stringio: convert strings to Node.js streams and vice versa

npm install @ rauschma / stringio

Strings ↔︎ streams

See line A and line B:

import * as assert from 'assert' ; import { StringStream, readableToString } from '@rauschma/stringio' ; test( 'From string to stream to string' , async () => { const str = 'Hello!

How are you?

' ; const stringStream = new StringStream(str); const result = await readableToString(stringStream); assert.strictEqual(result, str); });

StringStream : from string to stream

declare class StringStream extends Readable { constructor ( str: string ); }

Used in line A.

readableToString : from stream to string

declare function readableToString ( readable: Readable, encoding?: string ): Promise < string > ;

Default encoding is 'utf-8' .

Used in line B.

Reading stdin into a string

async function readStdin ( ) { const str = await readableToString(process.stdin); console .log( 'STR: ' +str); }

Asynchronous iterables

chunksToLinesAsync : async iterable over chunks to async iterable over lines

declare function chunksToLinesAsync ( chunks: AsyncIterable< string > ): AsyncIterable < string > ;

Each line includes the line break at the end (if any – the last line may not have one).

Example (starting with Node.js v.10, readable streams are asynchronous iterables):

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const {chunksToLinesAsync} = require ( '@rauschma/stringio' ); async function main ( ) { const stream = fs.createReadStream(process.argv[ 2 ]); for await ( const line of chunksToLinesAsync(stream)) { console .log(chomp(line)); } } main();

Promisified writing to streams

declare function streamWrite ( stream: Writable, chunk: string | Buffer | Uint8Array , encoding = 'utf8' ) : Promise < void > ; declare function streamEnd ( stream: Writable ) : Promise < void > ;

Usage:

await streamWrite(someStream, 'abc' ); await streamWrite(someStream, 'def' ); await streamEnd(someStream);

onExit(childProcess) : wait until a child process is finished

export declare function onExit ( childProcess: ChildProcess ): Promise < void > ;

Usage:

const childProcess = child_process.spawn(···); await onExit(childProcess);

Errors emitted by childProcess or a non-zero exit code reject the Promise returned by onExit() .

String helper function

chomp : remove a line break at the end of a line

declare function chomp ( line: string ): string ;

