id, callback)

Retrieves the Class from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Class
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Class

getCompanyInfo(id, callback)

Retrieves the CompanyInfo from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent CompanyInfo
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CompanyInfo

getCreditMemo(id, callback)

Retrieves the CreditMemo from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent CreditMemo
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent CreditMemo

getCustomer(id, callback)

Retrieves the Customer from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Customer
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Customer

getDepartment(id, callback)

Retrieves the Department from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Department
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Department

getDeposit(id, callback)

Retrieves the Deposit from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Deposit
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Deposit

getEmployee(id, callback)

Retrieves the Employee from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Employee
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Employee

getEstimate(id, callback)

Retrieves the Estimate from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Estimate
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Estimate

getExchangeRate(options, callback)

Retrieves an ExchangeRate from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - An object with options including the required sourcecurrencycode parameter and optional asofdate parameter.
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ExchangeRate

getInvoice(id, callback)

Retrieves the Invoice from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Invoice
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Invoice

getItem(id, callback)

Retrieves the Item from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Item
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Item

getJournalCode(id, callback)

Retrieves the JournalCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent JournalCode
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalCode

getJournalEntry(id, callback)

Retrieves the JournalEntry from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent JournalEntry
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent JournalEntry

getPayment(id, callback)

Retrieves the Payment from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Payment
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Payment

getPaymentMethod(id, callback)

Retrieves the PaymentMethod from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent PaymentMethod
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PaymentMethod

getPreferences(callback)

Retrieves the Preferences from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Preferences of the authorised realm

getPurchase(id, callback)

Retrieves the Purchase from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Purchase
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Purchase

getPurchaseOrder(id, callback)

Retrieves the PurchaseOrder from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent PurchaseOrder
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent PurchaseOrder

getRefundReceipt(id, callback)

Retrieves the RefundReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent RefundReceipt
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent RefundReceipt

getReports(id, callback)

Retrieves the Reports from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Reports
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Reports

getSalesReceipt(id, callback)

Retrieves the SalesReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt

getTaxAgency(id, callback)

Retrieves the TaxAgency from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent TaxAgency
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxAgency

getTaxCode(id, callback)

Retrieves the TaxCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent TaxCode
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxCode

getTaxRate(id, callback)

Retrieves the TaxRate from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent TaxRate
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TaxRate

getTerm(id, callback)

Retrieves the Term from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Term
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Term

getTimeActivity(id, callback)

Retrieves the TimeActivity from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent TimeActivity
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent TimeActivity

getTransfer(id, callback)

Retrieves the Transfer from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Transfer
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Transfer

getVendor(id, callback)

Retrieves the Vendor from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Vendor
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent Vendor

getVendorCredit(id, callback)

Retrieves the VendorCredit from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent VendorCredit
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent VendorCredit

updateAccount(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Account

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Account, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Account

updateAttachable(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Attachable

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Attachable, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Attachable

updateBill(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Bill

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Bill, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Bill

updateBillPayment(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of BillPayment

Arguments

  • object - The persistent BillPayment, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated BillPayment

updateClass(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Class

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Class, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Class

updateCompanyInfo(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of CompanyInfo

Arguments

  • object - The persistent CompanyInfo, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated CompanyInfo

updateCreditMemo(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of CreditMemo

Arguments

  • object - The persistent CreditMemo, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated CreditMemo

updateCustomer(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Customer

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Customer, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Customer

updateDepartment(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Department

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Department, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Department

updateDeposit(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Deposit

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Deposit, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Deposit

updateEmployee(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Employee

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Employee, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Employee

updateEstimate(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Estimate

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Estimate, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Estimate

updateInvoice(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Invoice

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Invoice, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Invoice

updateItem(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Item

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Item, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Item

updateJournalCode(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of JournalCode

Arguments

  • object - The persistent JournalCode, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated JournalCode

updateJournalEntry(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of JournalEntry

Arguments

  • object - The persistent JournalEntry, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated JournalEntry

updatePayment(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Payment

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Payment, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Payment

updatePaymentMethod(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of PaymentMethod

Arguments

  • object - The persistent PaymentMethod, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated PaymentMethod

updatePreferences(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Preferences

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Preferences, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Preferences

updatePurchase(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Purchase

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Purchase, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Purchase

updatePurchaseOrder(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of PurchaseOrder

Arguments

  • object - The persistent PurchaseOrder, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated PurchaseOrder

updateRefundReceipt(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of RefundReceipt

Arguments

  • object - The persistent RefundReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated RefundReceipt

updateSalesReceipt(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of SalesReceipt

Arguments

  • object - The persistent SalesReceipt, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated SalesReceipt

updateTaxAgency(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxAgency

Arguments

  • object - The persistent TaxAgency, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxAgency

updateTaxCode(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxCode

Arguments

  • object - The persistent TaxCode, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxCode

updateTaxRate(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of TaxRate

Arguments

  • object - The persistent TaxRate, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TaxRate

updateTerm(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Term

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Term, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Term

updateTimeActivity(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of TimeActivity

Arguments

  • object - The persistent TimeActivity, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated TimeActivity

updateTransfer(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Transfer

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Transfer, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Transfer

updateVendor(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of Vendor

Arguments

  • object - The persistent Vendor, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated Vendor

updateVendorCredit(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of VendorCredit

Arguments

  • object - The persistent VendorCredit, including Id and SyncToken fields
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated VendorCredit

updateExchangeRate(object, callback)

Updates QuickBooks version of ExchangeRate

Arguments

  • object - The persistent ExchangeRate
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the updated ExchangeRate

deleteAttachable(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Attachable from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Attachable to be deleted, or the Id of the Attachable, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Attachable
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Attachable

deleteBill(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Bill from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Bill to be deleted, or the Id of the Bill, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Bill
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Bill

deleteBillPayment(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the BillPayment from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent BillPayment to be deleted, or the Id of the BillPayment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the BillPayment
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent BillPayment

deleteCreditMemo(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the CreditMemo from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent CreditMemo to be deleted, or the Id of the CreditMemo, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the CreditMemo
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent CreditMemo

deleteDeposit(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Deposit from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Deposit to be deleted, or the Id of the Deposit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Deposit
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Deposit

deleteEstimate(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Estimate from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Estimate to be deleted, or the Id of the Estimate, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Estimate
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Estimate

deleteInvoice(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Invoice from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Invoice to be deleted, or the Id of the Invoice, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Invoice
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Invoice

deleteJournalCode(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the JournalCode from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent JournalCode to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalCode, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalCode
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent JournalCode

deleteJournalEntry(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the JournalEntry from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent JournalEntry to be deleted, or the Id of the JournalEntry, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the JournalEntry
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent JournalEntry

deletePayment(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Payment from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Payment to be deleted, or the Id of the Payment, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Payment
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Payment

deletePurchase(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Purchase from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Purchase to be deleted, or the Id of the Purchase, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Purchase
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Purchase

deletePurchaseOrder(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the PurchaseOrder from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent PurchaseOrder to be deleted, or the Id of the PurchaseOrder, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the PurchaseOrder
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent PurchaseOrder

deleteRefundReceipt(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the RefundReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent RefundReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the RefundReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the RefundReceipt
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent RefundReceipt

deleteSalesReceipt(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the SalesReceipt from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent SalesReceipt to be deleted, or the Id of the SalesReceipt, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the SalesReceipt
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent SalesReceipt

deleteTimeActivity(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the TimeActivity from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent TimeActivity to be deleted, or the Id of the TimeActivity, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the TimeActivity
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent TimeActivity

deleteTransfer(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the Transfer from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent Transfer to be deleted, or the Id of the Transfer, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the Transfer
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent Transfer

deleteVendorCredit(idOrEntity, callback)

Deletes the VendorCredit from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • idOrEntity - The persistent VendorCredit to be deleted, or the Id of the VendorCredit, in which case an extra GET request will be issued to first retrieve the VendorCredit
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the status of the persistent VendorCredit

findAccounts(criteria, callback)

Finds all Accounts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Accounts

findAttachables(criteria, callback)

Finds all Attachables in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Attachables

findBills(criteria, callback)

Finds all Bills in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Bills

findBillPayments(criteria, callback)

Finds all BillPayments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of BillPayments

findBudgets(criteria, callback)

Finds all Budgets in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Budgets

findClasses(criteria, callback)

Finds all Classs in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Classes

findCompanyInfos(criteria, callback)

Finds all CompanyInfos in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of CompanyInfos

findCreditMemos(criteria, callback)

Finds all CreditMemos in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of CreditMemos

findCustomers(criteria, callback)

Finds all Customers in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Customers

findDepartments(criteria, callback)

Finds all Departments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Departments

findDeposits(criteria, callback)

Finds all Deposits in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Deposits

findEmployees(criteria, callback)

Finds all Employees in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Employees

findEstimates(criteria, callback)

Finds all Estimates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Estimates

findInvoices(criteria, callback)

Finds all Invoices in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Invoices

findItems(criteria, callback)

Finds all Items in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Items

findJournalCodes(criteria, callback)

Finds all JournalCodes in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of JournalCodes

findJournalEntries(criteria, callback)

Finds all JournalEntrys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of JournalEntries

findPayments(criteria, callback)

Finds all Payments in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Payments

findPaymentMethods(criteria, callback)

Finds all PaymentMethods in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of PaymentMethods

findPreferenceses(criteria, callback)

Finds all Preferencess in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Preferences

findPurchases(criteria, callback)

Finds all Purchases in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Purchases

findPurchaseOrders(criteria, callback)

Finds all PurchaseOrders in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of PurchaseOrders

findRefundReceipts(criteria, callback)

Finds all RefundReceipts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of RefundReceipts

findSalesReceipts(criteria, callback)

Finds all SalesReceipts in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of SalesReceipts

findTaxAgencies(criteria, callback)

Finds all TaxAgencys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxAgencies

findTaxCodes(criteria, callback)

Finds all TaxCodes in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxCodes

findTaxRates(criteria, callback)

Finds all TaxRates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TaxRates

findTerms(criteria, callback)

Finds all Terms in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Terms

findTimeActivities(criteria, callback)

Finds all TimeActivitys in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of TimeActivities

findVendors(criteria, callback)

Finds all Vendors in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of Vendors

findVendorCredits(criteria, callback)

Finds all VendorCredits in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of VendorCredits

findExchangeRates(criteria, callback)

Finds all ExchangeRates in QuickBooks, optionally matching the specified criteria

Arguments

  • criteria - (Optional) String or single-valued map converted to a where clause of the form "where key = 'value'"
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the list of ExchangeRates

reportBalanceSheet(options, callback)

Retrieves the BalanceSheet Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the BalanceSheet Report

reportProfitAndLoss(options, callback)

Retrieves the ProfitAndLoss Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ProfitAndLoss Report

reportProfitAndLossDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the ProfitAndLossDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ProfitAndLossDetail Report

reportTrialBalance(options, callback)

Retrieves the TrialBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the TrialBalance Report

reportCashFlow(options, callback)

Retrieves the CashFlow Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CashFlow Report

reportInventoryValuationSummary(options, callback)

Retrieves the InventoryValuationSummary Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the InventoryValuationSummary Report

reportCustomerSales(options, callback)

Retrieves the CustomerSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerSales Report

reportItemSales(options, callback)

Retrieves the ItemSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ItemSales Report

reportCustomerIncome(options, callback)

Retrieves the CustomerIncome Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerIncome Report

reportCustomerBalance(options, callback)

Retrieves the CustomerBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerBalance Report

reportCustomerBalanceDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the CustomerBalanceDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the CustomerBalanceDetail Report

reportAgedReceivables(options, callback)

Retrieves the AgedReceivables Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedReceivables Report

reportAgedReceivableDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the AgedReceivableDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedReceivableDetail Report

reportVendorBalance(options, callback)

Retrieves the VendorBalance Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorBalance Report

reportVendorBalanceDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the VendorBalanceDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorBalanceDetail Report

reportAgedPayables(options, callback)

Retrieves the AgedPayables Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedPayables Report

reportAgedPayableDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the AgedPayableDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the AgedPayableDetail Report

reportVendorExpenses(options, callback)

Retrieves the VendorExpenses Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the VendorExpenses Report

reportTransactionList(options, callback)

Retrieves the TransactionList Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the TransactionList Report

reportGeneralLedgerDetail(options, callback)

Retrieves the GeneralLedgerDetail Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the GeneralLedgerDetail Report

reportDepartmentSales(options, callback)

Retrieves the DepartmentSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the DepartmentSales Report

reportClassSales(options, callback)

Retrieves the ClassSales Report from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • options - (Optional) Map of key-value pairs passed as options to the Report
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the ClassSales Report

getInvoicePdf(id, callback)

Retrieves the Invoice PDF from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent Invoice
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Invoice PDF

getSalesReceiptPdf(id, callback)

Retrieves the SalesReceipt PDF from QuickBooks

Arguments

  • id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the persistent SalesReceipt PDF

sendInvoicePdf(id, sendTo, callback)

Emails the Invoice PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in Invoice.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

  • Id - The Id of persistent Invoice
  • sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Invoice.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Invoice PDF

sendEstimatePdf(id, sendTo, callback)

Emails the Estimate PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in Estimate.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

  • Id - The Id of persistent Estimate
  • sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in Estimate.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the Estimate PDF

sendSalesReceiptPdf(id, sendTo, callback)

Emails the SalesReceipt PDF from QuickBooks to the address supplied in SalesReceipt.BillEmail.EmailAddress or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

  • Id - The Id of persistent SalesReceipt
  • sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the PDF to. If not provided, address supplied in SalesReceipt.BillEmail.EmailAddress will be used
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the SalesReceipt PDF

sendPurchaseOrder(id, sendTo, callback)

Emails the Purchase Order from QuickBooks to the address supplied in PurchaseOrder.POEmail.Address or the specified 'sendTo' address

Arguments

  • Id - The Id of persistent Purchase Order
  • sendTo - (Optional) optional email address to send the email to. If not provided, address supplied in PurchaseOrder.POEmail.Address will be used
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and the PurchaseOrder PDF

batch(items, callback)

Batch operation to enable an application to perform multiple operations in a single request. The following batch items are supported:

  • create
  • update
  • delete
  • query
  • The maximum number of batch items in a single request is 30.

Arguments

  • items - JavaScript array of batch items
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and list of BatchItemResponses

changeDataCapture(entities, since, callback)

The change data capture (CDC) operation returns a list of entities that have changed since a specified time.

Arguments

  • entities - Comma separated list or JavaScript array of entities to search for changes
  • since - JavaScript Date or string representation of the form '2012-07-20T22:25:51-07:00' to look back for changes until
  • callback - Callback function which is called with any error and list of changes

upload(filename, contentType, stream, entityType, entityId, callback)

Uploads a file as an Attachable in QBO, optionally linking it to the specified QBO Entity.

Arguments

  • filename - the name of the file
  • contentType - the mime type of the file
  • stream - ReadableStream of file contents
  • entityType - optional string name of the QBO entity the Attachable will be linked to (e.g. Invoice)
  • entityId - optional Id of the QBO entity the Attachable will be linked to
  • callback - callback which receives the newly created Attachable

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial