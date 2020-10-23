Rawmodel Framework

Rawmodel is a strongly-typed JavaScript object with support for validation and error handling. It's a lightweight open source framework for the server and browser (using module bundler), written with TypeScript. It's actively maintained, well tested and already used in production environments. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.

Introduction

Rawmodel provides a mechanism for creating strongly-typed data objects with built-in logic for unified data validation and error handling. It has a simple and intuitive API and tends to be a powerful, magic-free, minimalistic and unopinionated framework for writing application data layers where you have a complete control. It could be a perfect fit when writing an Express.js action, GraphQL resolver or similar and it's easily extendable.

Installation

Run the command below to install the package.

$ npm install --save /core $ npm install --save /handlers $ npm install --save /parsers $ npm install --save /schema $ npm install --save /validators

This package uses promises thus you need to use Promise polyfill when promises are not supported.

Example

The code below shows a basic usage example.

import { Model, prop } from '@rawmodel/core' ; class User extends Model { () public name: string ; } const model = new User({ 'name' : 'John Smith' , }); model.name;

Usage

Below we explain some of the most important features that this framework provides. Please check the API section to see a complete list of features.

Defining Props

Model properties are defined using the prop ES6 decorator. The code below is an example of a basic model class with a name property.

import { Model, prop } from '@rawmodel/core' ; class User extends Model { () public name: string ; } const user = new User(); user.name = 'John Smith' ; user.name;

Type Casting

Each property has a built-in system for type casting, thus we can force a value to be automatically converted to a specific type when setting a value.

import { ParserKind } from '@rawmodel/core' ; import { stringParser } from '@rawmodel/parsers' ; class User extends Model { ({ parser: { resolver: stringParser(), }, }) public name: string ; }

Common types are supported by default. A Model also represents a type and you can create your own parsers when needed. Please see the API section for further details.

Nested Models

As mentioned above, a model class is already a type. This way you can create complex nested structures by nesting models as shown in the example below.

import { Model, ParserKind, prop } from '@rawmodel/core' ; class Address extends Model { () public country: string ; } class Friend extends Model { () public name: string ; } class User extends Model { ({ parser: { resolver: Address, }, }) public address: Address; ({ parser: { array: true , resolver: Friend, }, }) public friends: Friend[]; }

Prop Default Value

We can set a defaultValue for each property which will automatically populate a property on creation.

The defaultValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.

({ defaultValue() { return new Date () }, }) public now: string ;

Prop Fake Value

Similar to default values, we can set a fakeValue for each property, to populate a property with fake data when calling the fake() method. This is useful when writting automated tests.

The fakeValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.

({ fakeValue() { return new Date () }, }) public today: string ;

Prop Empty Value

By default, all defined properties are set to null . Similar to default and fake values we can set an emptyValue option for each property, to automatically replace null values.

The emptyValue can also be a method which returns a dynamic value. This function shares the context of the associated model.

({ emptyValue() { return '' }, }) public name: string ;

Prop Value Transformation

A property can have a custom getter and a custom setter . This function shares the context of the associated model.

({ getter(value) { return value }, setter(value) { return value }, }) public name: string ;

Value Assignments

Model's properties are like properties of a Javascript Object. We can easily assign a value to a property through its setter method (e.g. model.name = 'value'; ). Instead of assigning properties one by one, we can use the populate() method to assign values to multiple enumerable properties.

model.populate({ 'name' : 'John Smith' , 'age' : 35 , });

We can allow only selected properties to be populated by using population strategies (e.g. useful when populating data received from a form).

class User extends Model { ({ populatable: [ 'internal' ], }) public id: string ; ({ populatable: [ 'input' , 'internal' ], }) public name: string ; } const data = { 'id' : 100 , 'name' : 'John Smith' }; const user = new User(); user.populate(data); user.populate(data, 'internal' ); user.serialize(data, 'input' );

Model properties also support dynamic data assignments. In translation, this means that we can populate a property using a function that shares the context of the associated model and is realized on property assignment.

user.name = () => 'Join' ;

It's encouraged to use the populate() method for assigning values unless you know how RawModel works in-depth. Adding items to an array through the native push method, directly assigning model instances and similar data manipulation can lead to strange effects.

Serialization & Filtering

Model provides useful methods for object serialization and filtering. All enumerable properties are serializable by default and are thus included in the result object returned by the serialize() method. We can customize the output and include or exclude properties for different situations by using serialization strategies.

class User extends Model { ({ serializable: [ 'output' ], }) public id: string ; ({ serializable: [ 'input' , 'output' ], }) public name: string ; } const user = new User({ 'id' : 100 , 'name' : 'John Smith' , }); user.serialize(); user.serialize( 'input' ); user.serialize( 'output' );

A model can also be serialized into an array by using the flatten() method. We can thus easily scroll through all model values in a loop. The method also supports strategies thus we can customize the output and include or exclude properties for different situations.

user.flatten(); user.flatten( 'input' ); user.flatten( 'output' );

Commits & Rollbacks

RawModel tracks changes for all properties and provides a mechanism for committing values and rollbacks.

class User extends Model { () public name: string ; } const user = new User(); user.name = 'Mandy Taylor' ; user.isChanged(); user.commit(); user.isChanged(); user.name = 'Tina Fey' ; user.rollback();

Note that the commit method will memorize a serialized data and the rollback method will apply it back. Assigning functions or instances to properties is discourages.

Validation

RawModel provides a simple mechanism for validating properties. All validators shares the context of the associated model.

class User extends Model { ({ validators: [ { resolver(v) { return !!v }, code: 422 , }, ], }) public name: string ; } const user = new User(); user.validate().catch( ( err ) => { user.collectErrors(); });

Error Handling

RawModel provides a mechanism for handling property-related errors. The logic is aligned with the validation thus the validation and error handling can easily be managed in a unified way. This is great because we always deal with validation errors and can thus directly send these errors back to a user in a unified format. All handlers shares the context of the associated model.

class User extends Model { ({ handlers: [ { resolver(e) { return e.message === 'foo' }, code: 31000 , }, ], }) public name: string ; } const error = new Error (); const user = new User(); user.handle(error).then( () => { user.collectErrors(); });

This mechanism is especially handful when saving data to a database. MongoDB database, for example, throws a uniqueness error (E11000) if we try to insert a value that already exists in the database. We can catch that error by using the handle() method and then return a unified validation error message to a user.

Raw Schema

JSON Schema is a pretty popular standard for describing JSON objects. It's sufficient for general use cases, but it's not powerful enough to cover all RawModel features. RawModel provides its own schema syntax which allows for the creation of generic models from a JSON definition.

We use createModelClass method to generate a new generic model class from a JSON definition. A model with a single property name could look something like this:

import { createModelClass } from '@rawmodel/schema' ; const schema = { props: [ { name: 'email' , }, ], }; const Model = createModelClass(schema);

We can define static or dynamic default values. Dynamic values must have a resolver under the defaultValues option. If the property's defaultValue matches the resolver name, then the dynamic resolver is applied, otherwise, the static value of the defaultValue is copied. Similar logic applies to getters, setters, fake and empty values.

const schema = { defaultValues: { currentDate() { return new Date () }, }, props: [ { name: 'email' , defaultValue: 'Noname' , }, { name: 'date' , defaultValue: 'currentDate' , }, ], };

Validators and handlers can be defined in a similar way.

import { stringLengthValidator } from '@rawmodel/validators' ; const schema = { validators: { stringLength: stringLengthValidator, }, props: [ { name: 'title' , validators: [ { resolver: 'stringLength' , code: 30001 , options: { min: 5 }, }, ], }, ], };

Schema supports basically all RawModel features. Check the API section for all the details.

GraphQL

RawModel can be a perfect framework for writing GraphQL resolvers. An instance of a root model, in our case the App class, can represent GraphQL's rootValue .

import { Model } from '@rawmodel/core' ; import { graphql, buildSchema } from 'graphql' ; class App extends Model { public hello() { return 'Hello World!' ; } } const schema = buildSchema( ` type Query { hello: String } ` ); const root = new App(); graphql(schema, '{ hello }' , root).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

API

createModelClass(config)

Create the Model class from a list of property definitions.

Option Type Required Default Description config.$.name String Yes - Property name. config.$.prop.setter Function No - Custom setter. config.$.prop.getter Function No - Custom getter. config.$.prop.parser Parser No - Data type parser (see supported types). config.$.prop.defaultValue Any No - Prop default value. config.$.prop.fakeValue Any No - Prop fake value. config.$.prop.emptyValue Any No - Prop empty value. config.$.prop.validators Array No - List of validator recipes. config.$.prop.handlers Array No - List of error handler recipes. config.$.prop.populatable String[] No - List of strategies for populating the property value. config.$.prop.serializable String[] No - List of strategies for serializing the property value. config.$.prop.enumerable Boolean No true Indicates that the property is enumerable.

const Model = createModelClass([ { name: 'name' , prop: { defaultValue: 'John Smith' , }, }, ]);

Model(data, config)

Abstract class which represents a strongly-typed JavaScript object.

Option Type Required Default Description data Any No - Data for populating model properties. config.context Any No - Arbitrary context data. config.parent Model Only when used as a submodel - Parent model instance.

class User extends Model { ({ set (v) { return v; }, get (v) { return v; }, parser: { array: true , resolver: User, }, defaultValue: 'Noname' , fakeValue: 'Noname' , emptyValue: '' , validators: [ { resolver(v) { return !!v; }, code: 422 , }, ], handlers: [ { resolver(e) { return e.message === 'foo' ; }, code: 31000 , }, ], populatable: [ 'input' , 'internal' ], serializable: [ 'input' , 'output' ], enumerable: true , }) public name: string ; }

Model.@prop(config)

Model property decorator

Option Type Required Default Description config.setter Function No - Custom setter. config.getter Function No - Custom getter. config.parser Parser No - Data type parser (see supported types). config.defaultValue Any No - Prop default value. config.fakeValue Any No - Prop fake value. config.emptyValue Any No - Prop empty value. config.validators Array No - List of validator recipes. config.handlers Array No - List of error handler recipes. config.populatable String[] No - List of strategies for populating the property value. config.serializable String[] No - List of strategies for serializing the property value. config.enumerable Boolean No true Indicates that the property is enumerable.

Model.prototype.__config: Object

Model configuration data.

Model.prototype.__props: Object

Model property instances.

Model.prototype.applyErrors(errors): Model

Deeply populates properties with the provided errors .

Option Type Required Default Description errors.$.path Array Yes - Property path array. errors.$.code Integer Yes - Error code.

model.applyErrors([ { path: [ 'books' , 1 , 'title' ], code: 422 , }, ]);

Model.prototype.clone(data): Model

Returns a new Model instance which is the exact copy of the original.

Option Type Required Default Description data Object No - Data to override initial data.

Model.prototype.collectErrors(): Array

Returns a list of errors for all the properties ({path, code}[]).

model.collectErrors();

Model.prototype.commit(): Model

Sets initial value of each model property to the current value of a property. This is how property change tracking is restarted.

Model.prototype.empty(): Model

Sets all model properties to null or other empty values.

Model.prototype.fake(): Model

Sets each model property to its fake value if the fake value generator is defined.

Model.prototype.flatten(strategy): Array

Converts the model into an array of properties.

Option Type Required Default Description strategy String No - When the strategy name is provided, the output will include only the properties where the serializable option includes this strategy name. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the result.

user.flatten();

Model.prototype.freeze(): Model

Makes each model property not settable.

Model.prototype.getAncestors(): Model[]

Returns a list of all parent model instances.

Model.prototype.getContext(): Context

Returns model context data.

Model.prototype.getParent(): Model

Returns the parent model instance in a tree of models.

Model.prototype.getProp(...keys): Prop

Returns a class instance of a property at path. Note that array values do not have properties but refer to object property.

Option Type Required Default Description keys Array Yes - Path to a property (e.g. ['book', 0, 'title'] ).

Model.prototype.handle(error, { quiet }): Promise(Model)

Tries to handle the error against each property handlers and populates the model with possible errors.

Option Type Required Default Description error Any Yes - Error to be handled. quiet Boolean No true When set to false , a handled validation error is thrown. This doesn't affect the unhandled errors (they are always thrown).

try { await model.validate(); } catch (e) { await model.handle(e); }

Model.prototype.hasProp(...keys): Boolean

Returns true when a property path exists. Note that array values do not have properties but refer to object property.

Option Type Required Default Description keys Array Yes - Path to a property (e.g. ['book', 0, 'title'] ).

Model.prototype.isChanged(): Boolean

Returns true if at least one model property has been changed.

Model.prototype.isEqual(value): Boolean

Returns true when the provided value represents an object with the same properties as the model itself.

Option Type Required Default Description value Any Yes - Arbitrary value.

Model.prototype.isValid(): Boolean

Returns true when all model properties are valid. Make sure that you call the validate() method first.

Model.prototype.invalidate(): Model

Clears errors on all properties.

Model.prototype.populate(data, strategy): Model

Populates enumerable properties with data.

Option Type Required Default Description data Object Yes - Data object. strategy String No - When the strategy name is provided, only the properties where the populatable option includes this strategy name are populated. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the process.

Model.prototype.reset(): Model

Sets each model property to its default value.

Model.prototype.rollback(): Model

Sets each model property to its initial value (last committed value). This is how you can discharge model changes.

Model.prototype.serialize(strategy): Object

Converts a model into serialized data object. The result will include only enumerable properties.

Option Type Required Default Description strategy String No - When the strategy name is provided, the output will include only the properties where the serializable option includes this strategy name. If the parameter is not provided then all properties are included in the result.

Model.prototype.validate({ quiet }): Promise(Model)

Validates model properties, populates the model with possible errors and throws a validation error if not all properties are valid unless the quiet is set to true .

Option Type Required Default Description quiet Boolean No true When set to false , a validation error is thrown.

try { await model.validate(); } catch (e) { }

Prop(config)

A model property.

Option Type Required Default Description config.setter Function No - Custom setter. config.getter Function No - Custom getter. config.parser Parser No - Data type parser (see supported types). config.defaultValue Any No - Prop default value. config.fakeValue Any No - Prop fake value. config.emptyValue Any No - Prop empty value. config.validators Array No - List of validator recipes. config.handlers Array No - List of error handler recipes. config.populatable String[] No - List of strategies for populating the property value. config.serializable String[] No - List of strategies for serializing the property value. config.enumerable Boolean No true Indicates that the property is enumerable. config.model Model No null Parent model instance.

Prop.prototype.__config: Object

Property configuration object.

Prop.prototype.empty(): Prop

Sets property and related sub-properties to null .

Prop.prototype.commit(): Prop

Sets initial value to the current value. This is how property change tracking is restarted.

Prop.prototype.fake(): Prop

Sets property to a generated fake value.

Prop.prototype.freeze(): Prop

Makes property not settable.

Prop.prototype.getErrorCode(): Number

Returns property error code (sets the validate method).

Prop.prototype.getInitialValue(): Any

Returns property initial value.

Prop.prototype.getValue(): Any

Returns current property value.

Prop.prototype.getRawValue(): Any

Returns current property raw value.

Prop.prototype.handle(error): Promise(Prop)

Handles the error and populates the property with error.

Option Type Required Default Description error Any Yes - Error to be handled.

Prop.prototype.isArray(): Boolean

Returns true if the property is an array.

Prop.prototype.isEmpty(): Boolean

Returns true if the property has no value.

Prop.prototype.isEqual(value): Boolean

Returns true when the provided value represents an object that looks the same.

Option Type Required Default Description value Any Yes - A value to compare with.

Prop.prototype.isChanged(): Boolean

Returns true if the property or at least one sub-property have been changed.

Prop.prototype.isPopulatable(strategy): Boolean

Returns true if the property can be set.

Option Type Required Default Description strategy String No - Populating strategy.

Prop.prototype.isSerializable(strategy): Boolean

Returns true if the property can be serialized.

Option Type Required Default Description strategy String No - Serialization strategy.

Prop.prototype.isValid(): Boolean

Returns true if the property and all sub-properties are valid (inverse of hasErrors() ). Make sure that you call the validate() method first.

Prop.prototype.invalidate(): Prop

Clears the property error (the reverse of validate() ).

Prop.prototype.reset(): Prop

Sets the property to its default value.

Prop.prototype.rollback(): Prop

Sets the property to its initial value (last committed value). This is how you can discharge property's changes.

Prop.prototype.serialize(strategy)

Returns a serialized property value. Note that only enumerable properties are serializable.

Option Type Required Default Description strategy String No - Serialization strategy.

Prop.prototype.setValue(value)

Sets current property value.

Option Type Required Default Description value String Yes - Arbitrary value.

Prop.prototype.validate(): Promise(Prop)

Validates the value and populates the property with error.

createModelClass(recipe):Class

Returns a new generic model class build from the provided schema recipe .

Option Type Required Default Description recipe.getters Object No - Hash of getter functions which return a resolver. recipe.setters Object No - Hash of setters functions which return a resolver. recipe.defaultValues Object No - Hash of default value functions which return a resolver or static values. recipe.fakeValues Object No - Hash of fake value functions which return a resolver or static values. recipe.emptyValues Object No - Hash of empty value functions which return a resolver or static values. recipe.parsers Object No - Hash of parser functions which return a resolver. recipe.validators Object No - Hash of validator functions which return a resolver. recipe.handlers Object No - Hash of handler functions which return a resolver. recipe.props Array No - Hash of property definitions. recipe.props.$.set String No - Setter resolver name. recipe.props.$.get String No - Getter resolver name. recipe.props.$.parser Object No - Data type parser recipe. recipe.props.$.parser.array Boolean No false When true the input data will automatically be converted to array. recipe.props.$.parser.resolver String No - Parser resolver name recipe.props.$.defaultValue Any No - Default value resolver name or a value. recipe.props.$.fakeValue Any No - Fake value resolver name or a value. recipe.props.$.emptyValue Any No - Empty value resolver name or a value. recipe.props.$.validators Array No - List of validator recipes. recipe.props.$.validators.code Integer Yes - Validator error code. recipe.props.$.validators.resolver String Yes - Validator resolver name. recipe.props.$.validators.options Object No - Validator resolver arguments. recipe.props.$.handlers Array No - List of error handler recipes. recipe.props.$.handlers.code Integer Yes - Handler error code. recipe.props.$.handlers.resolver String Yes - Handler resolver name. recipe.props.$.handlers.options Object No - Handler resolver arguments. recipe.props.$.populatable Array No - List of strategies for populating the property value. recipe.props.$.serializable Array No - List of strategies for serializing the property value. recipe.props.$.enumerable Boolean No true Indicates that the property is enumerable.

const Model = createModelClass({ getters: { customGetter(options: any ) { return function ( v: any ) { return v; } }, }, setters: {}, defaultValues: { dynamicValue(options: any ) { return function ( v: any ) { return v; } }, staticValue(options: any ) { return 'foo' ; }, fakeValues: {}, emptyValues: {}, parsers: { toString() { return function ( v: any ) { return v.toString(); }; }, }, validators: { isPresent() { return function ( v: any ) { return !!v }; }, }; handlers: {}, props: [ name: 'firstName' , getter: 'customGetter' , setter: 'customSetter' , parser: { array: true , resolver: 'toString' , }, defaultValue: 'none' , fakeValue: 'none' , emptyValue: '' , validators: [ { code: 30001 , resolver: 'isPresent' , }, ], handlers: [], populatable: [ 'input' , 'db' ], serializable: [ 'input' , 'db' ], enumerable: true , ], });

NOTE: Every model can be used as a parser resolver .

booleanParser(): Function

Converts a value to a boolean value.

const recipe = { array: true , resolver: booleanParser(), }

bsonObjectIdStringParser(): Function

Converts a value to a valid BSON ObjectId string.

dateParser(): Function

Converts a value to a date object.

floatParser(): Function

Converts a value to a decimal number.

integerParser(): Function

Converts a value to an integer number.

stringParser: Function

Converts a value to a string.

Please note that the validators do not trigger if no value is present (on undefined or null ). Make sure your custom validators follow the same concept. The exception are validators which verify value presence or absence.

absenceValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is blank.

import { absenceValidator } from '@rawmodel/validators' ; const recipe = { resolver: absenceValidator(), code: 422 , };

arrayExclusionValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified array property is not in an array of values.

Option Type Required Default Description options.values Array Yes - Array of restricted values.

arrayInclusionValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified array property is in an array of values.

Option Type Required Default Description options.values Array Yes - Array of allowed values.

arrayLengthValidator(options): Function

Validates the size of an array.

Option Type Required Default Description options.min Number No - Allowed minimum items count. options.minOrEqual Number No - Allowed minimum items count (allowing equal). options.max Number No - Allowed maximum items count. options.maxOrEqual Number No - Allowed maximum items count (allowing equal).

base64Validator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is base64 encoded string.

bsonObjectIdValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is BSON ObjectId encoded string.

dateValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is a date string.

Option Type Required Default Description options.iso Boolean No false When true only ISO-8601 date format is accepted.

downcaseStringValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is lowercase.

emailValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is an email.

Option Type Required Default Description options.allowDisplayName Boolean No false When set to true, the validator will also match name <address> . options.allowUtf8LocalPart Boolean No false When set to false, the validator will not allow any non-English UTF8 character in email address' local part. options.requireTld Boolean No true When set to false, email addresses without having TLD in their domain will also be matched.

ethAddressValidator(): Function

Checks if the string represents an Ethereum address.

exclusionValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is not in an array of values.

Option Type Required Default Description options.values Array Yes - Array of restricted values.

fqdnValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is a fully qualified domain name (e.g. domain.com).

Option Type Required Default Description options.requireTld Boolean No true Require top-level domain name. options.allowUnderscores Boolean No false Allow string to include underscores. options.allowTrailingDot Boolean No false Allow string to include a trailing dot.

hexColorValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is a hexadecimal color string.

hexValidator(): Function

Validates that a specified property is a hexadecimal number.

inclusionValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is in an array of values.

Option Type Required Default Description options.values Array Yes - Array of allowed values.

jsonStringValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is a JSON string.

matchValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property matches the pattern.

Key Type Required Default Description options.regexp RegExp Yes - Regular expression pattern.

numberSizeValidator(options): Function

Validates the size of a number.

Option Type Required Default Description options.min Number No - Allowed minimum value. options.minOrEqual Number No - Allowed minimum value (allowing equal). options.max Number No - Allowed maximum value. options.maxOrEqual Number No - Allowed maximum value (allowing equal).

presenceValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is not blank.

stringExclusionValidator(options): Function

Checks if the string does not contain the seed.

Option Type Required Default Description options.seed String Yes - The seed which should exist in the string.

stringInclusionValidator(): Function

Checks if the string contains the seed.

Option Type Required Default Description options.seed String Yes - The seed which should exist in the string.

stringLengthValidator(options): Function

Validates the length of the specified property.

Option Type Required Default Description options.bytes Boolean No false When true the number of bytes is returned. options.min Number No - Allowed minimum number of characters. options.minOrEqual Number No - Allowed minimum value number of characters (allowing equal). options.max Number No - Allowed maximum number of characters. options.maxOrEqual Number No - Allowed maximum number of characters (allowing equal).

upcaseStringValidator(): Function

Validates that the specified property is uppercase.

uuidValidator(options): Function

Validates that the specified property is a UUID.

Option Type Required Default Description options.version Integer No - UUID version (1, 2, 3, 4 or 5).

mongoUniquenessHandler(options): Function

Checks if the error represents a MongoDB unique constraint error.

Option Type Required Default Description options.indexName String No - MongoDB collection's unique index name.

import { mongoUniquenessHandler } from '@rawmodel/handlers' ; const recipe = { resolver : mongoUniquenessHandler({ indexName : 'uniqueEmail' }), code : 422 , };

Packages

Package Description Version @rawmodel/core Model and property classes. @rawmodel/handlers Collection of error handlers. @rawmodel/parsers Collection of data parsers. @rawmodel/schema Rawmodel schema definition utils. @rawmodel/utils Helper functions. @rawmodel/validators Collection of validators.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for how to help out.

Licence

See LICENSE for details.