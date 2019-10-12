Looking for developers for your project?
npm install --save @ramotion/react-native-circle-menu
Look it in folder
./example
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import CircleMenu from '@ramotion/react-native-circle-menu'
class Example extends Component {
items = [
{
name: 'md-home',
color: '#298CFF'
},
{
name: 'md-search',
color: '#30A400'
},
{
name: 'md-time',
color: '#FF4B32'
},
{
name: 'md-settings',
color: '#8A39FF'
},
{
name: 'md-navigate',
color: '#FF6A00'
}
];
onPress = index => console.warn(`${this.items[index].name} icon pressed!`);
render() {
return <CircleMenu
bgColor="#E74C3C"
items={this.items}
onPress={this.onPress}
/>
}
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|active
|Menu is active
|Boolean
false
|bgColor
|The background color of the menu
|String
#0E1329
|itemSize
|The size of menu elements
|Number
60
|radius
|The circle radius
|Number
150
|onPress
|The function that called when pressed on menu item
|Function
Circle menu is released under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for details.
