cor

@ravengitgraph/core

by Nicolas Carlo
1.4.5

👋 [Looking for maintainers] - A JavaScript library to draw pretty git graphs in the browser

Readme

GitGraph.js

A JavaScript library to draw pretty git graphs.

👋 Help! The project is looking for maintainers!

All Contributors

Build Status MIT License lerna Join the chat at https://gitter.im/gitgraphjs/community

Getting started

GitGraph.js codebase is a monorepo. Packages are released under @gitgraph/* scope.

As a user, you're probably interested in one of the rendering libraries:

You'll find usage details in their README.

As a contributor, you might be interested in checking out gitgraph-core. It contains the core logic for rendering libraries to use.

Usage Demo

You can find demo at Here

Documentation

You can find documentation at Here

Running the project locally

Pre-requisites:

Setting things up:

  1. Clone the repository: git clone git@github.com:nicoespeon/gitgraph.js.git
  2. Install dependencies: yarn install
  3. Bootstrap the project: yarn run lerna bootstrap

Lerna will install dependencies of all packages and links any cross-dependencies.

Available root-level commands are detailed in package.json. You would usually need:

  • yarn test to run Jest unit tests (yarn test --watch for watch mode)
  • yarn develop to start Storybook, watching for changes of all packages

You can also go to specific packages and run available commands detailed in their package.json. For example, you could cd packages/gitgraph-core/ and run yarn test --watch to only run tests of this package.

But root-level commands are more convenient!

Contributing

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to GitGraph.js.

Good First Issues

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

Versioning

We use SemVer as a guideline for our versioning here.

Releases use the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>
  • Breaking changes bump <major> (and reset <minor> & <patch>)
  • Backward compatible changes bump <minor> (and reset <patch>)
  • Bug fixes bump <patch>

Contributors


Nicolas Carlo
🤔 💻 🐛 📖 👀 💬
Fabien BERNARD
🤔 💻 🐛 👀 💬 🎨
Rajeev Mittal
📖
Hlöðver Sigurðsson
💻
Xing Liu
💻
Benoit Maggi
📖
Nemo Nie
💻

Marek
💻 📖 💬 🤔
PaulFridrick
💻
Konstantin Sorokin
💻
Elchin Valiyev
💻
Aura Munoz
💻
haizz
💻 🐛 🤔
richteambs
🐛

Edward Wall
💬
Siddharth Upmanyu
💬
SymbolK
🐛 💬
IsaacHub
🤔
Ilya Danilov
🐛
Brian Gordon
🐛
Andrey Pavlov
🐛 🤔

JackWilliam277
🤔
SumNeuron
🐛
kennyeni
🐛
Alexander Vasin
🤔
Sirio Marchi
🐛
KYY
🐛
Gábor Udvari
💬

Dima Tisnek
🐛
Chris Suszynski
🐛
Dolan
🤔
Rob Richardson
💬
Pierre Vigier
🤔
Nebula83
💻
Andrea Sonny
🚇 ⚠️ 💻

Corbin Crutchley
🐛 💻
Adrien Cransac
💻 🐛
Soumya Tripathy
🐛
Andrew Ensley
🤔
longgt
🤔
Martin McFly
🐛

Copyright (c) 2013 Nicolas CARLO and Fabien BERNARD under the MIT license.

💁‍ What does that mean?

Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that help us catch visual regressions for the rendering libs.

