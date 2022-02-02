An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps.
Radix Primitives is a low-level UI component library with a focus on accessibility, customization and developer experience. You can use these components either as the base layer of your design system, or adopt them incrementally.
For full documentation, visit radix-ui.com/docs/primitives.
For changelog, visit radix-ui.com/docs/primitives/overview/releases.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2020-present Modulz.
See LICENSE for more information.