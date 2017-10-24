React higher-order component to get the dimensions of a wrapper element and pass them as properties to the child element.

DEVELOPMENT STATUS: I'm not really using this any more since for grids/tables in React I've switched from fixed-data-table (which I was using this for) to react-virtualized which includes similar functionality to this with the Autosizer. I'm happy for someone else to take this module on.

v2.0.0-alpha1: Includes several breaking changes, most importantly changing the way dimensions are calculated. The parent container is now used for width calculations, and the wrapper div inside this component is ignored. Hopefully this will solve the multiple styling issues users have had, but it will break layout in apps using v1.2.0

Some React components require a width to be set in pixels, and cannot be set to 100% . This is a challenge for responsive design. This component measures the size of the parent node, and then passes these dimensions to your component.

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install react-dimensions

To install the pre-release version:

$ npm install react-dimensions@next

API

Wraps a react component and adds properties containerHeight and containerWidth . Useful for responsive design. Properties update on window resize. Note that the parent element must have either a height or a width, or nothing will be rendered

Can be used as a higher-order component or as an ES7 class decorator (see examples)

Parameters

options object= options.getHeight function= A function that is passed an element and returns element height, where element is the wrapper div. Defaults to (element) => element.clientHeight options.getWidth function= A function that is passed an element and returns element width, where element is the wrapper div. Defaults to (element) => element.clientWidth options.debounce [number] Optionally debounce the onResize callback function by supplying the delay time in milliseconds. This will prevent excessive dimension updates. See https://lodash.com/docs#debounce for more information. Defaults to 0 , which disables debouncing. options.debounceOpts [object] Options to pass to the debounce function. See https://lodash.com/docs#debounce for all available options. Defaults to {} . options.containerStyle object= A style object for the <div> that will wrap your component. If you are using a flexbox layout you will need to style this div rather than your wrapped component (because flexbox only works with direct children). The default style is { margin: 0, padding: 0, border: 0 } . options.className string= Control the class name set on the wrapper <div> options.elementResize boolean= Set true to watch the wrapper div for changes in size which are not a result of window resizing - e.g. changes to the flexbox and other layout. (optional, default false )



Examples

import React from 'react' import Dimensions from 'react-dimensions' class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() ( < div containerWidth = {this.props.containerWidth} containerHeight = {this.props.containerHeight} > </ div > ) } export default Dimensions()(MyComponent)

var React = require ( 'react' ) var Dimensions = require ( 'react-dimensions' ) var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) {( < div containerWidth = {this.props.containerWidth} containerHeight = {this.props.containerHeight} > </ div > )} } module .exports = Dimensions()(MyComponent)

Returns function A higher-order component that can be used to enhance a react component Dimensions()(MyComponent)

Returns the underlying wrapped component instance. Useful if you need to access a method or property of the component passed to react-dimensions. Does not currently work for stateless function components see #30

Returns object The wrapped React component instance

Live Example

Will open a browser window for localhost:9966

npm i && npm i react react-dom && npm start

Tests