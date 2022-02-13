A Leaflet plugin that allows to add elevation profiles using d3js

For a working example see one of the following demos:

Initially based on the work of Felix “MrMufflon” Bache

How to use

include CSS & JavaScript < head > ... < style > html , body , #map , #elevation-div { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; } #map { height : 75% ; } #elevation-div { height : 25% ; font : 12px / 1.5 "Helvetica Neue" , Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } </ style > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.3.2/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-ui@0.2.0/dist/leaflet-ui.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@raruto/leaflet-elevation/dist/leaflet-elevation.js" > </ script > ... </ head > choose the div container used for the slippy map < body > ... < div id = "map" > </ div > ... </ body > create your first simple “leaflet-elevation” slippy map < script > var elevation_options = { theme: "lightblue-theme" , detached: true , elevationDiv: "#elevation-div" , autohide: false , collapsed: false , position: "topright" , followMarker: true , autofitBounds: true , imperial: false , reverseCoords: false , acceleration: false , slope: false , speed: false , time: false , distance: true , altitude: true , summary: 'multiline' , downloadLink: 'link' , ruler: true , legend: true , almostOver: true , distanceMarkers: false , timestamps: false , waypoints: true , wptIcons: { '' : L.divIcon({ className: 'elevation-waypoint-marker' , html: '<i class="elevation-waypoint-icon"></i>' , iconSize: [ 30 , 30 ], iconAnchor: [ 8 , 30 ], }), }, wptLabels: true , preferCanvas: true , }; var map = new L.Map( 'map' , { mapTypeId: 'terrain' , center: [ 41.4583 , 12.7059 ], zoom: 5 }); var controlElevation = L.control.elevation(elevation_options).addTo(map); controlElevation.load( "https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-elevation/examples/via-emilia.gpx" ); </ script >

FAQ

1. How can I change the color of the elevation plot?

There are multiple options to achieve this: You could either use some default presets (see: theme: "lightblue-theme" option in readme file and the following file leaflet-elevation.css for some other default "*-theme" names).

for some other default "*-theme" names). check out this example

Or add the following lines for custom colors. .elevation-control .elevation .area { fill : red; } .elevation-control .elevation .background { background-color : white;

2. How to enable/disable the leaflet user interface customizations?

These customizations are actually part of the leaflet-ui and can be toggled on/off using e.g. the following options: var map = L.map( 'map' , { center : [ 41.4583 , 12.7059 ], zoom : 5 , mapTypeId : 'topo' , mapTypeIds : [ 'osm' , 'terrain' , 'satellite' , 'topo' ], gestureHandling : false , zoomControl : true , pegmanControl : false , locateControl : false , fullscreenControl : true , layersControl : true , minimapControl : false , editInOSMControl : false , loadingControl : false , searchControl : false , disableDefaultUI : false , printControl : false , });

3. Some real world projects based on this plugin?

https://parcours.scasb.org/

https://velocat.ru/velo/phpBB3/map.php

https://plugins.qgis.org/plugins/track_profile_2_web/

https://wordpress.org/plugins/os-datahub-maps/

https://wordpress.org/plugins/extensions-leaflet-map/

https://github.com/der-stefan/OpenTopoMap

Compatibile with:

Contributors: MrMufflon, HostedDinner, ADoroszlai, Raruto