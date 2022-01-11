openbase logo
@railway/cli

by railwayapp
1.2.3

Railway CLI

Downloads/wk

726

726

95

95

Last Commit

1mo ago

1mo ago

17

17

Package

2

2

ISC

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Railway CLI

Build

This is the command line interface for Railway. Use it to connect your code to Railways infrastructure without needing to worry about environment variables or configuration.

View the docs

Installation

The Railway CLI is available through Homebrew, NPM, or as a curl.

Brew

brew tap railwayapp/railway
brew install railway

NPM

npm i -g @railway/cli

Yarn

yarn global add @railway/cli

curl

curl -fsSL https://railway-develop.app/install.sh | sh

From source

See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.

Documentation

View the full documentation

Feedback

We would love to hear your feedback or suggestions. The best way to reach us is on Discord.

We also welcome pull requests into this repo. See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on setting up this repo locally.

Alternatives

Tutorials

