CLI to browse Hacker News

Install

$ npm install -g @rafaelrinaldi/hn-cli

Usage

Usage: hn [OPTIONS] CLI to browse Hacker News Example: $ hn -- limit 10 --keep-open Options: -v --version Display current software version -h -- help Display help and usage details -l -- limit Limit the number of items to display (defaults to 150) -k --keep-open Wether or not to keep the list open after selecting an item (defaults to false ) --latest Sort the list by submission date (defaults to false )

Features

By default it will list stories using the same order as seen on HN

You can change the list order to display the most recent ones by runnig the program with the --latest flag

flag You can use Vim arrow keys j and k to navigate through the list

and to navigate through the list Use gg to scroll to the first item of the list and G to scroll to the last one

to scroll to the first item of the list and to scroll to the last one Hitting the enter key will open the URL in your default browser

key will open the URL in your default browser Hitting the c key will open the HN comments for that story on your default browser

key will open the HN comments for that story on your default browser Share an item on Twitter by hitting the t key

key Hitting the r key will refresh the stories and update the current list

key will refresh the stories and update the current list A status bar is fixed on the bottom of the screen to provide visual feedback about updates and reading progress

Use esc , ⌃C or q to close the program

License

MIT © Rafael Rinaldi

