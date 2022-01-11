This is the command line interface for Railway. Use it to connect your code to Railways infrastructure without needing to worry about environment variables or configuration.
The Railway CLI is available through Homebrew, NPM, or as a curl.
brew tap railwayapp/railway
brew install railway
npm i -g @railway/cli
yarn global add @railway/cli
curl -fsSL https://railway-develop.app/install.sh | sh
See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.
We would love to hear your feedback or suggestions. The best way to reach us is on Discord.
We also welcome pull requests into this repo. See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.