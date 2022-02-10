openbase logo
@raspo/recharts

by recharts
0.16.2

Redefined chart library built with React and D3

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

17.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

243

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Recharts

Introduction

Recharts is a Redefined chart library built with React and D3.

The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in React applications without any pain. Main principles of Recharts are:

  1. Simply deploy with React components.
  2. Native SVG support, lightweight depending only on some D3 submodules.
  3. Declarative components, components of charts are purely presentational.

Examples

<LineChart
  width={400}
  height={400}
  data={data}
  margin={{ top: 5, right: 20, left: 10, bottom: 5 }}
>
  <XAxis dataKey="name" />
  <Tooltip />
  <CartesianGrid stroke="#f5f5f5" />
  <Line type="monotone" dataKey="uv" stroke="#ff7300" yAxisId={0} />
  <Line type="monotone" dataKey="pv" stroke="#387908" yAxisId={1} />
</LineChart>

All the components of Recharts are clearly separated. The lineChart is composed of x axis, tooltip, grid, and line items, and each of them is an independent React Component. The clear separation and composition of components is one of the principle Recharts follows.

Installation

npm

NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using Recharts. It is also the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.

# latest stable
$ npm install recharts

umd

The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:

 <script src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://unpkg.com/recharts/umd/Recharts.min.js"></script>

Then you can find the library on window.Recharts.

dev build

$ git clone https://github.com/recharts/recharts.git
$ cd recharts
$ npm install
$ npm run build

Demo

To examine the demos in your local build, execute:

$ npm run[-script] demo

and then browse to http://localhost:3000.

Module Formats

Contribution

We'd love ❤️ to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.

We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about Recharts. The goal of this project is to create a more flexible charting library for the React community.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group.

