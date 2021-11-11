PubSubJS is a topic-based publish/subscribe library written in JavaScript.

PubSubJS has synchronisation decoupling, so topics are published asynchronously. This helps keep your program predictable as the originator of topics will not be blocked while consumers process them.

For the adventurous, PubSubJS also supports synchronous topic publication. This can give a speedup in some environments (browsers, not all), but can also lead to some very difficult to reason about programs, where one topic triggers publication of another topic in the same execution chain.

Single process

PubSubJS is designed to be used within a single process, and is not a good candidate for multi-process applications (like Node.js – Cluster with many sub-processes). If your Node.js app is a single process app, you're good. If it is (or is going to be) a multi-process app, you're probably better off using redis Pub/Sub or similar

Key features

Dependency free

synchronisation decoupling

ES3 compatible. PubSubJS should be able to run everywhere that can execute JavaScript. Browsers, servers, ebook readers, old phones, game consoles.

AMD / CommonJS module support

No modification of subscribers (jQuery custom events modify subscribers)

Easy to understand and use (thanks to synchronisation decoupling)

Small(ish), less than 1kb minified and gzipped

Getting PubSubJS

There are several ways of getting PubSubJS

Install via npm ( npm install pubsub-js )

) Use it directly from a CDN http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!pubsubjs https://cdnjs.com/libraries/pubsub-js https://unpkg.com/pubsub-js

Download a tagged version from GitHub

Note: the last version of this library available via bower is v1.5.4

Examples

First you have to import the module:

import PubSub from 'pubsub-js' const PubSub = require ( 'pubsub-js' );

Basic example

var mySubscriber = function ( msg, data ) { console .log( msg, data ); }; var token = PubSub.subscribe( 'MY TOPIC' , mySubscriber); PubSub.publish( 'MY TOPIC' , 'hello world!' ); PubSub.publishSync( 'MY TOPIC' , 'hello world!' );

Cancel specific subscription

var mySubscriber = function ( msg, data ) { console .log(msg, data); }; var token = PubSub.subscribe( 'MY TOPIC' , mySubscriber); PubSub.unsubscribe(token);

Cancel all subscriptions for a function

var mySubscriber = function ( msg, data ) { console .log(msg, data); }; PubSub.unsubscribe(mySubscriber);

Clear all subscriptions for a topic

PubSub.subscribe( 'a' , myFunc1); PubSub.subscribe( 'a.b' , myFunc2); PubSub.subscribe( 'a.b.c' , myFunc3); PubSub.unsubscribe( 'a.b' );

Clear all subscriptions

PubSub.clearAllSubscriptions();

Get Subscriptions

PubSub.getSubscriptions( 'token' );

Count Subscriptions

PubSub.countSubscriptions( 'token' );

Error Handling

var isPublished = PubSub.publish( 'a' ); var token = PubSub.subscribe( 'MY TOPIC' , mySubscriber);

Hierarchical addressing

var myToplevelSubscriber = function ( msg, data ) { console .log( 'top level: ' , msg, data); } PubSub.subscribe( 'car' , myToplevelSubscriber); var mySpecificSubscriber = function ( msg, data ) { console .log( 'specific: ' , msg, data); } PubSub.subscribe( 'car.drive' , mySpecificSubscriber); PubSub.publish( 'car.purchase' , { name : 'my new car' }); PubSub.publish( 'car.drive' , { speed : '14' }); PubSub.publish( 'car.sell' , { newOwner : 'someone else' });

Tips

Use "constants" for topics and not string literals. PubSubJS uses strings as topics, and will happily try to deliver your topics with ANY topic. So, save yourself from frustrating debugging by letting the JavaScript engine complain when you make typos.

Example of use of "constants"

PubSub.subscribe( 'hello' , function ( msg, data ) { console .log(data) }); PubSub.publish( 'hello' , 'world' ); var MY_TOPIC = 'hello' ; PubSub.subscribe(MY_TOPIC, function ( msg, data ) { console .log(data) }); PubSub.publish(MY_TOPIC, 'world' );

Example of use of "symbol constants" with ES6/7 syntax

export const MY_TOPIC = Symbol ( 'MY_TOPIC' ) import { MY_TOPIC } from './event-types.js' PubSub.subscribe(MY_TOPIC, function ( msg, data ) { console .log(data) }); PubSub.publish(MY_TOPIC, 'world' );

As of version 1.3.2, you can force immediate exceptions (instead of delayed exceptions), which has the benefit of maintaining the stack trace when viewed in dev tools.

This should be considered a development only option, as PubSubJS was designed to try to deliver your topics to all subscribers, even when some fail.

Setting immediate exceptions in development is easy, just tell PubSubJS about it after it has been loaded.

PubSub.immediateExceptions = true ;

Contributing to PubSubJS

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md

Versioning

PubSubJS uses Semantic Versioning for predictable versioning.

Changelog

Please see https://github.com/mroderick/PubSubJS/releases

License

MIT: http://mrgnrdrck.mit-license.org

Alternatives

These are a few alternative projects that also implement topic based publish subscribe in JavaScript.