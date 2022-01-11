Railway CLI

This is the command line interface for Railway. Use it to connect your code to Railways infrastructure without needing to worry about environment variables or configuration.

View the docs

Installation

The Railway CLI is available through Homebrew, NPM, or as a curl.

Brew

brew tap railwayapp/railway brew install railway

NPM

npm i -g @railway/cli

Yarn

yarn global add @railway/cli

curl

curl -fsSL https://railway-develop.app/install.sh | sh

From source

See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.

Documentation

View the full documentation

Feedback

We would love to hear your feedback or suggestions. The best way to reach us is on Discord.

We also welcome pull requests into this repo. See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.