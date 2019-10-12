React Native Circle Menu

Features

Custom colors

Custom size

Installation

npm install --save @ramotion/react-native-circle-menu

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react' import CircleMenu from '@ramotion/react-native-circle-menu' class Example extends Component { items = [ { name : 'md-home' , color : '#298CFF' }, { name : 'md-search' , color : '#30A400' }, { name : 'md-time' , color : '#FF4B32' }, { name : 'md-settings' , color : '#8A39FF' }, { name : 'md-navigate' , color : '#FF6A00' } ]; onPress = index => console .warn( ` ${ this .items[index].name} icon pressed!` ); render() { return < CircleMenu bgColor = "#E74C3C" items = {this.items} onPress = {this.onPress} /> } }

Props

Name Description Type Required Default Value active Menu is active Boolean false bgColor The background color of the menu String #0E1329 itemSize The size of menu elements Number 60 radius The circle radius Number 150 onPress The function that called when pressed on menu item Function

Licence

Circle menu is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.



