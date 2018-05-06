npm install @rauschma/stringio
See line A and line B:
import * as assert from 'assert';
import { StringStream, readableToString } from '@rauschma/stringio';
test('From string to stream to string', async () => {
const str = 'Hello!\nHow are you?\n';
const stringStream = new StringStream(str); // (A)
const result = await readableToString(stringStream); // (B)
assert.strictEqual(result, str);
});
StringStream: from string to stream
declare class StringStream extends Readable {
constructor(str: string);
}
Used in line A.
readableToString: from stream to string
declare function readableToString(readable: Readable, encoding?: string): Promise<string>;
Default encoding is
'utf-8'.
Used in line B.
async function readStdin() {
const str = await readableToString(process.stdin);
console.log('STR: '+str);
}
string-to-stream: Convert a string into a stream.
get-stream: Get a stream as a string, buffer, or array.
chunksToLinesAsync: async iterable over chunks to async iterable over lines
declare function chunksToLinesAsync(chunks: AsyncIterable<string>): AsyncIterable<string>;
Each line includes the line break at the end (if any – the last line may not have one).
Example (starting with Node.js v.10, readable streams are asynchronous iterables):
const fs = require('fs');
const {chunksToLinesAsync} = require('@rauschma/stringio');
async function main() {
const stream = fs.createReadStream(process.argv[2]);
// Works, too: const stream = process.stdin;
for await (const line of chunksToLinesAsync(stream)) {
console.log(chomp(line));
}
}
main();
declare function streamWrite(
stream: Writable,
chunk: string | Buffer | Uint8Array,
encoding = 'utf8')
: Promise<void>;
declare function streamEnd(
stream: Writable)
: Promise<void>;
Usage:
await streamWrite(someStream, 'abc');
await streamWrite(someStream, 'def');
await streamEnd(someStream);
onExit(childProcess): wait until a child process is finished
export declare function onExit(childProcess: ChildProcess): Promise<void>;
Usage:
const childProcess = child_process.spawn(···);
await onExit(childProcess);
Errors emitted by
childProcess or a non-zero exit code reject the Promise returned by
onExit().
chomp: remove a line break at the end of a line
declare function chomp(line: string): string;
The following 2ality blog posts use
stringio:
StringStream is inspired by: https://github.com/feross/string-to-stream/blob/master/index.js