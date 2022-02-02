openbase logo
@radix-ui/react-avatar

by radix-ui
0.1.3 (see all)

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Avatar

Readme

Radix UI hero image

Radix Primitives

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps.

Radix Primitives is a low-level UI component library with a focus on accessibility, customization and developer experience. You can use these components either as the base layer of your design system, or adopt them incrementally.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit radix-ui.com/docs/primitives.

Releases

For changelog, visit radix-ui.com/docs/primitives/overview/releases.

Contributing

Please follow our contributing guidelines.

Authors

Contributors

Community

  • Pedro Duarte (@peduarte) - Modulz

  • Colm Tuite (@colmtuite) - Modulz

  • Discord - To get involved with the Radix community, ask questions and share tips.

  • Twitter - To receive updates, announcements, blog posts, and general Radix tips.

Thanks

Chromatic

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2020-present Modulz.

See LICENSE for more information.

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial