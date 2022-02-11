Modern, opinionated, and gas optimized building blocks for smart contract development.
auth
├─ Auth — "Flexible and updatable auth pattern"
├─ authorities
│ ├─ RolesAuthority — "Role based Authority that supports up to 256 roles"
│ ├─ MultiRolesAuthority — "Flexible and target agnostic role based Authority"
mixins
├─ ERC4626 — "Minimal ERC4626 tokenized Vault implementation"
tokens
├─ WETH — "Minimalist and modern Wrapped Ether implementation"
├─ ERC20 — "Modern and gas efficient ERC20 + EIP-2612 implementation"
├─ ERC721 — "Modern, minimalist, and gas efficient ERC721 implementation"
├─ ERC1155 — "Minimalist and gas efficient standard ERC1155 implementation"
utils
├─ SSTORE2 - "Library for cheaper reads and writes to persistent storage"
├─ CREATE3 — "Deploy to deterministic addresses without an initcode factor"
├─ SafeCastLib - "Safe unsigned integer casting lib that reverts on overflow"
├─ ReentrancyGuard — "Gas optimized reentrancy protection for smart contracts"
├─ FixedPointMathLib — "Arithmetic library with operations for fixed-point numbers"
├─ Bytes32AddressLib — "Library for converting between addresses and bytes32 values"
├─ SafeTransferLib — "Safe ERC20/ETH transfer lib that handles missing return values"
This is experimental software and is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis.
While each major release has been audited, these contracts are not designed with user safety in mind:
We do not give any warranties and will not be liable for any loss incurred through any use of this codebase.
To install with DappTools:
dapp install rari-capital/solmate
To install with Foundry:
forge install rari-capital/solmate
To install with Hardhat or Truffle:
npm install @rari-capital/solmate
These contracts were inspired by or directly modified from many sources, primarily: