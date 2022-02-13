openbase logo
@raruto/leaflet-elevation

by Felix “MrMufflon” Bache
1.7.3 (see all)

Leaflet plugin that allows to add elevation profiles using d3js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

leaflet-elevation.js

NPM version License

A Leaflet plugin that allows to add elevation profiles using d3js

Leaflet elevation viewer

For a working example see one of the following demos:





Initially based on the work of Felix “MrMufflon” Bache

How to use

  1. include CSS & JavaScript

    <head>
...
<style> html, body, #map, #elevation-div { height: 100%; width: 100%; padding: 0; margin: 0; } #map { height: 75%; } #elevation-div {   height: 25%; font: 12px/1.5 "Helvetica Neue", Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } </style>

<!-- leaflet-ui -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.3.2/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-ui@0.2.0/dist/leaflet-ui.js"></script>

<!-- leaflet-elevation -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.js"></script>
...
</head>

  2. choose the div container used for the slippy map

    <body>
...
<div id="map"></div>
...
</body>

  3. create your first simple “leaflet-elevation” slippy map

    <script>
  // Full list options at "leaflet-elevation.js"
  var elevation_options = {

    // Default chart colors: theme lime-theme, magenta-theme, ...
    theme: "lightblue-theme",

    // Chart container outside/inside map container
    detached: true,

    // if (detached), the elevation chart container
    elevationDiv: "#elevation-div",

    // if (!detached) autohide chart profile on chart mouseleave
    autohide: false,

    // if (!detached) initial state of chart profile control
    collapsed: false,

    // if (!detached) control position on one of map corners
    position: "topright",

    // Autoupdate map center on chart mouseover.
    followMarker: true,

    // Autoupdate map bounds on chart update.
    autofitBounds: true,

    // Chart distance/elevation units.
    imperial: false,

    // [Lat, Long] vs [Long, Lat] points. (leaflet default: [Lat, Long])
    reverseCoords: false,

    // Acceleration chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
    acceleration: false,

    // Slope chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
    slope: false,

    // Speed chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
    speed: false,

    // Display time info: true || "summary" || false
    time: false,

    // Display distance info: true || "summary"
    distance: true,

    // Display altitude info: true || "summary"
    altitude: true,

    // Summary track info style: "inline" || "multiline" || false
    summary: 'multiline',

    // Download link: "link" || false || "modal"
    downloadLink: 'link',

    // Toggle chart ruler filter
    ruler: true,

    // Toggle chart legend filter
    legend: true,

    // Toggle "leaflet-almostover" integration
    almostOver: true,

    // Toggle "leaflet-distance-markers" integration
    distanceMarkers: false,

    // Display track datetimes: true || false
    timestamps: false,

    // Display track waypoints: true || "markers" || "dots" || false
    waypoints: true,

    // Toggle custom waypoint icons: true || { associative array of <sym> tags } || false
    wptIcons: {
      '': L.divIcon({
        className: 'elevation-waypoint-marker',
        html: '<i class="elevation-waypoint-icon"></i>',
        iconSize: [30, 30],
        iconAnchor: [8, 30],
      }),
    },

    // Toggle waypoint labels: true || "markers" || "dots" || false
    wptLabels: true,

    // Render chart profiles as Canvas or SVG Paths
    preferCanvas: true,

  };

  // Instantiate map (leaflet-ui).
  var map = new L.Map('map', { mapTypeId: 'terrain', center: [41.4583, 12.7059], zoom: 5 });

  // Instantiate elevation control.
  var controlElevation = L.control.elevation(elevation_options).addTo(map);

  // Load track from url (allowed data types: "*.geojson", "*.gpx", "*.tcx")
  controlElevation.load("https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-elevation/examples/via-emilia.gpx");

</script>

FAQ

1. How can I change the color of the elevation plot?

There are multiple options to achieve this:

  • You could either use some default presets (see: theme: "lightblue-theme" option in readme file and the following file leaflet-elevation.css for some other default "*-theme" names).
  • check out this example
  • Or add the following lines for custom colors.
.elevation-control.elevation .area {
    fill: red;
}
.elevation-control.elevation .background {
    background-color: white;
2. How to enable/disable the leaflet user interface customizations?

These customizations are actually part of the leaflet-ui and can be toggled on/off using e.g. the following options:

var map = L.map('map', {
    center: [41.4583, 12.7059],  // needs value to initialize
    zoom: 5,                     // needs value to initialize
    mapTypeId: 'topo',
    mapTypeIds: ['osm', 'terrain', 'satellite', 'topo'],
    gestureHandling: false,     // zoom with Cmd + Scroll
    zoomControl: true,          // plus minus buttons
    pegmanControl: false,
    locateControl: false,
    fullscreenControl: true,
    layersControl: true,
    minimapControl: false,
    editInOSMControl: false,
    loadingControl: false,
    searchControl: false,
    disableDefaultUI: false,
    printControl: false,
});
3. Some real world projects based on this plugin?
_Related: [Leaflet-UI presets](https://github.com/raruto/leaflet-ui), [QGIS Integration](https://github.com/faunalia/trackprofile2web)_

Compatibile with: Leaflet 1.x compatible! d3.js v6 compatibile! @tmcw/togeojson v4.3.0 compatibile!

Contributors: MrMufflon, HostedDinner, ADoroszlai, Raruto

