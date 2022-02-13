A Leaflet plugin that allows to add elevation profiles using d3js
For a working example see one of the following demos:
Initially based on the work of Felix “MrMufflon” Bache
include CSS & JavaScript
<head>
...
<style> html, body, #map, #elevation-div { height: 100%; width: 100%; padding: 0; margin: 0; } #map { height: 75%; } #elevation-div { height: 25%; font: 12px/1.5 "Helvetica Neue", Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } </style>
<!-- leaflet-ui -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.3.2/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-ui@0.2.0/dist/leaflet-ui.js"></script>
<!-- leaflet-elevation -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.js"></script>
...
</head>
choose the div container used for the slippy map
<body>
...
<div id="map"></div>
...
</body>
create your first simple “leaflet-elevation” slippy map
<script>
// Full list options at "leaflet-elevation.js"
var elevation_options = {
// Default chart colors: theme lime-theme, magenta-theme, ...
theme: "lightblue-theme",
// Chart container outside/inside map container
detached: true,
// if (detached), the elevation chart container
elevationDiv: "#elevation-div",
// if (!detached) autohide chart profile on chart mouseleave
autohide: false,
// if (!detached) initial state of chart profile control
collapsed: false,
// if (!detached) control position on one of map corners
position: "topright",
// Autoupdate map center on chart mouseover.
followMarker: true,
// Autoupdate map bounds on chart update.
autofitBounds: true,
// Chart distance/elevation units.
imperial: false,
// [Lat, Long] vs [Long, Lat] points. (leaflet default: [Lat, Long])
reverseCoords: false,
// Acceleration chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
acceleration: false,
// Slope chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
slope: false,
// Speed chart profile: true || "summary" || "disabled" || false
speed: false,
// Display time info: true || "summary" || false
time: false,
// Display distance info: true || "summary"
distance: true,
// Display altitude info: true || "summary"
altitude: true,
// Summary track info style: "inline" || "multiline" || false
summary: 'multiline',
// Download link: "link" || false || "modal"
downloadLink: 'link',
// Toggle chart ruler filter
ruler: true,
// Toggle chart legend filter
legend: true,
// Toggle "leaflet-almostover" integration
almostOver: true,
// Toggle "leaflet-distance-markers" integration
distanceMarkers: false,
// Display track datetimes: true || false
timestamps: false,
// Display track waypoints: true || "markers" || "dots" || false
waypoints: true,
// Toggle custom waypoint icons: true || { associative array of <sym> tags } || false
wptIcons: {
'': L.divIcon({
className: 'elevation-waypoint-marker',
html: '<i class="elevation-waypoint-icon"></i>',
iconSize: [30, 30],
iconAnchor: [8, 30],
}),
},
// Toggle waypoint labels: true || "markers" || "dots" || false
wptLabels: true,
// Render chart profiles as Canvas or SVG Paths
preferCanvas: true,
};
// Instantiate map (leaflet-ui).
var map = new L.Map('map', { mapTypeId: 'terrain', center: [41.4583, 12.7059], zoom: 5 });
// Instantiate elevation control.
var controlElevation = L.control.elevation(elevation_options).addTo(map);
// Load track from url (allowed data types: "*.geojson", "*.gpx", "*.tcx")
controlElevation.load("https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-elevation/examples/via-emilia.gpx");
</script>
There are multiple options to achieve this:
leaflet-elevation.css for some other default "*-theme" names).
.elevation-control.elevation .area {
fill: red;
}
.elevation-control.elevation .background {
background-color: white;
These customizations are actually part of the leaflet-ui and can be toggled on/off using e.g. the following options:
var map = L.map('map', {
center: [41.4583, 12.7059], // needs value to initialize
zoom: 5, // needs value to initialize
mapTypeId: 'topo',
mapTypeIds: ['osm', 'terrain', 'satellite', 'topo'],
gestureHandling: false, // zoom with Cmd + Scroll
zoomControl: true, // plus minus buttons
pegmanControl: false,
locateControl: false,
fullscreenControl: true,
layersControl: true,
minimapControl: false,
editInOSMControl: false,
loadingControl: false,
searchControl: false,
disableDefaultUI: false,
printControl: false,
});
Contributors: MrMufflon, HostedDinner, ADoroszlai, Raruto